QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Net Income for the Full Year 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $35.7 million, or $2.12 per diluted share

Record adjusted net income 1 of $37.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share

Robust net interest income of $68.4 million, delivering 22% annualized growth

Net interest margin (“NIM”) TEY 1 expansion of six basis points to 3.57%

Strong capital markets revenue of $24.5 million

Successful completion of initial $285.3 million low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) construction loan sale

Significant annualized loan growth of 17% prior to the LIHTC construction loan sale and m2 Equipment Finance (“m2”) runoff

Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share 1 expansion of $2.08, or 15% annualized

Repurchased 162,777 shares at an average price of $77.62 per share



Full Year 2025 Highlights

Record annual net income of $127.2 million, or $7.49 per diluted share

Record adjusted net income 1 of $129.6 million, or $7.64 per diluted share

Strong capital markets revenue of $64.7 million

Robust loan growth of 12% prior to LIHTC construction loan sale and m2 runoff

Strong core deposit growth of 7%

TBV1 expansion of $7.65, or 15%

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.12 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $36.7 million and diluted EPS of $2.16 for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income1 and adjusted diluted EPS1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $37.3 million and $2.21, respectively, compared to $36.9 million and $2.17 for the third quarter of 2025 and $32.8 million and $1.93 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, $in millions (except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 Net Income $ 35.7 $ 36.7 $ 30.2 Diluted EPS $ 2.12 $ 2.16 $ 1.77 Adjusted Net Income1 $ 37.3 $ 36.9 $ 32.8 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 2.21 $ 2.17 $ 1.93

“We delivered our strongest quarter and record full year results as we continue to see improved performance in our traditional banking, wealth management, and LIHTC lending businesses. At the same time, we continued to invest in our digital transformation project, creating the bank of the future for our clients and our employees,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Performance was very strong across all key operating metrics, approaching or exceeding the upper end of our guidance ranges for net interest margin expansion, gross loan growth, and capital markets revenue.”

Ongoing Margin Expansion Drives Significant Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $68.4 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 22% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, driven by contributions from NIM expansion and strong loan growth. NIM was 3.06% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.57% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 3.00% and 3.51% for the prior quarter, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reduced term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings by $135.0 million using proceeds from the LIHTC construction loan sale. The retired borrowings had a weighted average rate of 4.82% and this transaction will drive further NIM expansion.

“Our NIM TEY1 increased six basis points from the third quarter of 2025, near the upper end of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect ongoing margin expansion, and we are guiding to an increase in first quarter NIM TEY1 ranging from 3 to 7 basis points, assuming no further Federal Reserve rate cuts.”

Robust Noninterest Income from Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $38.7 million, up 6% from $36.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company generated $24.5 million of capital markets revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $23.8 million in the prior quarter. Wealth Management revenue totaled $5.3 million for the quarter, representing a 4% increase from the third quarter of 2025 and 11% for the year.

“During the fourth quarter of 2025, our LIHTC lending business continued to outperform, reflecting sustained strong demand for affordable housing and the expertise of our talented team. Developers continued to successfully advance their projects despite earlier headwinds, underscoring the strength and sustainability of the affordable housing industry. Having operated in the LIHTC business for nearly a decade, we continue to view it as a highly durable, profitable, and differentiated growth engine for the Company. Our LIHTC business is anchored by our extensive developer relationships and the consistently high-quality assets it generates,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Given the strength of our pipeline, we are increasing the upper end of our capital markets revenue guidance, resulting in a range of between $55 and $70 million over the next four quarters,” added Mr. Gipple.

Successful LIHTC Construction Loan Sale Matched with Acceleration in Loan Growth

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company successfully sold $285.3 million of LIHTC construction loans at par to a third-party investor as part of a strategy to expand the capacity for permanent LIHTC lending and further grow capital markets revenue. The proceeds from this transaction were used to retire the Company’s highest cost FHLB term advances, lowering overall funding costs and improving future NIM.

In the fourth quarter, total loans grew $303.7 million, or 17% annualized, excluding the impact from the construction loan sale and the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio. For the full year, total loans grew $800.5 million, or 12%, after excluding the impact from the construction loan sale and the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio.

