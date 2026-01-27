QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Net Income for the Full Year 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income of $35.7 million, or $2.12 per diluted share
  • Record adjusted net income1 of $37.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share
  • Robust net interest income of $68.4 million, delivering 22% annualized growth
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) TEY1 expansion of six basis points to 3.57%
  • Strong capital markets revenue of $24.5 million
  • Successful completion of initial $285.3 million low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) construction loan sale
  • Significant annualized loan growth of 17% prior to the LIHTC construction loan sale and m2 Equipment Finance (“m2”) runoff
  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share1 expansion of $2.08, or 15% annualized
  • Repurchased 162,777 shares at an average price of $77.62 per share

Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Record annual net income of $127.2 million, or $7.49 per diluted share
  • Record adjusted net income1 of $129.6 million, or $7.64 per diluted share
  • Strong capital markets revenue of $64.7 million
  • Robust loan growth of 12% prior to LIHTC construction loan sale and m2 runoff
  • Strong core deposit growth of 7%
  • TBV1 expansion of $7.65, or 15%

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.12 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $36.7 million and diluted EPS of $2.16 for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income1 and adjusted diluted EPS1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $37.3 million and $2.21, respectively, compared to $36.9 million and $2.17 for the third quarter of 2025 and $32.8 million and $1.93 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

          
     For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
$in millions (except per share data)    2025    2025    2024
Net Income $35.7 $36.7 $30.2
Diluted EPS $2.12 $2.16 $1.77
Adjusted Net Income1 $37.3 $36.9 $32.8
Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $2.21 $2.17 $1.93

“We delivered our strongest quarter and record full year results as we continue to see improved performance in our traditional banking, wealth management, and LIHTC lending businesses. At the same time, we continued to invest in our digital transformation project, creating the bank of the future for our clients and our employees,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Performance was very strong across all key operating metrics, approaching or exceeding the upper end of our guidance ranges for net interest margin expansion, gross loan growth, and capital markets revenue.”

Ongoing Margin Expansion Drives Significant Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $68.4 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 22% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, driven by contributions from NIM expansion and strong loan growth. NIM was 3.06% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.57% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 3.00% and 3.51% for the prior quarter, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reduced term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings by $135.0 million using proceeds from the LIHTC construction loan sale. The retired borrowings had a weighted average rate of 4.82% and this transaction will drive further NIM expansion.

“Our NIM TEY1 increased six basis points from the third quarter of 2025, near the upper end of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect ongoing margin expansion, and we are guiding to an increase in first quarter NIM TEY1 ranging from 3 to 7 basis points, assuming no further Federal Reserve rate cuts.”

Robust Noninterest Income from Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $38.7 million, up 6% from $36.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company generated $24.5 million of capital markets revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $23.8 million in the prior quarter. Wealth Management revenue totaled $5.3 million for the quarter, representing a 4% increase from the third quarter of 2025 and 11% for the year.

“During the fourth quarter of 2025, our LIHTC lending business continued to outperform, reflecting sustained strong demand for affordable housing and the expertise of our talented team. Developers continued to successfully advance their projects despite earlier headwinds, underscoring the strength and sustainability of the affordable housing industry. Having operated in the LIHTC business for nearly a decade, we continue to view it as a highly durable, profitable, and differentiated growth engine for the Company. Our LIHTC business is anchored by our extensive developer relationships and the consistently high-quality assets it generates,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Given the strength of our pipeline, we are increasing the upper end of our capital markets revenue guidance, resulting in a range of between $55 and $70 million over the next four quarters,” added Mr. Gipple.

Successful LIHTC Construction Loan Sale Matched with Acceleration in Loan Growth

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company successfully sold $285.3 million of LIHTC construction loans at par to a third-party investor as part of a strategy to expand the capacity for permanent LIHTC lending and further grow capital markets revenue. The proceeds from this transaction were used to retire the Company’s highest cost FHLB term advances, lowering overall funding costs and improving future NIM.

In the fourth quarter, total loans grew $303.7 million, or 17% annualized, excluding the impact from the construction loan sale and the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio. For the full year, total loans grew $800.5 million, or 12%, after excluding the impact from the construction loan sale and the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio.

“Our strong loan growth was driven by an acceleration in both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses. The successful execution of our first LIHTC construction loan sale was a major milestone in positioning us to expand LIHTC lending and create the opportunity for additional capital markets revenue. Because we are originating new LIHTC loans at a strong pace, our new loans added during the quarter essentially offset the impact of the construction loan sale in a single quarter,” said Mr. Gipple. “Supported by a solid pipeline, we expect first-quarter loan growth of 8% to 10%, reflecting typical seasonality, with gross annualized loan growth accelerating to 10% to 15% over the final three quarters of 2026.”

FHLB Prepayment, Record Results, and Digital Transformation Costs Drive Quarterly Noninterest Expenses Higher

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $62.9 million compared to $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $53.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $6.3 million linked-quarter increase was primarily due to a $2.0 million non-recurring loss associated with the extinguishment of debt and elevated variable compensation resulting from strong capital markets performance and record earnings results. Higher professional and data processing expenses related to the Company’s first core system conversion as part of the digital transformation project also contributed to this increase.

“Our variable compensation structure is designed to maximize operating leverage and provide expense flexibility across changing revenue cycles,” said Mr. Anderson. “This approach allows us to align our costs with our financial performance to ensure that our team is rewarded only after we have rewarded our shareholders.”

For the fourth quarter, the Company’s adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 56.8%, compared to 55.6% in the prior period. For the full year 2025, adjusted noninterest expenses1 were up 4%, which is consistent with the Company’s strategic goal to hold noninterest expense growth below 5%. For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects noninterest expenses to be in the range of $55 to $58 million, which assumes capital markets revenue and loan growth are within the guidance ranges. “This outlook reflects our continued commitment to expense discipline that aligns with our 9/6/5 strategic model which targets noninterest expense growth below 5% while driving operating leverage and strong profitability,” added Mr. Anderson.

Strong Core Deposit Growth Continues

Total core deposits increased by $64.2 million, or 4% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, while average deposit balances increased $236.8 million, or 13% annualized. For the full year, core deposits increased by $474.4 million, or 7%. The deposit mix remained stable while total brokered deposits declined by $30.0 million in the fourth quarter. During 2025, brokered deposits declined by $121.4 million, or 34%, resulting in brokered deposits comprising only 3% of total deposits, down from 5% at the end of 2024. The Company’s total deposits at the end of the year were $7.4 billion, an increase of $353.0 million, or 5%.

“We remain highly focused on growing core deposits and improving our deposit mix across our markets. Our success in 2025 reflects the strength of our relationship-based model, which provides a stable core funding base to support future growth,” added Mr. Gipple. “Deposit mix improved for the full year with an increase in noninterest bearing balances and a 34% reduction in higher cost brokered deposits, further strengthening our funding profile.”

Asset Quality Further Strengthens and Remains Excellent

Total criticized loans decreased by $5.2 million on a linked-quarter basis. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of December 31, 2025 further improved to 1.94% as compared to 2.01% as of September 30, 2025, the lowest level in more than five years and remains well below the Company’s long-term historical average.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $43.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of only $617 thousand from the prior quarter which allowed the NPA to total assets ratio to remain static at 0.45% as of December 31, 2025, equivalent to the prior quarter.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $5.5 million during the quarter, up from $4.3 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $4.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, equivalent to the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment increased by 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 1.26% as of December 31, 2025.

“While our asset quality remains very strong and our criticized loans continue to decline to record low levels, we increased our provision at year-end to bolster our already strong level of ACL,” added Mr. Gipple. “This is consistent with our long-standing credit culture of maintaining robust reserves even during times when credit quality is favorable.”

Exceptional TBV1 Per Share Growth and Regulatory Capital Expansion

The Company’s TBV1 per share increased by $2.08, or 15% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings and improved accumulated other comprehensive losses partially offset by share repurchases.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”)1 increased 27 basis points to 10.24%. The improvement in TCE1 was driven by strong earnings during the fourth quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.19% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.52% due to solid earnings growth during the quarter and the LIHTC construction loan sale, partially offset by share repurchases. By comparison, these ratios were 9.97%, 14.03%, and 10.34%, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.

