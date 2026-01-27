Beyond Air to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide to improve the lives of patients, today announced that Steve Lisi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, will participate in the 13th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference being held February 9th to 11th in Snowbird, UT and the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference being held February 4th to 5th.

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference Format: One-on-one meetings Conference Dates: February 9thto 11th Participant: Steve Lisi, Chairman & CEO, Beyond Air Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation Date: Thursday, February 5that 2:00pm ET Participant: Steve Lisi, Chairman & CEO, Beyond Air Live Webcast link: Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration. An archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.beyondair.net/news-events/eventsfor 90 days following the event

If you are interested in requesting a one-on-one meeting at either of the conferences, please contact your respective bank representative to schedule accordingly.

About Beyond Air®, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

CONTACTS: