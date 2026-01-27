Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and full year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared with $22.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.07% and the return on average equity was 10.14%, compared with a return on average assets of 1.12% and a return on average equity of 10.69% for the third quarter of 2025.

For the full year of 2025, net income was $76.1 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, compared with $62.2 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for 2024. The return on average assets for 2025 was 0.98% and the return on average equity was 9.32%, compared with a return on average assets and a return on average equity of 0.83% and 7.97%, respectively, for 2024.

CEO Commentary

“Hanmi delivered solid results in the fourth quarter, enabling us to finish 2025 with sustained momentum,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We generated robust earnings growth of 22% for the year, driven by continued net interest margin expansion, healthy loan growth, and disciplined expense and credit management. These consistent results underscore the effectiveness of our relationship-driven banking model.”

“Throughout the year, we advanced several key initiatives that further enhanced our growth and diversification strategy. Investments in banking talent drove a 36% increase in loan production. The composition of our loan portfolio continues to evolve with C&I and residential mortgage loans increasing 25% and 10% for the year, respectively. Our noninterest bearing demand deposits represent 30% of total deposits, reinforcing the stability of our customer base and our credit quality remains strong, with nonperforming loans representing 0.28% of total loans.”

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead in 2026 and beyond and believe we are well positioned to continue delivering on our growth strategy. Our balance sheet is strong, with ample liquidity and excellent capital ratios. We anticipate solid loan and deposit growth, further net interest margin expansion, well managed expenses and stable asset quality to drive consistent performance and long-term value for our shareholders in the coming year,” concluded Lee.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income was $21.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, down 3.7% from the third quarter, partially due to lower noninterest income of $1.6 million primarily related to a decrease in income on bank owned life insurance. Additionally, while noninterest expense increased $1.8 million due to higher salaries and professional fees, this was offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.8 million driven by lower cost of deposits.
  • Net interest income continued to grow, increasing 2.9% from the prior quarter due to lower interest expense as the average rate on interest-bearing deposits declined 20 basis points. Although the yield on average loans declined by nine basis points, the average balance of loans increased 2%. This resulted in another quarter of net interest margin expansion (taxable equivalent) of six basis points to 3.28%.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity during the quarter were healthy at 1.07% and 10.14%, respectively.
  • Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.26%, an improvement of one basis point from the prior quarter. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.28%, an improvement of two basis points from the prior quarter and credit loss expense was $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter.
  • Loans receivable increased to $6.56 billion, up 0.5% from the end of the prior quarter. Loan production was $374.8 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.90% compared to the weighted average interest rate of 6.46% for payoffs.
  • Deposits were $6.68 billion, down 1.3% from the prior quarter, however noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which demonstrate the stability of the customer base, represented 30.2% of total deposits.
  • Hanmi's capital position remained strong with a ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 of 9.99% while the Company returned $10.1 million of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends ($2.0 million in share repurchases and $8.1 million of dividends).

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q4 2025 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 As of or for the Three Months Ended  Amount Change 
 Dec 31  Sep 30  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
                     
Net income$21,239  $22,061  $15,117  $17,672  $17,695  $(822) $3,544 
Net income per diluted common share$0.70  $0.73  $0.50  $0.58  $0.58  $(0.03) $0.12 
                     
Assets$7,869,185  $7,856,731  $7,862,363  $7,729,035  $7,677,925  $12,454  $191,260 
Loans receivable$6,563,367  $6,528,259  $6,305,957  $6,282,189  $6,251,377  $35,108  $311,990 
Deposits$6,677,650  $6,766,639  $6,729,122  $6,619,475  $6,435,776  $(88,989) $241,874 
                     
Return on average assets 1.07%  1.12%  0.79%  0.94%  0.93%  -0.05   0.14 
Return on average stockholders' equity 10.14%  10.69%  7.48%  8.92%  8.89%  -0.55   1.25 
                     
Net interest margin 3.28%  3.22%  3.07%  3.02%  2.91%  0.06   0.37 
Efficiency ratio (1) 54.95%  52.65%  55.74%  55.69%  56.79%  2.30   -1.84 
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.99%  9.80%  9.58%  9.59%  9.41%  0.19   0.58 
Tangible common equity per common share (2)$26.27  $25.64  $24.91  $24.49  $23.88   0.63   2.39 
                     
                     
(1)   Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
 
(2)   Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
 

1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures provided at the end of this news release.

Results of Operations 
Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased $1.8 million, or 2.9%, to $62.9 million from $61.1 million for the third quarter, principally because of lower interest expense on interest-bearing deposits. Interest income on interest-earning assets was $105.1 million for the fourth quarter, down $0.1 million from the third quarter. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, however, declined $1.9 million from the previous quarter to $42.2 million because of a 20 basis point decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing deposits.

The average yield on loans for the fourth quarter was 5.94%, down nine basis points from the previous quarter; however, the average balance of loans increased 2.4% to $6.46 billion. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits was 3.36%, down 20 basis points from the third quarter as the average balance of interest-bearing deposits remained relatively unchanged with an increase of 0.2% to $4.71 billion.