Continued Opportunistic Share Repurchases

The Company continued its share repurchase activity during the fourth quarter. Total share repurchases during the quarter were approximately 163 thousand shares, returning $12.6 million of capital to shareholders. For the full year 2025, the Company returned $21.6 million to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 279 thousand shares.

The opportunistic repurchases were executed at attractive valuations relative to TBV1. The new share repurchase program authorized in October 2025 equips the Company with a flexible capital allocation tool, enabling the repurchase of shares when it aligns with the Company’s strategic and financial objectives. This approach reflects management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term earnings power and the continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $9.6 billion in assets, $7.2 billion in loans and $7.4 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Endnotes
1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
     2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2024
   (dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET               
Cash and due from banks $76,494  $77,581  $104,769  $98,994  $91,732 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits  149,658   160,033   145,704   225,716   170,592 
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses  1,312,310   1,308,689   1,263,452   1,220,717   1,200,435 
Loans receivable held for sale  1,429   1,457   1,162   2,025   2,143 
Loans/leases receivable held for investment  7,165,526   7,177,464   6,923,762   6,821,142   6,782,261 
Allowance for credit losses  (90,127)  (88,770)  (88,732)  (90,354)  (89,841)
Intangibles  8,080   9,077   9,738   10,400   11,061 
Goodwill  138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595 
Derivatives  192,426   207,775   184,982   180,997   186,781 
Other assets  621,079   576,401   558,899   544,547   532,271 
Total assets $ 9,575,470  $ 9,568,302  $ 9,242,331  $ 9,152,779  $ 9,026,030 
                
Total deposits $7,414,198  $7,380,068  $7,318,353  $7,337,390  $7,061,187 
Total borrowings  638,541   706,827   509,359   429,921   569,532 
Derivatives  214,327   230,742   209,505   206,925   214,823 
Other liabilities  196,093   163,750   154,560   155,796   183,101 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,112,311   1,086,915   1,050,554   1,022,747   997,387 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,575,470  $ 9,568,302  $ 9,242,331  $ 9,152,779  $ 9,026,030 
                
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO               
Loan/lease mix: (1)               
Commercial and industrial - revolving $384,656  $386,674  $380,029  $388,479  $387,991 
Commercial and industrial - other  1,094,064   1,107,896   1,180,859   1,231,198   1,295,961 
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC  224,802   222,772   194,830   212,921   218,971 
Total commercial and industrial  1,703,522   1,717,342   1,755,718   1,832,598   1,902,923 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied  577,352   586,578   593,675   599,488   605,993 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied  1,036,655   1,053,732   1,036,049   1,040,281   1,077,852 
Construction and land development  566,891   515,787   454,022   403,001   395,557 
Construction and land development - LIHTC  741,531   1,028,978   1,075,000   1,016,207   917,986 
Multi-family  340,080   316,353   301,432   289,782   303,662 
Multi-family - LIHTC  1,429,251   1,187,243   950,331   888,517   828,448 
Direct financing leases  9,533   11,090   12,880   14,773   17,076 
1-4 family real estate  603,683   599,838   592,253   592,127   588,179 
Consumer  158,457   161,980   153,564   146,393   146,728 
Total loans/leases $7,166,955  $7,178,921  $6,924,924  $6,823,167  $6,784,404 
Less allowance for credit losses  90,127   88,770   88,732   90,354   89,841 
Net loans/leases $ 7,076,828  $ 7,090,151  $ 6,836,192  $ 6,732,813  $ 6,694,563 
                
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO               
Securities mix:               
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $16,024  $14,208  $14,267  $17,487  $20,591 
Municipal securities  1,081,274   1,085,669   1,033,642   1,003,985   971,567 
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities  68,855   57,108   58,864   43,194   50,042 
Asset backed securities  4,439   4,918   6,684   7,764   9,224 
Other securities  58,143   63,824   67,358   66,105   65,745 
Trading securities (2)  83,857   83,225   82,900   82,445   83,529 
Total securities $1,312,592  $1,308,952  $1,263,715  $1,220,980  $1,200,698 
Less allowance for credit losses  282   263   263   263   263 
Net securities $ 1,312,310  $ 1,308,689  $ 1,263,452  $ 1,220,717  $ 1,200,435 
                