“Our strong loan growth was driven by an acceleration in both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses. The successful execution of our first LIHTC construction loan sale was a major milestone in positioning us to expand LIHTC lending and create the opportunity for additional capital markets revenue. Because we are originating new LIHTC loans at a strong pace, our new loans added during the quarter essentially offset the impact of the construction loan sale in a single quarter,” said Mr. Gipple. “Supported by a solid pipeline, we expect first-quarter loan growth of 8% to 10%, reflecting typical seasonality, with gross annualized loan growth accelerating to 10% to 15% over the final three quarters of 2026.”

FHLB Prepayment, Record Results, and Digital Transformation Costs Drive Quarterly Noninterest Expenses Higher

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $62.9 million compared to $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $53.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $6.3 million linked-quarter increase was primarily due to a $2.0 million non-recurring loss associated with the extinguishment of debt and elevated variable compensation resulting from strong capital markets performance and record earnings results. Higher professional and data processing expenses related to the Company’s first core system conversion as part of the digital transformation project also contributed to this increase.

“Our variable compensation structure is designed to maximize operating leverage and provide expense flexibility across changing revenue cycles,” said Mr. Anderson. “This approach allows us to align our costs with our financial performance to ensure that our team is rewarded only after we have rewarded our shareholders.”

For the fourth quarter, the Company’s adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 56.8%, compared to 55.6% in the prior period. For the full year 2025, adjusted noninterest expenses1 were up 4%, which is consistent with the Company’s strategic goal to hold noninterest expense growth below 5%. For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects noninterest expenses to be in the range of $55 to $58 million, which assumes capital markets revenue and loan growth are within the guidance ranges. “This outlook reflects our continued commitment to expense discipline that aligns with our 9/6/5 strategic model which targets noninterest expense growth below 5% while driving operating leverage and strong profitability,” added Mr. Anderson.

Strong Core Deposit Growth Continues

Total core deposits increased by $64.2 million, or 4% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, while average deposit balances increased $236.8 million, or 13% annualized. For the full year, core deposits increased by $474.4 million, or 7%. The deposit mix remained stable while total brokered deposits declined by $30.0 million in the fourth quarter. During 2025, brokered deposits declined by $121.4 million, or 34%, resulting in brokered deposits comprising only 3% of total deposits, down from 5% at the end of 2024. The Company’s total deposits at the end of the year were $7.4 billion, an increase of $353.0 million, or 5%.

“We remain highly focused on growing core deposits and improving our deposit mix across our markets. Our success in 2025 reflects the strength of our relationship-based model, which provides a stable core funding base to support future growth,” added Mr. Gipple. “Deposit mix improved for the full year with an increase in noninterest bearing balances and a 34% reduction in higher cost brokered deposits, further strengthening our funding profile.”

Asset Quality Further Strengthens and Remains Excellent

Total criticized loans decreased by $5.2 million on a linked-quarter basis. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of December 31, 2025 further improved to 1.94% as compared to 2.01% as of September 30, 2025, the lowest level in more than five years and remains well below the Company’s long-term historical average.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $43.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of only $617 thousand from the prior quarter which allowed the NPA to total assets ratio to remain static at 0.45% as of December 31, 2025, equivalent to the prior quarter.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $5.5 million during the quarter, up from $4.3 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $4.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, equivalent to the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment increased by 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 1.26% as of December 31, 2025.

“While our asset quality remains very strong and our criticized loans continue to decline to record low levels, we increased our provision at year-end to bolster our already strong level of ACL,” added Mr. Gipple. “This is consistent with our long-standing credit culture of maintaining robust reserves even during times when credit quality is favorable.”

Exceptional TBV1 Per Share Growth and Regulatory Capital Expansion

The Company’s TBV1 per share increased by $2.08, or 15% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings and improved accumulated other comprehensive losses partially offset by share repurchases.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”)1 increased 27 basis points to 10.24%. The improvement in TCE1 was driven by strong earnings during the fourth quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.19% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.52% due to solid earnings growth during the quarter and the LIHTC construction loan sale, partially offset by share repurchases. By comparison, these ratios were 9.97%, 14.03%, and 10.34%, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.

Continued Opportunistic Share Repurchases

The Company continued its share repurchase activity during the fourth quarter. Total share repurchases during the quarter were approximately 163 thousand shares, returning $12.6 million of capital to shareholders. For the full year 2025, the Company returned $21.6 million to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 279 thousand shares.

The opportunistic repurchases were executed at attractive valuations relative to TBV1. The new share repurchase program authorized in October 2025 equips the Company with a flexible capital allocation tool, enabling the repurchase of shares when it aligns with the Company’s strategic and financial objectives. This approach reflects management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term earnings power and the continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $9.6 billion in assets, $7.2 billion in loans and $7.4 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Endnotes

1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by federal and local governments, including changes in local, state and federal laws and regulations, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the recent military actions in Venezuela), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 76,494 $ 77,581 $ 104,769 $ 98,994 $ 91,732 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 149,658 160,033 145,704 225,716 170,592 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,312,310 1,308,689 1,263,452 1,220,717 1,200,435 Loans receivable held for sale 1,429 1,457 1,162 2,025 2,143 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 7,165,526 7,177,464 6,923,762 6,821,142 6,782,261 Allowance for credit losses (90,127 ) (88,770 ) (88,732 ) (90,354 ) (89,841 ) Intangibles 8,080 9,077 9,738 10,400 11,061 Goodwill 138,595 138,595 138,595 138,595 138,595 Derivatives 192,426 207,775 184,982 180,997 186,781 Other assets 621,079 576,401 558,899 544,547 532,271 Total assets $ 9,575,470 $ 9,568,302 $ 9,242,331 $ 9,152,779 $ 9,026,030 Total deposits $ 7,414,198 $ 7,380,068 $ 7,318,353 $ 7,337,390 $ 7,061,187 Total borrowings 638,541 706,827 509,359 429,921 569,532 Derivatives 214,327 230,742 209,505 206,925 214,823 Other liabilities 196,093 163,750 154,560 155,796 183,101 Total stockholders’ equity 1,112,311 1,086,915 1,050,554 1,022,747 997,387 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,575,470 $ 9,568,302 $ 9,242,331 $ 9,152,779 $ 9,026,030 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 384,656 $ 386,674 $ 380,029 $ 388,479 $ 387,991 Commercial and industrial - other 1,094,064 1,107,896 1,180,859 1,231,198 1,295,961 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 224,802 222,772 194,830 212,921 218,971 Total commercial and industrial 1,703,522 1,717,342 1,755,718 1,832,598 1,902,923 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 577,352 586,578 593,675 599,488 605,993 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,036,655 1,053,732 1,036,049 1,040,281 1,077,852 Construction and land development 566,891 515,787 454,022 403,001 395,557 Construction and land development - LIHTC 741,531 1,028,978 1,075,000 1,016,207 917,986 Multi-family 340,080 316,353 301,432 289,782 303,662 Multi-family - LIHTC 1,429,251 1,187,243 950,331 888,517 828,448 Direct financing leases 9,533 11,090 12,880 14,773 17,076 1-4 family real estate 603,683 599,838 592,253 592,127 588,179 Consumer 158,457 161,980 153,564 146,393 146,728 Total loans/leases $ 7,166,955 $ 7,178,921 $ 6,924,924 $ 6,823,167 $ 6,784,404 Less allowance for credit losses 90,127 88,770 88,732 90,354 89,841 Net loans/leases $ 7,076,828 $ 7,090,151 $ 6,836,192 $ 6,732,813 $ 6,694,563 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 16,024 $ 14,208 $ 14,267 $ 17,487 $ 20,591 Municipal securities 1,081,274 1,085,669 1,033,642 1,003,985 971,567 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 68,855 57,108 58,864 43,194 50,042 Asset backed securities 4,439 4,918 6,684 7,764 9,224 Other securities 58,143 63,824 67,358 66,105 65,745 Trading securities (2) 83,857 83,225 82,900 82,445 83,529 Total securities $ 1,312,592 $ 1,308,952 $ 1,263,715 $ 1,220,980 $ 1,200,698 Less allowance for credit losses 282 263 263 263 263 Net securities $ 1,312,310 $ 1,308,689 $ 1,263,452 $ 1,220,717 $ 1,200,435 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 945,513 $ 931,774 $ 952,032 $ 963,851 $ 921,160 Interest-bearing demand deposits 5,196,438 5,176,364 5,087,783 5,119,601 4,828,216 Time deposits 1,035,317 1,004,980 974,341 951,606 953,496 Brokered deposits 236,930 266,950 304,197 302,332 358,315 Total deposits $ 7,414,198 $ 7,380,068 $ 7,318,353 $ 7,337,390 $ 7,061,187 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 10,383 $ 145,383 $ 145,383 $ 145,383 $ 145,383 Overnight FHLB advances 235,000 145,000 80,000 — 140,000 Other borrowings (3) 107,395 130,609 — — — Other short-term borrowings 2,650 2,850 1,350 2,050 1,800 Subordinated notes 234,122 234,027 233,701 233,595 233,489 Junior subordinated debentures 48,991 48,958 48,925 48,893 48,860 Total borrowings $ 638,541 $ 706,827 $ 509,359 $ 429,921 $ 569,532

____________

(1) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2025. (2) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company. (3) During the third quarter of 2025, the Company entered into a secured borrowing transaction where $200.3 million of HTM municipal securities were pledged in exchange for $134.2 million of borrowings, net of issuance costs of $3.6 million.







QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025

2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 127,491 $ 125,015 $ 120,247 $ 116,673 $ 121,642 Interest expense 59,137 60,216 58,165 56,687 60,438 Net interest income 68,354 64,799 62,082 59,986 61,204 Provision for credit losses 5,499 4,305 4,043 4,234 5,149 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 62,855 $ 60,494 $ 58,039 $ 55,752 $ 56,055 Trust fees (1) $ 3,749 $ 3,544 $ 3,395 $ 3,686 $ 3,456 Investment advisory and management fees (1) 1,504 1,488 1,254 1,254 1,320 Deposit service fees 2,092 2,231 2,187 2,183 2,228 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 666 529 556 297 734 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 11 6 40 61 49 Capital markets revenue 24,481 23,832 9,869 6,516 20,552 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 888 952 998 524 797 Debit card fees 1,640 1,648 1,648 1,488 1,555 Correspondent banking fees 699 664 699 614 560 Loan related fee income 930 846 1,096 898 950 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities 800 324 230 (1,007 ) (1,781 ) Other 1,205 587 143 378 205 Total noninterest income $ 38,665 $ 36,651 $ 22,115 $ 16,892 $ 30,625 Salaries and employee benefits $ 36,898 $ 34,338 $ 28,474 $ 27,364 $ 33,610 Occupancy and equipment expense 7,364 7,363 6,837 6,455 6,354 Professional and data processing fees 7,303 6,741 6,089 5,144 5,480 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,232 2,035 1,960 1,970 1,934 Loan/lease expense 378 345 407 381 513 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 36 3 50 (9 ) 23 Advertising and marketing 2,346 1,830 1,746 1,613 1,886 Communication and data connectivity 184 40 274 290 345 Supplies 238 259 252 207 252 Bank service charges 706 678 720 596 635 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 1,963 — — — — Correspondent banking expense 329 338 314 329 328 Intangibles amortization 997 662 661 661 691 Payment card processing 577 569 547 594 516 Trust expense 436 412 413 357 381 Other 865 974 839 587 551 Total noninterest expense $ 62,852 $ 56,587 $ 49,583 $ 46,539 $ 53,499 Net income before income taxes $ 38,668 $ 40,558 $ 30,571 $ 26,105 $ 33,181 Federal and state income tax expense 3,004 3,844 1,552 308 2,956 Net income $ 35,664 $ 36,714 $ 29,019 $ 25,797 $ 30,225 Basic EPS $ 2.13 $ 2.17 $ 1.71 $ 1.53 $ 1.80 Diluted EPS $ 2.12 $ 2.16 $ 1.71 $ 1.52 $ 1.77 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,756,717 16,919,785 16,928,542 16,900,785 16,871,652 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,858,506 17,015,730 17,006,282 17,013,992 17,024,481

____________

(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.







QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 489,426 $ 481,857 Interest expense 234,205 250,069 Net interest income 255,221 231,788 Provision for credit losses 18,081 17,098 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 237,140 $ 214,690 Trust fees $ 14,374 $ 13,028 Investment advisory and management fees 5,500 4,864 Deposit service fees 8,693 8,530 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 2,048 2,041 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 118 85 Capital markets revenue 64,698 71,057 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 3,362 5,443 Debit card fees 6,424 6,167 Correspondent banking fees 2,676 2,089 Loan related fee income 3,770 3,697 Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities 347 (2,779 ) Other 2,313 1,307 Total noninterest income $ 114,323 $ 115,529 Salaries and employee benefits $ 127,074 $ 128,186 Occupancy and equipment expense 28,019 25,413 Professional and data processing fees 25,277 19,373 Restructuring expense — 1,954 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 8,197 7,444 Loan/lease expense 1,511 1,629 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 80 (21 ) Advertising and marketing 7,535 7,058 Communication and data connectivity 788 1,397 Supplies 956 1,064 Bank service charges 2,700 2,428 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 1,963 — Correspondent banking expense 1,310 1,321 Intangibles amortization 2,981 2,761 Goodwill impairment — 431 Payment card processing 2,287 2,653 Trust expense 1,618 1,580 Other 3,265 2,971 Total noninterest expense $ 215,561 $ 207,642 Net income before income taxes $ 135,902 $ 122,577 Federal and state income tax expense 8,708 8,727 Net income $ 127,194 $ 113,850 Basic EPS $ 7.54 $ 6.77 Diluted EPS $ 7.49 $ 6.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,876,457 16,829,004 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,973,534 16,959,853









QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,690,603 16,838,866 16,934,698 16,920,363 16,882,045 Book value per common share (1) $ 66.64 $ 64.55 $ 62.04 $ 60.44 $ 59.08 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 57.86 $ 55.78 $ 53.28 $ 51.64 $ 50.21 Closing stock price $ 83.30 $ 75.64 $ 67.90 $ 71.32 $ 80.64 Market capitalization $ 1,390,327 $ 1,273,692 $ 1,149,866 $ 1,206,760 $ 1,361,368 Market price / book value 124.99 % 117.18 % 109.45 % 117.99 % 136.49 % Market price / tangible book value 143.98 % 135.61 % 127.45 % 138.11 % 160.59 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 7.54 $ 7.21 $ 6.69 $ 6.71 $ 6.77 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 11.05x 10.49 x 10.15 x 10.63 x 11.91 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 10.24 % 9.97 % 9.92 % 9.70 % 9.55 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Beginning balance $ 1,086,915 $ 1,050,554 $ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 $ 976,620 Net income 35,664 36,714 29,019 25,797 30,225 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,981 8,342 (1,671 ) 404 (9,628 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (1,011 ) (1,017 ) (1,016 ) (1,015 ) (1,013 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (12,635 ) (8,993 ) — — — Other (5) 1,397 1,315 1,475 174 1,183 Ending balance $ 1,112,311 $ 1,086,915 $ 1,050,554 $ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.19 % 14.03 % 14.26 % 14.18 % 14.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.02 % 10.85 % 10.96 % 10.81 % 10.57 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.07 % 11.29 % 11.22 % 11.06 % 10.73 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.52 % 10.34 % 10.43 % 10.27 % 10.03 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.46 % 1.57 % 1.27 % 1.14 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.29 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 12.78 % 13.65 % 11.15 % 10.14 % 12.15 % 11.97 % 12.04 % Net interest margin 3.06 % 3.00 % 2.97 % 2.95 % 2.95 % 3.00 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.46 % 3.42 % 3.43 % 3.49 % 3.33 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.73 % 55.78 % 58.89 % 60.54 % 58.26 % 58.33 % 59.78 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 74.83 % 75.01 % 74.91 % 74.53 % 75.14 % 74.83 % 75.14 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 96.65 % 97.25 % 94.61 % 92.96 % 96.05 % 96.65 % 96.05 % Effective tax rate 7.77 % 9.48 % 5.08 % 1.18 % 8.91 % 6.41 % 7.12 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 1004 994 1,001 972 980 1004 980 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 9,758,848 $ 9,354,411 $ 9,155,473 $ 9,015,439 $ 9,050,280 $ 9,323,171 $ 8,837,393 Loans/leases 7,292,592 7,048,314 6,881,731 6,790,312 6,839,153 7,004,737 6,764,754 Deposits 7,620,212 7,383,373 7,218,540 7,146,286 7,109,567 7,343,514 6,813,620 Total stockholders’ equity 1,116,342 1,075,715 1,041,428 1,017,487 995,012 1,063,050 945,848