For the fourth quarter, net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) was 3.28%, up six basis points from the third quarter. Lower yields on securities and interest-bearing deposits at other banks contributed to a six basis point decline in net interest margin while the improvement in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities provided a 12 basis point benefit. Net interest margin also benefited by approximately two basis points from an interest-recovery on a previously charged-off loan and loans returning to accrual status, while third quarter net interest margin benefited three basis points from similar activity.

On a full-year basis, net interest income in 2025 was $236.2 million, compared with $202.8 million for 2024, an increase of 16.5%, or $33.4 million. The increase reflects the benefit of lower market interest rates on interest-bearing deposits as well as growth in the average balance of loans. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits for 2025 was 3.56%, 60 basis points lower than the previous year, while the average balance increased 5.5% to $4.63 billion. The average balance of deposits increased 4.1% to $6.57 billion. Average loan yields for 2025, however, were 5.96%, and were not meaningfully affected by the changes in market interest rates. Average loans increased 3.1% to $6.30 billion.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for 2025 was 3.15% compared with 2.78% for 2024. The 37 basis point increase in the net interest margin primarily reflected the 35 basis point benefit of lower average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

 For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)  Percentage Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
Net Interest Income2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
                     
Interest and fees on loans receivable(1)$96,592  $95,691  $92,589  $90,887  $91,545   0.9%  5.5%
Interest on securities 6,323   6,592   6,261   6,169   5,866   -4.1%  7.8%
Dividends on FHLB stock 361   357   354   360   360   1.1%  0.3%
Interest on deposits in other banks 1,837   2,586   2,129   1,841   2,342   -29.0%  -21.6%
Total interest and dividend income$105,113  $105,226  $101,333  $99,257  $100,113   -0.1%  5.0%
                     
Interest on deposits 39,978   42,244   41,924   40,559   43,406   -5.4%  -7.9%
Interest on borrowings 695   324   684   2,024   1,634   114.5%  -57.5%
Interest on subordinated debentures 1,561   1,579   1,586   1,582   1,624   -1.1%  -3.9%
Total interest expense 42,234   44,147   44,194   44,165   46,664   -4.3%  -9.5%
Net interest income$62,879  $61,079  $57,139  $55,092  $53,449   2.9%  17.6%
                     
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.
   


 For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)  Percentage Change 
Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities
Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Loans receivable (1)$6,456,239  $6,304,435  $6,257,741  $6,189,531  $6,103,264   2.4%  5.8%
Securities 955,811   985,888   993,975   1,001,499   998,313   -3.1%  -4.3%
FHLB stock 16,385   16,385   16,385   16,385   16,385   0.0%  0.0%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 191,731   239,993   200,266   176,028   204,408   -20.1%  -6.2%
Average interest-earning assets$7,620,166  $7,546,701  $7,468,367  $7,383,443  $7,322,370   1.0%  4.1%
                     
Demand: interest-bearing$77,297  $86,839  $81,308  $79,369  $79,784   -11.0%  -3.1%
Money market and savings 2,130,616   2,122,967   2,109,221   2,037,224   1,934,540   0.4%  10.1%
Time deposits 2,506,582   2,494,285   2,434,659   2,345,346   2,346,363   0.5%  6.8%
Average interest-bearing deposits 4,714,495   4,704,091   4,625,188   4,461,939   4,360,687   0.2%  8.1%
Borrowings 64,565   27,772   60,134   179,444   141,604   132.5%  -54.4%
Subordinated debentures 130,385   130,766   130,880   130,718   130,567   -0.3%  -0.1%
Average interest-bearing liabilities$4,909,445  $4,862,629  $4,816,202  $4,772,101  $4,632,858   1.0%  6.0%
                     
Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits                    
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing$1,969,908  $1,960,331  $1,934,985  $1,895,953  $1,967,789   0.5%  0.1%
                     
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.                    


 For the Three Months Ended  Yield/Rate Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
Average Yields and Rates2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Loans receivable(1) 5.94%  6.03%  5.93%  5.95%  5.97%  -0.09   -0.03 
Securities (2) 2.67%  2.70%  2.55%  2.49%  2.38%  -0.03   0.29 
FHLB stock 8.75%  8.65%  8.65%  8.92%  8.75%  0.10   0.00 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3.80%  4.27%  4.26%  4.24%  4.56%  -0.47   -0.76 
Interest-earning assets 5.48%  5.54%  5.44%  5.45%  5.45%  -0.06   0.03 
                     
Interest-bearing deposits 3.36%  3.56%  3.64%  3.69%  3.96%  -0.20   -0.60 
Borrowings 4.27%  4.63%  4.58%  4.57%  4.59%  -0.36   -0.32 
Subordinated debentures 4.79%  4.83%  4.84%  4.84%  4.97%  -0.04   -0.18 
Interest-bearing liabilities 3.41%  3.60%  3.68%  3.75%  4.01%  -0.19   -0.60 
                     
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28%  3.22%  3.07%  3.02%  2.91%  0.06   0.37 
                     
Cost of deposits 2.37%  2.51%  2.56%  2.59%  2.73%  -0.14   -0.36 
                     
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.                    
(2)   Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.       
        