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS               
Deposit mix:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $945,513  $931,774  $952,032  $963,851  $921,160 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  5,196,438   5,176,364   5,087,783   5,119,601   4,828,216 
Time deposits  1,035,317   1,004,980   974,341   951,606   953,496 
Brokered deposits  236,930   266,950   304,197   302,332   358,315 
Total deposits $ 7,414,198  $ 7,380,068  $ 7,318,353  $ 7,337,390  $ 7,061,187 
                
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS               
Borrowings mix:               
Term FHLB advances $10,383  $145,383  $145,383  $145,383  $145,383 
Overnight FHLB advances  235,000   145,000   80,000      140,000 
Other borrowings (3)  107,395   130,609          
Other short-term borrowings  2,650   2,850   1,350   2,050   1,800 
Subordinated notes  234,122   234,027   233,701   233,595   233,489 
Junior subordinated debentures  48,991   48,958   48,925   48,893   48,860 
Total borrowings $ 638,541  $ 706,827  $ 509,359  $ 429,921  $ 569,532 

____________

(1) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2025.
(2) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
(3) During the third quarter of 2025, the Company entered into a secured borrowing transaction where $200.3 million of HTM municipal securities were pledged in exchange for $134.2 million of borrowings, net of issuance costs of $3.6 million.

         

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
     2025    2025    2025    2025
    2024
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT               
Interest income $127,491 $125,015 $120,247 $116,673  $121,642 
Interest expense  59,137  60,216  58,165  56,687   60,438 
Net interest income  68,354  64,799  62,082  59,986   61,204 
Provision for credit losses  5,499  4,305  4,043  4,234   5,149 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 62,855 $ 60,494 $ 58,039 $ 55,752  $ 56,055 
                
Trust fees (1) $3,749 $3,544 $3,395 $3,686  $3,456 
Investment advisory and management fees (1)  1,504  1,488  1,254  1,254   1,320 
Deposit service fees  2,092  2,231  2,187  2,183   2,228 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  666  529  556  297   734 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net  11  6  40  61   49 
Capital markets revenue  24,481  23,832  9,869  6,516   20,552 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  888  952  998  524   797 
Debit card fees  1,640  1,648  1,648  1,488   1,555 
Correspondent banking fees  699  664  699  614   560 
Loan related fee income  930  846  1,096  898   950 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities  800  324  230  (1,007)  (1,781)
Other  1,205  587  143  378   205 
Total noninterest income $ 38,665 $ 36,651 $ 22,115 $ 16,892  $ 30,625 
                
Salaries and employee benefits $36,898 $34,338 $28,474 $27,364  $33,610 
Occupancy and equipment expense  7,364  7,363  6,837  6,455   6,354 
Professional and data processing fees  7,303  6,741  6,089  5,144   5,480 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  2,232  2,035  1,960  1,970   1,934 
Loan/lease expense  378  345  407  381   513 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  36  3  50  (9)  23 
Advertising and marketing  2,346  1,830  1,746  1,613   1,886 
Communication and data connectivity  184  40  274  290   345 
Supplies  238  259  252  207   252 
Bank service charges  706  678  720  596   635 
Losses on debt extinguishment, net  1,963          
Correspondent banking expense  329  338  314  329   328 
Intangibles amortization  997  662  661  661   691 
Payment card processing  577  569  547  594   516 
Trust expense  436  412  413  357   381 
Other  865  974  839  587   551 
Total noninterest expense $ 62,852 $ 56,587 $ 49,583 $ 46,539  $ 53,499 
                
Net income before income taxes $ 38,668 $ 40,558 $ 30,571 $ 26,105  $ 33,181 
Federal and state income tax expense  3,004  3,844  1,552  308   2,956 
Net income $ 35,664 $ 36,714 $ 29,019 $ 25,797  $ 30,225 
                
Basic EPS $2.13 $2.17 $1.71 $1.53  $1.80 
Diluted EPS $2.12 $2.16 $1.71 $1.52  $1.77 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,756,717  16,919,785  16,928,542  16,900,785   16,871,652 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,858,506  17,015,730  17,006,282  17,013,992   17,024,481 