____________

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) LTM: Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 12,148 $ 121 3.89 % $ 13,808 $ 154 4.36 % $ 5,617 $ 67 4.68 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 175,520 1,731 3.91 % 128,126 1,341 4.15 % 158,151 1,823 4.59 % Investment securities - taxable 404,238 4,887 4.83 % 400,765 4,878 4.86 % 375,552 4,230 4.49 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 956,457 14,409 6.02 % 952,542 13,841 5.81 % 829,544 12,286 5.92 % Restricted investment securities 31,067 546 6.88 % 31,959 570 6.98 % 33,173 608 7.17 % Loans (1) 7,292,592 117,073 6.37 % 7,048,314 115,094 6.48 % 6,839,153 112,325 6.53 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,872,022 $ 138,767 6.21 % $ 8,575,514 $ 135,878 6.29 % $ 8,241,190 $ 131,339 6.34 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,353,498 $ 38,001 2.82 % $ 5,197,006 $ 40,221 3.07 % $ 4,881,914 $ 39,408 3.21 % Time deposits 1,277,865 12,483 3.88 % 1,237,232 12,595 4.04 % 1,248,412 13,868 4.42 % Short-term borrowings 2,884 28 3.85 % 2,022 21 4.15 % 1,862 22 4.67 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 188,209 2,130 4.43 % 204,786 2,348 4.49 % 236,525 2,802 4.64 % Other borrowings 122,665 1,812 5.90 % 48,295 479 3.97 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated notes 234,060 4,001 6.84 % 236,783 3,861 6.52 % 233,419 3,636 6.23 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,969 681 5.44 % 48,936 690 5.52 % 48,839 701 5.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,228,150 $ 59,136 3.25 % $ 6,975,060 $ 60,215 3.42 % $ 6,650,971 $ 60,437 3.61 % Net interest income (1) $ 79,631 $ 75,663 $ 70,902 Net interest margin (2) 3.06 % 3.00 % 2.95 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.43 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.56 % 3.50 % 3.40 % Cost of funds (4) 2.86 % 3.01 % 3.15 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 12,325 $ 532 4.26 % $ 12,788 $ 692 5.33 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 155,900 6,509 4.18 % 119,255 6,077 5.10 % Investment securities - taxable 401,866 19,159 4.77 % 377,039 17,216 4.55 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 911,979 52,844 5.79 % 745,502 41,843 5.61 % Restricted investment securities 31,908 2,273 7.02 % 39,293 2,991 7.49 % Loans (1) 7,004,737 449,851 6.42 % 6,764,754 449,570 6.65 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,518,715 $ 531,168 6.24 % $ 8,058,631 $ 518,389 6.43 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,159,542 $ 154,524 2.99 % $ 4,700,762 $ 161,584 3.44 % Time deposits 1,228,407 50,177 4.08 % 1,153,407 51,547 4.47 % Short-term borrowings 2,044 83 4.01 % 1,850 98 5.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 205,397 9,327 4.48 % 375,214 19,751 5.18 % Other borrowings 43,091 2,291 5.32 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated notes 234,508 15,063 6.42 % 233,260 14,314 6.14 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,921 2,740 5.52 % 48,791 2,775 5.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,921,910 $ 234,205 3.38 % $ 6,513,284 $ 250,069 3.83 % Net interest income (1) $ 296,963 $ 268,320 Net interest margin (2) 3.00 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.49 % 3.33 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.48 % 3.31 % Cost of funds (4) 2.97 % 3.34 %