Credit loss expense for the fourth quarter was $1.9 million, compared with $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Fourth quarter credit loss expense included $1.7 million for loan losses and $0.2 million for off-balance sheet items. Third quarter credit loss expense of $2.1 million included a $2.5 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.4 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items.

Credit loss expense was $14.4 million for 2025, compared with $4.4 million for 2024. The credit loss expense for 2025 included a $14.2 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.2 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items. 2024 credit loss expense included a $4.8 million credit loss expense for loans and a $0.4 million credit loss recovery for off-balance sheet items. The increase for 2025 primarily reflects an $8.6 million charge-off of a syndicated commercial real estate office loan during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter, down $1.6 million, or 16.0%, from the third quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of $0.9 million of death benefit claims from bank-owned life insurance policies and a $0.6 million decline in gain on the sale of residential mortgage loans. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The volume of SBA loans sold for the fourth quarter decreased to $29.9 million from $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, while trade premiums were 7.40% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 6.95% for the third quarter.

Noninterest income was $34.0 million for the full year of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 7.6%, from $31.6 million for 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in gain on the sale of SBA loans, a $1.0 million increase in bank-owned life insurance income from death benefit claims, and a $0.8 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees. These items were partially offset by the absence of the $0.9 million gain on sale of a bank branch in 2024. The volume of SBA loans sold for 2025 increased to $130.0 million from $93.7 million for 2024, while trade premiums decreased to 7.45% for 2025, from 8.18% for 2024.

 For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)  Percentage Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
Noninterest Income2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Service charges on deposit accounts$2,196  $2,160  $2,169  $2,217  $2,192   1.7%  0.2%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,735   1,551   1,461   1,396   1,364   11.9%  27.2%
Servicing income 924   924   754   732   668   0.0%  38.3%
Bank-owned life insurance income 315   1,259   708   309   316   -75.0%  -0.3%
All other operating income 758   973   819   897   1,037   -22.1%  -26.9%
Service charges, fees & other 5,928   6,867   5,911   5,551   5,577   -13.7%  6.3%
                     
Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,790   1,857   2,160   2,000   1,443   -3.6%  24.0%
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 581   1,156   -   175   337   -49.7%  72.4%
Total noninterest income$8,299  $9,880  $8,071  $7,726  $7,357   -16.0%  12.8%
                     

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter, before other-real-estate-owned and repossessed personal property expenses, increased 3.5% to $38.6 million from $37.3 million because of seasonally higher advertising and promotion expense, as well as an increase in personnel and higher professional fees and data processing expenses. Other-real-estate-owned expense included the first full quarter of operating expenses, as well as $0.3 million of past-due property taxes, for a hospitality property. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 54.95%, compared with 52.65% for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased by $6.5 million, or 4.6%, to $147.8 million for the full year of 2025 from $141.3 million for 2024. The increase reflected a $4.3 million increase in salaries and benefits due to merit increases and investment in new talent, the absence of a $1.6 million gain from the 2024 sale of other-real-estate-owned, an increase of $1.0 million in other operating expenses for higher loan-related and deposit-related expenses, and an increase of $0.6 million in data processing expense. Partially offsetting this increase was lower repossessed personal property expense of $0.9 million. The efficiency ratio for full-year 2025 decreased to 54.71%, from 60.31% for 2024.

 For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)  Percentage Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Noninterest Expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits$22,472  $22,163  $22,069  $20,972  $20,498   1.4%  9.6%
Occupancy and equipment 4,339   4,507   4,344   4,450   4,503   -3.7%  -3.6%
Data processing 4,098   3,860   3,727   3,787   3,800   6.2%  7.8%
Professional fees 2,343   1,978   1,725   1,468   1,821   18.5%  28.7%
Supplies and communication 573   423   515   517   551   35.5%  4.0%
Advertising and promotion 1,010   712   798   585   821   41.9%  23.0%
All other operating expenses 3,795   3,665   3,567   3,175   3,847   3.6%  -1.3%
Subtotal 38,630   37,308   36,745   34,954   35,841   3.5%  7.8%
                     
Other real estate owned expense (income) 474   17   (461)  41   (1,588)  2688.2%  129.8%
Repossessed personal property expense (income) 5   32   63   (11)  281   -84.4%  -98.2%
Total noninterest expense$39,109  $37,357  $36,347  $34,984  $34,534   4.7%  13.3%
                     

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing effective tax rates of 29.5% and 29.9%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, the provision for income taxes was $31.8 million and $26.4 million, representing effective tax rates of 29.5% and 29.8%, respectively.

Financial Position
Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $7.87 billion, a 0.2% increase from $7.86 billion at September 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a $35.1 million, or 0.5% increase in loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a $24.1 million decrease in securities available for sale.