____________

(1)  Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
     2025    2024
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $489,426 $481,857 
Interest expense  234,205  250,069 
Net interest income  255,221  231,788 
Provision for credit losses  18,081  17,098 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 237,140 $ 214,690 
       
Trust fees $14,374 $13,028 
Investment advisory and management fees  5,500  4,864 
Deposit service fees  8,693  8,530 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  2,048  2,041 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net  118  85 
Capital markets revenue  64,698  71,057 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  3,362  5,443 
Debit card fees  6,424  6,167 
Correspondent banking fees  2,676  2,089 
Loan related fee income  3,770  3,697 
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities  347  (2,779)
Other  2,313  1,307 
Total noninterest income $ 114,323 $ 115,529 
       
Salaries and employee benefits $127,074 $128,186 
Occupancy and equipment expense  28,019  25,413 
Professional and data processing fees  25,277  19,373 
Restructuring expense    1,954 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  8,197  7,444 
Loan/lease expense  1,511  1,629 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  80  (21)
Advertising and marketing  7,535  7,058 
Communication and data connectivity  788  1,397 
Supplies  956  1,064 
Bank service charges  2,700  2,428 
Losses on debt extinguishment, net  1,963   
Correspondent banking expense  1,310  1,321 
Intangibles amortization  2,981  2,761 
Goodwill impairment    431 
Payment card processing  2,287  2,653 
Trust expense  1,618  1,580 
Other  3,265  2,971 
Total noninterest expense $ 215,561 $ 207,642 
       
Net income before income taxes $ 135,902 $ 122,577 
Federal and state income tax expense  8,708  8,727 
Net income $ 127,194 $ 113,850 
       
Basic EPS $7.54 $6.77 
Diluted EPS $7.49 $6.71 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,876,457  16,829,004 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,973,534  16,959,853 




QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31, December 31,  December 31, December 31,
     2025
    2025
    2025
        2025
    2024
     2025
 2024
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                      
COMMON SHARE DATA                     
Common shares outstanding  16,690,603   16,838,866   16,934,698   16,920,363   16,882,045       
Book value per common share (1) $66.64  $64.55  $62.04  $60.44  $59.08       
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $57.86  $55.78  $53.28  $51.64  $50.21       
Closing stock price $83.30  $75.64  $67.90  $71.32  $80.64       
Market capitalization $1,390,327  $1,273,692  $1,149,866  $1,206,760  $1,361,368       
Market price / book value  124.99%  117.18%  109.45%  117.99%  136.49%      
Market price / tangible book value  143.98%  135.61%  127.45%  138.11%  160.59%      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $7.54  $7.21  $6.69  $6.71  $6.77       
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)  11.05x  10.49 x  10.15 x  10.63 x  11.91 x      
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)  10.24%  9.97%  9.92%  9.70%  9.55%      
                      
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                     
Beginning balance $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747  $997,387  $976,620       
Net income  35,664   36,714   29,019   25,797   30,225       
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  1,981   8,342   (1,671)  404   (9,628)      
Common stock cash dividends declared  (1,011)  (1,017)  (1,016)  (1,015)  (1,013)      
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program  (12,635)  (8,993)               
Other (5)  1,397   1,315   1,475   174   1,183       
Ending balance $ 1,112,311  $ 1,086,915  $ 1,050,554  $ 1,022,747  $ 997,387       
                      
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                     
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.19%  14.03%  14.26%  14.18%  14.10%      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.02%  10.85%  10.96%  10.81%  10.57%      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  11.07%  11.29%  11.22%  11.06%  10.73%      
Common equity tier 1 ratio  10.52%  10.34%  10.43%  10.27%  10.03%      
                      