____________





(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (2) See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 88,770 $ 88,732 $ 90,354 $ 89,841 $ 86,321 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS — — — — 93 Provision for credit losses 5,562 4,225 4,667 4,743 6,832 Loans/leases charged off (4,469 ) (4,746 ) (6,490 ) (4,944 ) (4,787 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 264 559 201 714 1,382 Ending balance $ 90,127 $ 88,770 $ 88,732 $ 90,354 $ 89,841 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 42,212 $ 42,167 $ 42,482 $ 47,259 $ 40,080 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 85 43 7 356 4,270 Total nonperforming loans/leases 42,297 42,210 42,489 47,615 44,350 Other real estate owned 540 — 62 402 661 Other repossessed assets 500 510 113 122 543 Total nonperforming assets $ 43,337 $ 42,720 $ 42,664 $ 48,139 $ 45,554 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.50 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.32 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 213.08 % 210.31 % 208.84 % 189.76 % 202.57 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.05 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) Special mention $ 74,765 $ 76,750 $ 68,621 $ 55,327 $ 73,636 Substandard (2) 64,142 67,319 81,040 85,033 84,930 Doubtful (2) — — — — — Total Criticized loans (3) $ 138,907 $ 144,069 $ 149,661 $ 140,360 $ 158,566 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2) 0.89 % 0.94 % 1.17 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3) 1.94 % 2.01 % 2.16 % 2.06 % 2.34 %

____________

(1) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion. (2) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful. (3) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,705,319 $ 2,794,136 $ 2,588,587 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 181,761 211,524 310,915 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,855,840 2,760,379 2,614,570 Community State Bank 1,717,264 1,680,476 1,531,559 Guaranty Bank 2,411,570 2,446,635 2,342,958 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,302,234 $ 2,407,371 $ 2,126,566 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,983,600 1,890,779 1,882,487 Community State Bank 1,341,915 1,296,255 1,256,938 Guaranty Bank 1,833,590 1,835,993 1,824,139 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,030,858 $ 2,118,791 $ 2,048,926 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 187,642 217,966 320,237 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,988,870 1,894,594 1,761,467 Community State Bank 1,281,036 1,269,359 1,159,389 Guaranty Bank 1,866,190 1,896,178 1,814,622 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 88 % 88 % 96 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 100 % 100 % 94 % Community State Bank 95 % 98 % 92 % Guaranty Bank 102 % 103 % 99 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 75 % 76 % 79 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 70 % 69 % 67 % Community State Bank 75 % 76 % 76 % Guaranty Bank 77 % 78 % 77 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.31 % 1.24 % 1.49 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 4.84 % 4.48 % 4.22 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.44 % Community State Bank 1.06 % 0.97 % 0.98 % Guaranty Bank 1.27 % 1.34 % 1.25 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.31 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.26 % 0.88 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.55 % 3.26 % 3.12 % 2.86 % 2.92 % Community State Bank 1.05 % 1.40 % 1.30 % 1.21 % 1.32 % Guaranty Bank 1.09 % 1.30 % 0.91 % 0.99 % 1.12 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.35 % 3.40 % 3.53 % 3.41 % 3.43 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 4.03 % 4.03 % 3.95 % 4.01 % 3.84 % Community State Bank 3.90 % 3.90 % 3.77 % 3.86 % 3.75 % Guaranty Bank (3) 3.35 % 3.22 % 3.18 % 3.19 % 3.07 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Community State Bank $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) $ (4 ) Guaranty Bank 97 216 504 649 1,698 QCR Holdings, Inc. (4) (33 ) (33 ) (32 ) (131 ) (129 )