 As of (in thousands)  Percentage Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Loan Portfolio                    
Commercial real estate loans$4,030,105  $4,015,291  $3,948,922  $3,975,651  $3,949,622   0.4%  2.0%
Residential/consumer loans 1,049,872   1,043,577   993,869   979,536   951,302   0.6%  10.4%
Commercial and industrial loans 1,074,907   1,052,522   917,995   854,406   863,431   2.1%  24.5%
Equipment finance 408,483   416,869   445,171   472,596   487,022   -2.0%  -16.1%
Loans receivable 6,563,367   6,528,259   6,305,957   6,282,189   6,251,377   0.5%  5.0%
Loans held for sale 7,403   6,512   49,611   11,831   8,579   13.7%  -13.7%
Total$6,570,770  $6,534,771  $6,355,568  $6,294,020  $6,259,956   0.6%  5.0%


 As of 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Composition of Loan Portfolio              
Commercial real estate loans 61.3%  61.4%  62.2%  63.1%  63.1%
Residential/consumer loans 16.0%  16.0%  15.6%  15.6%  15.2%
Commercial and industrial loans 16.4%  16.1%  14.4%  13.6%  13.8%
Equipment finance 6.2%  6.4%  7.0%  7.5%  7.8%
Loans receivable 99.9%  99.9%  99.2%  99.8%  99.9%
Loans held for sale 0.1%  0.1%  0.8%  0.2%  0.1%
Total 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
                    

New loan production was $374.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 with a weighted average rate of 6.90%, while payoffs were $123.1 million during the quarter at an average interest rate of 6.46%.

New loan production for full-year 2025 was $1.62 billion, an increase of 35.7% or $426.5 million, from $1.19 billion for the full year of 2024. The average rate for new loan production for 2025 was 7.04% compared with 7.87% for 2024. Payoffs for 2025 were $510.3 million at an average rate of 6.64% compared with $450.2 million at an average rate of 7.34% for 2024.

 For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
New Loan Production              
Commercial real estate loans$125,866  $176,826  $111,993  $146,606  $146,716 
Residential/consumer loans 70,268   103,247   83,761   55,000   40,225 
Commercial and industrial loans 82,079   211,454   53,444   42,344   60,159 
SBA loans 44,065   44,931   46,829   55,242   49,740 
Equipment finance 52,521   34,315   33,567   46,749   42,168 
Subtotal 374,799   570,773   329,594   345,941   339,008 
               
               
Payoffs (123,086)  (142,963)  (119,139)  (125,102)  (137,933)
Amortization (133,992)  (60,939)  (151,357)  (90,743)  (60,583)
Loan sales (63,642)  (100,452)  (35,388)  (42,193)  (67,852)
Net line utilization (16,072)  (39,497)  12,435   (53,901)  (75,651)
Charge-offs & OREO (2,899)  (4,620)  (12,377)  (3,190)  (3,356)
               
Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,528,259   6,305,957   6,282,189   6,251,377   6,257,744 
Loans receivable-ending balance$6,563,367  $6,528,259  $6,305,957  $6,282,189  $6,251,377 
                    

Deposits were $6.68 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $89.0 million, or 1.3%, from $6.77 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The change reflects an $84.0 million decrease in demand deposits and a $9.8 million decrease in money market and savings, partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared with 30.8% for the previous quarter and the ratio of average loans to average deposits for the fourth quarter was 96.6%, compared with 94.6% for the previous quarter.

 As of (in thousands)  Percentage Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Deposit Portfolio                    
Demand: noninterest-bearing$2,015,212  $2,087,132  $2,105,369  $2,066,659  $2,096,634   -3.4%  -3.9%
Demand: interest-bearing 74,799   86,834   90,172   80,790   80,323   -13.9%  -6.9%
Money market and savings 2,084,218   2,094,028   2,092,847   2,073,943   1,933,535   -0.5%  7.8%
Time deposits 2,503,421   2,498,645   2,440,734   2,398,083   2,325,284   0.2%  7.7%
Total deposits$6,677,650  $6,766,639  $6,729,122  $6,619,475  $6,435,776   -1.3%  3.8%


 As of 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Composition of Deposit Portfolio              
Demand: noninterest-bearing 30.2%  30.8%  31.3%  31.2%  32.6%
Demand: interest-bearing 1.1%  1.3%  1.3%  1.2%  1.2%
Money market and savings 31.2%  31.0%  31.1%  31.3%  30.0%
Time deposits 37.5%  36.9%  36.3%  36.3%  36.2%
Total deposits 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
                    

Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025, was $796.4 million, up $16.8 million from $779.6 million at September 30, 2025. The increase included net income, net of dividends paid, of $13.1 million for the fourth quarter. In addition, the increase in stockholders' equity included a $6.5 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2025. Hanmi also repurchased 73,600 shares of common stock at an average share price of $26.75 with an aggregate cost of $2.0 million during the quarter. At December 31, 2025, 837,202 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $785.4 million, or 9.99% of tangible assets at December 31, 2025, compared with $768.5 million, or 9.80% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At December 31, 2025, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.05% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.06%, compared with 12.00% and 15.05%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

 As of  Ratio Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Regulatory Capital ratios (1)                    
Hanmi Financial                    
Total risk-based capital 15.06%  15.05%  15.20%  15.28%  15.24%  0.01   -0.18 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.37%  12.33%  12.46%  12.46%  12.46%  0.04   -0.09 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.05%  12.00%  12.12%  12.12%  12.11%  0.05   -0.06 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.70%  10.64%  10.63%  10.67%  10.63%  0.06   0.07 
Hanmi Bank                    
Total risk-based capital 14.25%  14.28%  14.39%  14.47%  14.43%  -0.03   -0.18 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.17%  13.20%  13.32%  13.34%  13.36%  -0.03   -0.19 
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.17%  13.20%  13.32%  13.34%  13.36%  -0.03   -0.19 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.47%  11.46%  11.43%  11.49%  11.47%  0.01   0.00 
                     
(1)   Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2025
    
     

Asset Quality
Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.27% of loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 0.18% at the end of the prior quarter and 0.30% at the end of the prior year.