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                      
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.46%  1.57%  1.27%  1.14%  1.34%  1.36%  1.29%
Return on average total equity (annualized)  12.78%  13.65%  11.15%  10.14%  12.15%  11.97%  12.04%
Net interest margin  3.06%  3.00%  2.97%  2.95%  2.95%  3.00%  2.88%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)  3.57%  3.51%  3.46%  3.42%  3.43%  3.49%  3.33%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)  58.73%  55.78%  58.89%  60.54%  58.26%  58.33%  59.78%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets  74.83%  75.01%  74.91%  74.53%  75.14%  74.83%  75.14%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits  96.65%  97.25%  94.61%  92.96%  96.05%  96.65%  96.05%
Effective tax rate  7.77%  9.48%  5.08%  1.18%  8.91%  6.41%  7.12%
Full-time equivalent employees (9)  1004   994   1,001   972   980   1004   980 
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                      
Assets $9,758,848  $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,015,439  $9,050,280  $9,323,171  $8,837,393 
Loans/leases  7,292,592   7,048,314   6,881,731   6,790,312   6,839,153   7,004,737   6,764,754 
Deposits  7,620,212   7,383,373   7,218,540   7,146,286   7,109,567   7,343,514   6,813,620 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,116,342   1,075,715   1,041,428   1,017,487   995,012   1,063,050   945,848 

____________

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM: Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.

         

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
                
                         
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
     Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost    Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost    Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost
                         
   (dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold $12,148 $121 3.89% $13,808 $154 4.36% $5,617 $67 4.68%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  175,520  1,731 3.91%  128,126  1,341 4.15%  158,151  1,823 4.59%
Investment securities - taxable  404,238  4,887 4.83%  400,765  4,878 4.86%  375,552  4,230 4.49%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  956,457  14,409 6.02%  952,542  13,841 5.81%  829,544  12,286 5.92%
Restricted investment securities  31,067  546 6.88%  31,959  570 6.98%  33,173  608 7.17%
Loans (1)  7,292,592  117,073 6.37%  7,048,314  115,094 6.48%  6,839,153  112,325 6.53%
Total earning assets (1) $8,872,022 $138,767 6.21% $8,575,514 $135,878 6.29% $8,241,190 $131,339 6.34%
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $5,353,498 $38,001 2.82% $5,197,006 $40,221 3.07% $4,881,914 $39,408 3.21%
Time deposits  1,277,865  12,483 3.88%  1,237,232  12,595 4.04%  1,248,412  13,868 4.42%
Short-term borrowings  2,884  28 3.85%  2,022  21 4.15%  1,862  22 4.67%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  188,209  2,130 4.43%  204,786  2,348 4.49%  236,525  2,802 4.64%
Other borrowings  122,665  1,812 5.90%  48,295  479 3.97%     0.00%
Subordinated notes  234,060  4,001 6.84%  236,783  3,861 6.52%  233,419  3,636 6.23%
Junior subordinated debentures  48,969  681 5.44%  48,936  690 5.52%  48,839  701 5.62%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $7,228,150 $59,136 3.25% $6,975,060 $60,215 3.42% $6,650,971 $60,437 3.61%
                         
Net interest income (1)    $79,631      $75,663      $70,902  
Net interest margin (2)       3.06%       3.00%       2.95%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.57%       3.51%       3.43%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.56%       3.50%       3.40%
Cost of funds (4)       2.86%       3.01%       3.15%


                 
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
     Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost    Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost
                 
   (dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold $12,325 $532 4.26% $12,788 $692 5.33%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  155,900  6,509 4.18%  119,255  6,077 5.10%
Investment securities - taxable  401,866  19,159 4.77%  377,039  17,216 4.55%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  911,979  52,844 5.79%  745,502  41,843 5.61%
Restricted investment securities  31,908  2,273 7.02%  39,293  2,991 7.49%
Loans (1)  7,004,737  449,851 6.42%  6,764,754  449,570 6.65%
Total earning assets (1) $8,518,715 $531,168 6.24% $8,058,631 $518,389 6.43%
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $5,159,542 $154,524 2.99% $4,700,762 $161,584 3.44%
Time deposits  1,228,407  50,177 4.08%  1,153,407  51,547 4.47%
Short-term borrowings  2,044  83 4.01%  1,850  98 5.24%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  205,397  9,327 4.48%  375,214  19,751 5.18%
Other borrowings  43,091  2,291 5.32%     0.00%
Subordinated notes  234,508  15,063 6.42%  233,260  14,314 6.14%
Junior subordinated debentures  48,921  2,740 5.52%  48,791  2,775 5.59%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $6,921,910 $234,205 3.38% $6,513,284 $250,069 3.83%
                 
Net interest income (1)    $296,963      $268,320  
Net interest margin (2)       3.00%       2.88%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.49%       3.33%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.48%       3.31%
Cost of funds (4)       2.97%       3.34%

____________


(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(2) See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(4) Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.