____________

(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, 3.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. (4) Relates to the junior subordinated debentures acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,112,311 $ 1,086,915 $ 1,050,554 $ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 Less: Intangible assets 146,675 147,672 148,333 148,995 149,657 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 965,636 $ 939,243 $ 902,221 $ 873,752 $ 847,730 Total assets (GAAP) $ 9,575,470 $ 9,568,302 $ 9,242,331 $ 9,152,779 $ 9,026,030 Less: Intangible assets 146,675 147,672 148,333 148,995 149,657 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,428,795 $ 9,420,630 $ 9,093,998 $ 9,003,784 $ 8,876,373 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 10.24 % 9.97 % 9.92 % 9.70 % 9.55 %

____________

(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders’ equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (GAAP) $ 35,664 $ 36,714 $ 29,019 $ 25,797 $ 30,225 $ 127,194 $ 113,850 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2): Income: Fair value loss on derivatives, net (88 ) (223 ) (397 ) (156 ) (2,594 ) (864 ) (3,425 ) Total adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ (88 ) $ (223 ) $ (397 ) $ (156 ) $ (2,594 ) $ (864 ) $ (3,425 ) Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net 1,551 — — — — 1,551 — Goodwill impairment — — — — — — 431 Restructuring expense — — — — — — 1,544 Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,551 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,551 $ 1,975 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 37,303 $ 36,937 $ 29,416 $ 25,953 $ 32,819 $ 129,609 $ 119,250 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 37,303 $ 36,937 $ 29,416 $ 25,953 $ 32,819 $ 129,609 $ 119,250 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,756,717 16,919,785 16,928,542 16,900,785 16,871,652 16,876,457 16,829,004 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,858,506 17,015,730 17,006,282 17,013,992 17,024,481 16,973,534 16,959,853 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 2.23 $ 2.18 $ 1.74 $ 1.54 $ 1.95 $ 7.68 $ 7.09 Diluted $ 2.21 $ 2.17 $ 1.73 $ 1.53 $ 1.93 $ 7.64 $ 7.03 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 37,303 $ 36,937 $ 29,416 $ 25,953 $ 32,819 $ 129,609 $ 119,250 Average Assets $ 9,758,848 $ 9,354,411 $ 9,155,473 $ 9,015,439 $ 9,050,280 $ 9,323,171 $ 8,837,393 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.53 % 1.58 % 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.45 % 1.39 % 1.35 % Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 13.37 % 13.73 % 11.30 % 10.20 % 13.19 % 12.19 % 12.61 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 68,354 $ 64,799 $ 62,082 $ 59,986 $ 61,204 $ 255,221 $ 231,788 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4) 11,277 10,864 10,090 9,513 9,698 41,742 36,532 Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 79,631 $ 75,663 $ 72,172 $ 69,499 $ 70,902 $ 296,963 $ 268,320 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 63 182 84 184 471 514 1,565 Adjusted net interest income $ 79,568 $ 75,481 $ 72,088 $ 69,315 $ 70,431 $ 296,449 $ 266,755 Average earning assets $ 8,872,022 $ 8,575,514 $ 8,377,361 $ 8,241,035 $ 8,241,190 $ 8,518,715 $ 8,058,631 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.06 % 3.00 % 2.97 % 2.95 % 2.95 % 3.00 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.46 % 3.42 % 3.43 % 3.49 % 3.33 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP) 3.56 % 3.50 % 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.40 % 3.48 % 3.31 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (5) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 62,852 $ 56,587 $ 49,583 $ 46,539 $ 53,499 $ 215,561 $ 207,642 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 68,354 $ 64,799 $ 62,082 $ 59,986 $ 61,204 $ 255,221 $ 231,788 Noninterest income (GAAP) 38,665 36,651 22,115 16,892 30,625 114,323 115,529 Total income $ 107,019 $ 101,450 $ 84,197 $ 76,878 $ 91,829 $ 369,544 $ 347,317 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP) 58.73 % 55.78 % 58.89 % 60.54 % 58.26 % 58.33 % 59.78 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP) 56.84 % 55.62 % 58.54 % 60.38 % 56.25 % 57.63 % 58.37 %

____________

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax. (3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