Criticized loans totaled $97.0 million, or 1.48% of loans at December 31, 2025, up from $45.4 million, or 0.69% of loans at the end of the prior quarter. At December 31, 2024, criticized loans were $165.3 million, or 2.64% of loans. The fourth quarter change included a $54.3 million increase in special mention loans, offset by a $2.7 million decrease in classified loans. The increase in special mention loans was driven by $56.4 million in downgrades of pass-rated loans which included a $55.0 million hospitality loan, offset by $1.9 million in upgrades and $0.2 million in paydowns. The decrease in classified loans included $2.7 million of charge-offs, $2.3 million of paydowns and payoffs, and $0.7 million in upgrades, partially offset by $3.0 million of downgrades into the classified category. Of the $2.7 million in charge-offs, $1.9 million were equipment finance agreements. Of the $3.0 million in downgrades into the classified category, $1.9 million were equipment finance agreements.

Nonperforming loans were $18.1 million, or 0.28% of loans at December 31, 2025, down from $19.4 million, or 0.30% at the end of the prior quarter. At the end of last year, nonperforming loans were 0.23% of loans. The $1.3 million fourth quarter decrease reflected $2.2 million of charge-offs, $1.9 million of payoffs and paydowns, and $0.7 million of loans that were upgraded to performing loans. Of the $2.2 million of charge-offs, $1.9 million were equipment finance agreements. These declines were partially offset by $3.6 million of additions resulting from loans downgraded to non-performing status, of which $1.9 million were equipment financing agreements.

Nonperforming assets were $20.1 million at December 31, 2025, down from $21.4 million at the end of the prior quarter, which reflected the decrease in nonperforming loans. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.26% at December 31, 2025, 0.27% at September 30, 2025, and 0.19% at December 31, 2024.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.9 million, compared with $2.6 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs during the fourth quarter included $2.0 million of equipment finance agreements. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which included a $0.6 million recovery on a previously charged-off commercial line of credit and $0.6 million of recoveries on equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $1.6 million of net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million, or -0.03% for the prior quarter. For the 2025-year, net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans compared with 0.07% for the prior year.

The allowance for credit losses was $69.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared with $69.8 million at September 30, 2025. Collectively evaluated allowances increased $1.2 million and specific allowances for loans decreased $1.1 million. The increase in the collectively evaluated allowance was due to an increase in qualitative loss factors. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.07% at both December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025. The ratio was 1.12% at year-end 2024.

 As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)  Amount Change 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                    
                     
Delinquent loans:                    
Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing$17,610  $11,560  $10,953  $17,312  $18,454  $6,050  $(844)
Delinquent loans to total loans 0.27%  0.18%  0.17%  0.28%  0.30%  0.09   (0.03)
                     
Criticized loans:                    
Special mention$71,113  $16,775  $12,700  $118,380  $139,613  $54,338  $(68,500)
Classified 25,891   28,590   33,857   46,519   25,683   (2,699)  208 
Total criticized loans(1)$97,004  $45,365  $46,557  $164,899  $165,296  $51,639  $(68,292)
                     
Criticized loans to total loans 1.48%  0.69%  0.74%  2.62%  2.64%  0.79   (1.16)
                     
Nonperforming assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans$18,112  $19,369  $25,967  $35,458  $14,272  $(1,257) $3,840 
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing -   -   -   112   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans 18,112   19,369   25,967   35,570   14,272   (1,257)  3,840 
Other real estate owned, net 1,980   1,995   -   117   117   (15)  1,863 
Nonperforming assets(2)$20,092  $21,364  $25,967  $35,687  $14,389  $(1,272) $5,703 
                     
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26%  0.27%  0.33%  0.46%  0.19%  -0.01   0.07 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28%  0.30%  0.41%  0.57%  0.23%  -0.02   0.05 
                     
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans of $18.1 million, $19.4 million, $24.1 million, $34.4 million, and $13.4 million as of Q4-25, Q3-25, Q2-25, Q1-25, and Q4-24, respectively. 
(2) Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.6 million, $0.4 million, $0.6 million, $0.7 million, and $0.6 million as of Q4-25, Q3-25, Q2-25, Q1-25, and Q4-24, respectively. 