   

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31,
     2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2024
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES               
Beginning balance $88,770  $88,732  $90,354  $89,841  $86,321 
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS              93 
Provision for credit losses  5,562   4,225   4,667   4,743   6,832 
Loans/leases charged off  (4,469)  (4,746)  (6,490)  (4,944)  (4,787)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off  264   559   201   714   1,382 
Ending balance $ 90,127  $ 88,770  $ 88,732  $ 90,354  $ 89,841 
                
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                
Nonaccrual loans/leases $42,212  $42,167  $42,482  $47,259  $40,080 
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more  85   43   7   356   4,270 
Total nonperforming loans/leases  42,297   42,210   42,489   47,615   44,350 
Other real estate owned  540      62   402   661 
Other repossessed assets  500   510   113   122   543 
Total nonperforming assets $ 43,337  $ 42,720  $ 42,664  $ 48,139  $ 45,554 
                
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS               
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.45%  0.45%  0.46%  0.53%  0.50%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment  1.26%  1.24%  1.28%  1.32%  1.32%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases  213.08%  210.31%  208.84%  189.76%  202.57%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases  0.06%  0.06%  0.09%  0.06%  0.05%
                
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)               
Special mention $74,765  $76,750  $68,621  $55,327  $73,636 
Substandard (2)  64,142   67,319   81,040   85,033   84,930 
Doubtful (2)               
Total Criticized loans (3) $ 138,907  $ 144,069  $ 149,661  $ 140,360  $ 158,566 
                
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)  0.89%  0.94%  1.17%  1.25%  1.25%
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)  1.94%  2.01%  2.16%  2.06%  2.34%

____________

(1) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES    2025
    2025
    2024
    2025
    2024
   (dollars in thousands)
                
TOTAL ASSETS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,705,319  $2,794,136  $2,588,587       
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  181,761   211,524   310,915       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,855,840   2,760,379   2,614,570       
Community State Bank  1,717,264   1,680,476   1,531,559       
Guaranty Bank  2,411,570   2,446,635   2,342,958       
                
TOTAL DEPOSITS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,302,234  $2,407,371  $2,126,566       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,983,600   1,890,779   1,882,487       
Community State Bank  1,341,915   1,296,255   1,256,938       
Guaranty Bank  1,833,590   1,835,993   1,824,139       
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,030,858  $2,118,791  $2,048,926       
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  187,642   217,966   320,237       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,988,870   1,894,594   1,761,467       
Community State Bank  1,281,036   1,269,359   1,159,389       
Guaranty Bank  1,866,190   1,896,178   1,814,622       
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  88%  88%  96%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  100%  100%  94%      
Community State Bank  95%  98%  92%      
Guaranty Bank  102%  103%  99%      
                
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  75%  76%  79%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  70%  69%  67%      
Community State Bank  75%  76%  76%      
Guaranty Bank  77%  78%  77%      
                
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.31%  1.24%  1.49%      
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  4.84%  4.48%  4.22%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.32%  1.31%  1.44%      
Community State Bank  1.06%  0.97%  0.98%      
Guaranty Bank  1.27%  1.34%  1.25%      
                
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.31%  1.20%  1.09%  1.26%  0.88%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.55%  3.26%  3.12%  2.86%  2.92%
Community State Bank  1.05%  1.40%  1.30%  1.21%  1.32%
Guaranty Bank  1.09%  1.30%  0.91%  0.99%  1.12%
                
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.35%  3.40%  3.53%  3.41%  3.43%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  4.03%  4.03%  3.95%  4.01%  3.84%
Community State Bank  3.90%  3.90%  3.77%  3.86%  3.75%
Guaranty Bank (3)  3.35%  3.22%  3.18%  3.19%  3.07%
                