 As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Allowance for credit losses related to loans:              
Balance at beginning of period$69,781  $66,756  $70,597  $70,147  $69,163 
Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 1,701   2,543   7,523   2,396   855 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,579)  482   (11,364)  (1,946)  129 
Balance at end of period$69,903  $69,781  $66,756  $70,597  $70,147 
               
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.10%  -0.03%  0.73%  0.13%  -0.01%
Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.07%  1.07%  1.06%  1.12%  1.12%
               
Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:              
Balance at beginning of period$2,107  $2,506  $2,399  $2,074  $1,984 
Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items 242   (399)  107   325   90 
Balance at end of period$2,349  $2,107  $2,506  $2,399  $2,074 
               
Unused commitments to extend credit$930,122  $952,475  $915,847  $896,282  $782,587 
               
(1) Annualized
    
               

Corporate Developments
On October 24, 2025, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 fourth quarter of $0.27 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on November 20, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call
Hanmi Bank will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call today, January 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

  • a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;
  • general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;
  • volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;
  • changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
  • availability of capital from private and government sources;
  • demographic changes;
  • competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;
  • inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;
  • our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism, or other geopolitical events;
  • the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;
  • risks of natural disasters;
  • legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;
  • the failure to maintain current technologies;
  • risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;
  • failure to attract or retain key employees;
  • our ability to access cost-effective funding;
  • the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and any retaliatory responses;
  • the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, which may impact on our ability to effect sales of small business administration loans;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • fluctuations in real estate values;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;
  • strategic transactions we may enter into, including the costs associated with the evaluation of any strategic opportunities and the overall effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make;
  • the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;
  • our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;
  • changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;
  • our ability to control expenses; and
  • cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
               
 December 31,  September 30,  Percentage  December 31,  Percentage 
 2025  2025  Change  2024  Change 
Assets              
Cash and due from banks$212,841  $215,654   -1.3% $304,800   -30.2%
Securities available for sale, at fair value 880,624   904,721   -2.7%  905,798   -2.8%
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 7,403   6,512   13.7%  8,579   -13.7%
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,493,465   6,458,478   0.5%  6,181,230   5.1%
Accrued interest receivable 24,466   23,986   2.0%  22,937   6.7%
Premises and equipment, net 20,378   20,340   0.2%  21,404   -4.8%
Customers' liability on acceptances 125   342   -63.5%  1,226   89.8%
Servicing assets 6,459   6,484   -0.4%  6,457   0.0%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031   11,031   0.0%  11,031   0.0%
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385   16,385   0.0%  16,385   0.0%
Bank-owned life insurance 56,697   56,382   0.6%  57,168   -0.8%
Prepaid expenses and other assets 139,311   136,416   2.1%  140,910   -1.1%
Total assets$7,869,185  $7,856,731   0.2% $7,677,925   2.5%
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing$2,015,212  $2,087,132   -3.4% $2,096,634   -3.9%
Interest-bearing 4,662,438   4,679,507   -0.4%  4,339,142   7.5%
Total deposits 6,677,650   6,766,639   -1.3%  6,435,776   3.8%
Accrued interest payable 34,783   34,219   1.6%  34,824   -0.1%
Bank's liability on acceptances 125   342   -63.5%  1,226   89.8%
Borrowings 150,000   62,500   140.0%  262,500   -42.9%
Subordinated debentures 130,463   130,309   0.1%  130,638   -0.1%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 79,778   83,172   -4.1%  80,787   -1.2%
Total liabilities 7,072,799   7,077,181   -0.1%  6,945,751   1.8%
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock 34   34   0.0%  34   0.0%
Additional paid-in capital 594,667   593,768   0.2%  591,069   0.6%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (43,175)  (47,959)  10.0%  (70,723)  39.0%
Retained earnings 394,335   381,183   3.5%  350,869   12.4%
Less treasury stock (149,475)  (147,476)  -1.4%  (139,075)  -7.5%
Total stockholders' equity 796,386   779,550   2.2%  732,174   8.8%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,869,185  $7,856,731   0.2% $7,677,925   2.5%
               


Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
   
 Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  Percentage  December 31,  Percentage 
 2025  2025  Change  2024  Change 
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest and fees on loans receivable$96,592  $95,691   0.9% $91,545   5.5%
Interest on securities 6,323   6,592   -4.1%  5,866   7.8%
Dividends on FHLB stock 361   357   1.1%  360   0.3%
Interest on deposits in other banks 1,837   2,586   -29.0%  2,342   -21.6%
Total interest and dividend income 105,113   105,226   -0.1%  100,113   5.0%
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits 39,978   42,244   -5.4%  43,406   -7.9%
Interest on borrowings 695   324   114.5%  1,634   -57.5%
Interest on subordinated debentures 1,561   1,579   -1.1%  1,624   -3.9%
Total interest expense 42,234   44,147   -4.3%  46,664   -9.5%
Net interest income before credit loss expense 62,879   61,079   2.9%  53,449   17.6%
Credit loss expense 1,943   2,145   -9.4%  945   105.6%
Net interest income after credit loss expense 60,936   58,934   3.4%  52,504   16.1%
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,196   2,160   1.7%  2,192   0.2%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,735   1,551   11.9%  1,364   27.2%
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,790   1,857   -3.6%  1,443   24.0%
Other operating income 2,578   4,312   -40.2%  2,358   9.3%
Total noninterest income 8,299   9,880   -16.0%  7,357   12.8%
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits 22,472   22,163   1.4%  20,498   9.6%
Occupancy and equipment 4,339   4,507   -3.7%  4,503   -3.6%
Data processing 4,098   3,860   6.2%  3,800   7.8%
Professional fees 2,343   1,978   18.5%  1,821   28.7%
Supplies and communications 573   423   35.5%  551   4.0%
Advertising and promotion 1,010   712   41.9%  821   23.0%
Other operating expenses 4,274   3,714   15.1%  2,540   68.3%
Total noninterest expense 39,109   37,357   4.7%  34,534   13.3%
Income before tax 30,126   31,457   -4.2%  25,327   18.9%
Income tax expense 8,887   9,396   -5.4%  7,632   16.4%
Net income$21,239  $22,061   -3.7% $17,695   20.0%
               
Basic earnings per share:$0.71  $0.73     $0.59    
Diluted earnings per share:$0.70  $0.73     $0.58    
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding:              
Basic 29,694,534   29,830,475      29,933,644    
Diluted 29,902,375   29,880,865      30,011,773    
Common shares outstanding 29,894,757   29,975,371      30,195,999    


   
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
   
 Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  Percentage 
 2025  2024  Change 
Interest and dividend income:        
Interest and fees on loans receivable$375,760  $366,153   2.6%
Interest on securities 25,345   21,583   17.4%
Dividends on FHLB stock 1,433   1,436   -0.2%
Interest on deposits in other banks 8,390   9,611   -12.7%
Total interest and dividend income 410,928   398,783   3.0%
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits 164,705   182,692   -9.8%
Interest on borrowings 3,727   6,746   -44.8%
Interest on subordinated debentures 6,306   6,571   -4.0%
Total interest expense 174,738   196,009   -10.9%
Net interest income before credit loss expense 236,190   202,774   16.5%
Credit loss expense 14,439   4,419   226.7%
Net interest income after credit loss expense 221,751   198,355   11.8%
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,742   9,381   -6.8%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees 6,144   5,309   15.7%
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 7,808   6,112   27.7%
Other operating income 11,281   10,783   4.6%
Total noninterest income 33,975   31,585   7.6%
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 87,676   83,368   5.2%
Occupancy and equipment 17,639   18,146   -2.8%
Data processing 15,472   14,876   4.0%
Professional fees 7,514   6,956   8.0%
Supplies and communications 2,028   2,261   -10.3%
Advertising and promotion 3,104   3,028   2.5%
Other operating expenses 14,366   12,700   13.1%
Total noninterest expense 147,799   141,335   4.6%
Income before tax 107,927   88,605   21.8%
Income tax expense 31,838   26,404   20.6%
Net income$76,089  $62,201   22.3%
         
Basic earnings per share:$2.53  $2.06    
Diluted earnings per share:$2.51  $2.05    
         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic 29,852,149   30,019,815    
Diluted 30,042,274   30,102,336    
Common shares outstanding 29,894,757   30,195,999    


   
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
   
 Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
    Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average 
 Average  Income / Yield /  Average  Income / Yield /  Average  Income / Yield / 
 Balance  Expense Rate  Balance  Expense Rate  Balance  Expense Rate 
Assets                       
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans:                       
Commercial real estate (1)$4,004,348  $57,774  5.72% $3,934,477  $56,908  5.74% $3,882,407  $55,613  5.70%
Residential mortgage 1,043,250   14,134  5.38%  1,020,889   13,812  5.37%  936,635   12,279  5.22%
Commercial and industrial (1) 990,279   17,467  7.00%  904,019   17,593  7.72%  777,738   15,653  8.01%
Consumer 5,508   87  6.29%  8,323   156  7.43%  5,894   104  7.02%
Equipment finance 412,854   7,130  6.91%  436,727   7,222  6.61%  500,590   7,896  6.31%
Loans receivable (1) 6,456,239   96,592  5.94%  6,304,435   95,691  6.03%  6,103,264   91,545  5.97%
Securities (2) 955,811   6,323  2.67%  985,888   6,592  2.70%  998,313   5,866  2.38%
FHLB stock 16,385   362  8.75%  16,385   358  8.65%  16,385   360  8.75%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 191,731   1,836  3.80%  239,993   2,585  4.27%  204,408   2,342  4.56%
Total interest-earning assets 7,620,166   105,113  5.48%  7,546,701   105,226  5.54%  7,322,370   100,113  5.45%
                        
Noninterest-earning assets:                       
Cash and due from banks 54,651        53,144        54,678      
Allowance for credit losses (69,786)       (67,851)       (69,291)     
Other assets 247,808        252,039        246,744      
                        