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET               
INTEREST MARGIN, NET               
Community State Bank $(1) $(1) $(1) $(4) $(4)
Guaranty Bank  97   216   504   649   1,698 
QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)  (33)  (33)  (32)  (131)  (129)

____________

(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, 3.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
(4) Relates to the junior subordinated debentures acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS    2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2024
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)               
Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $1,112,311  $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747  $997,387 
Less: Intangible assets  146,675   147,672   148,333   148,995   149,657 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $965,636  $939,243  $902,221  $873,752  $847,730 
                
Total assets (GAAP) $9,575,470  $9,568,302  $9,242,331  $9,152,779  $9,026,030 
Less: Intangible assets  146,675   147,672   148,333   148,995   149,657 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,428,795  $9,420,630  $9,093,998  $9,003,784  $8,876,373 
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  10.24%  9.97%  9.92%  9.70%  9.55%

____________

(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders’ equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2024
    2025
    2024
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP) $35,664  $36,714  $29,019  $25,797  $30,225  $127,194  $113,850 
                      
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                     
Income:                     
Fair value loss on derivatives, net  (88)  (223)  (397)  (156)  (2,594)  (864)  (3,425)
Total adjusted income (non-GAAP) $(88) $(223) $(397) $(156) $(2,594) $(864) $(3,425)
                      
Expense:                     
Losses on debt extinguishment, net  1,551               1,551    
Goodwill impairment                    431 
Restructuring expense                    1,544 
Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP) $1,551  $  $  $  $  $1,551  $1,975 
                      
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 37,303  $ 36,937  $ 29,416  $ 25,953  $ 32,819  $ 129,609  $ 119,250 
                      
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                     
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $25,953  $32,819  $129,609  $119,250 
                      
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,756,717   16,919,785   16,928,542   16,900,785   16,871,652   16,876,457   16,829,004 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,858,506   17,015,730   17,006,282   17,013,992   17,024,481   16,973,534   16,959,853 
                      
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                     
Basic $ 2.23  $ 2.18  $ 1.74  $ 1.54  $ 1.95  $ 7.68  $ 7.09 
Diluted $ 2.21  $ 2.17  $ 1.73  $ 1.53  $ 1.93  $ 7.64  $ 7.03 
                      
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                     
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $25,953  $32,819  $129,609  $119,250 
                      
Average Assets $9,758,848  $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,015,439  $9,050,280  $9,323,171  $8,837,393 
                      
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.53%  1.58%  1.29%  1.15%  1.45%  1.39%  1.35%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  13.37%  13.73%  11.30%  10.20%  13.19%  12.19%  12.61%
                      
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                     
                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $68,354  $64,799  $62,082  $59,986  $61,204  $255,221  $231,788 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)  11,277   10,864   10,090   9,513   9,698   41,742   36,532 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $79,631  $75,663  $72,172  $69,499  $70,902  $296,963  $268,320 
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  63   182   84   184   471   514   1,565 
Adjusted net interest income $79,568  $75,481  $72,088  $69,315  $70,431  $296,449  $266,755 
                      
Average earning assets $8,872,022  $8,575,514  $8,377,361  $8,241,035  $8,241,190  $8,518,715  $8,058,631 
                      
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.06%  3.00%  2.97%  2.95%  2.95%  3.00%  2.88%
Net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP)  3.57%  3.51%  3.46%  3.42%  3.43%  3.49%  3.33%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP)  3.56%  3.50%  3.45%  3.41%  3.40%  3.48%  3.31%
                      
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                     
                      
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $62,852  $56,587  $49,583  $46,539  $53,499  $215,561  $207,642 
                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $68,354  $64,799  $62,082  $59,986  $61,204  $255,221  $231,788 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  38,665   36,651   22,115   16,892   30,625   114,323   115,529 
Total income $107,019  $101,450  $84,197  $76,878  $91,829  $369,544  $347,317 
                      
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP)  58.73%  55.78%  58.89%  60.54%  58.26%  58.33%  59.78%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP)  56.84%  55.62%  58.54%  60.38%  56.25%  57.63%  58.37%

____________

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