Total assets$7,852,839       $7,784,033       $7,554,501      
                        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Deposits:                       
Demand: interest-bearing$77,297  $30  0.15% $86,839  $38  0.17% $79,784  $26  0.13%
Money market and savings 2,130,616   15,130  2.82%  2,122,967   17,238  3.22%  1,934,540   16,564  3.41%
Time deposits 2,506,582   24,818  3.93%  2,494,285   24,968  3.97%  2,346,363   26,816  4.55%
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,714,495   39,978  3.36%  4,704,091   42,244  3.56%  4,360,687   43,406  3.96%
Borrowings 64,565   695  4.27%  27,772   324  4.63%  141,604   1,634  4.59%
Subordinated debentures 130,385   1,561  4.79%  130,766   1,579  4.83%  130,567   1,624  4.97%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,909,445   42,234  3.41%  4,862,629   44,147  3.60%  4,632,858   46,664  4.01%
                        
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                       
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,969,908        1,960,331        1,967,789      
Other liabilities 142,754        142,592        162,064      
Stockholders' equity 830,732        818,481        791,790      
                        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,852,839       $7,784,033       $7,554,501      
                        
Net interest income   $62,879       $61,079       $53,449   
                        
Cost of deposits      2.37%       2.51%       2.73%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)      2.07%       1.94%       1.44%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)      3.28%       3.22%       2.91%
                        
                        
                        
(1)   Includes average loans held for sale   
(2)   Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.   


  
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
 Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
    Interest Average     Interest Average 
 Average  Income / Yield /  Average  Income / Yield / 
 Balance  Expense Rate  Balance  Expense Rate 
Assets               
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans:               
Commercial real estate (1)$3,963,919  $225,929  5.70% $3,874,291  $219,899  5.68%
Residential mortgage 1,004,057   53,950  5.37%  952,709   49,344  5.18%
Commercial and industrial (1) 878,181   65,518  7.46%  741,568   63,651  8.58%
Consumer 7,127   501  7.03%  6,509   486  7.46%
Equipment finance 449,440   29,862  6.64%  535,636   32,773  6.12%
Loans receivable (1) 6,302,724   375,760  5.96%  6,110,713   366,153  5.99%
Securities (2) 984,172   25,345  2.60%  983,434   21,583  2.22%
FHLB stock 16,385   1,433  8.74%  16,385   1,437  8.76%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 202,152   8,390  4.15%  192,342   9,610  5.00%
Total interest-earning assets 7,505,433   410,928  5.48%  7,302,874   398,783  5.46%
                
Noninterest-earning assets:               
Cash and due from banks 53,861        55,830      
Allowance for credit losses (69,373)       (68,553)     
Other assets 249,812        248,820      
                
Total assets$7,739,733       $7,538,971      
                
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand: interest-bearing$81,213  $124  0.15% $83,807  $119  0.14%
Money market and savings 2,100,326   66,147  3.15%  1,870,541   68,304  3.65%
Time deposits 2,445,794   98,434  4.02%  2,433,516   114,269  4.70%
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,627,333   164,705  3.56%  4,387,864   182,692  4.16%
Borrowings 82,512   3,727  4.52%  154,193   6,746  4.38%
Subordinated debentures 130,687   6,306  4.83%  130,325   6,571  5.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,840,532   174,738  3.61%  4,672,382   196,009  4.20%
                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:               
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,940,552        1,920,492      
Other liabilities 142,508        165,288      
Stockholders' equity 816,141        780,809      
                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,739,733       $7,538,971      
                
Net interest income   $236,190       $202,774   
                
Cost of deposits      2.51%       2.90%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)      1.87%       1.27%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)      3.15%       2.78%
                
                
(1)   Includes average loans held for sale               
(2)   Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. 
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)
 
               
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Assets$7,869,185  $7,856,731  $7,862,363  $7,729,035  $7,677,925 
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031)  (11,031)  (11,031)  (11,031)  (11,031)
Tangible assets$7,858,154  $7,845,700  $7,851,332  $7,718,004  $7,666,894 
               
Stockholders' equity (1)$796,386  $779,550  $762,834  $751,485  $732,174 
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031)  (11,031)  (11,031)  (11,031)  (11,031)
Tangible stockholders' equity (1)$785,355  $768,519  $751,803  $740,454  $721,143 
               
Stockholders' equity to assets 10.12%  9.92%  9.70%  9.72%  9.54%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.99%  9.80%  9.58%  9.59%  9.41%
               
Common shares outstanding 29,894,757   29,975,371   30,176,568   30,233,514   30,195,999 
Tangible common equity per common share$26.27  $25.64  $24.91  $24.49  $23.88 
               
               
(1)   There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.    
     

Preprovision Net Revenue

Preprovision net revenue is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi’s core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenue, management can better understand the Company’s profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenue is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's net revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable credit loss expense.

The following table details the Company's preprovision net revenues, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

                  
Preprovision Net Revenue (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
                  
                Percentage Change 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  Q4-25  Q4-25 
2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  vs. Q3-25  vs. Q4-24 
Net income$21,239  $22,061  $15,117  $17,672  $17,695       
Add back:                    
Credit loss expense 1,943   2,145   7,631   2,721   945       
Income tax expense 8,887   9,396   6,115   7,441   7,632       
Preprovision net revenue$32,069  $33,602  $28,863  $27,834  $26,272   -4.6%  22.1%



