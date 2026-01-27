American Indian College Fund Scholarship Season Opens February 1

Denver, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications for an American Indian College Fund (College Fund) scholarship open on February 1 for the 2026-27 academic year. In a year predicted to hold economic uncertainty for Tribes and the nation, American Indian and Alaska Natives, especially those living in rural areas, can give themselves the best chance at success by earning a higher education to expand their career options. The College Fund, the nation’s largest Native scholarship provider, offers more than 300 scholarship opportunities for all fields of study. Last year, the College Fund supported over 7300 scholars with more than $21 million in funding. A single, on-line application matches potential scholars with appropriate funding programs, including those available only for tribal college and university students.

All American Indian College Fund scholarships are awarded based on merit. Any enrolled member or descendant of an enrolled member of a state or federally recognized American Indian or Alaska Native Tribe may apply. Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 grade point average and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a non-profit, accredited college or university.

The College Fund’s support for Native students goes beyond financial aid, offering a holistic approach to serving scholars and helping them to succeed. Successful applicants have access to College Success Coaches throughout their academic journey. That support begins before potential scholars even apply with webinars hosted by the College Fund team to ease the application process. Registration links for each webinar and information regarding topic, date, and time can be found below:

2026-2027 College Fund Scholarship Kick Off | Feb. 1 at 6:00 PM MST | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__OsJQzzrSwuwVrm5wV0gkQ

| Feb. 1 at 6:00 PM MST | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__OsJQzzrSwuwVrm5wV0gkQ Hear From Reviewers & Scholars: Tips to Strengthen Your Application | Mar. 18 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4qovFBamT0K8bjarER_5Lw

| Mar. 18 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4qovFBamT0K8bjarER_5Lw Scholarship Opportunities for California Tribal Members | Apr. 7 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Y_gJiMSRCyAyYfOkMactg

| Apr. 7 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Y_gJiMSRCyAyYfOkMactg Q & A with the College Fund Scholarships Team | Apr. 23 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WmX29BS5TuqzHhMOp1nnNg

| Apr. 23 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WmX29BS5TuqzHhMOp1nnNg Last Minute Scholarship Questions Webinar | May 26 at 6:00 PM MDT | Registration link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3CfTb60IRDWeufzvrtwlbg

Halle Azure (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians), a Native student scholar at Turtle Mountain College, said, “Thank you so much, I truly appreciate all the guidance and support you’ve given me. The opportunities I’ve had through the bootcamps, along with the internship I was able to secure because of them, have played a huge role in helping me feel confident in my decisions moving forward. I’m really excited for this next chapter.”

College Fund College Success Coach, Erin Redshirt, said, “Each semester, the Coaching Team hosts several dedicated webinar sessions focused on mental health, all facilitated by a mental wellness professional. Over half of our scholars have recognized these Talking Circle webinars as the most valuable resource available through College Success. Scholars report that these sessions have made a meaningful difference in their daily lives. By regularly surveying scholars, the Coaching Team ensures these services are meeting their highest needs.”

Applications are open on February 1 with a priority deadline of May 31. Interested students can contact the College Fund Scholarship team for direct and one-on-one support at scholarships@collegefund.org or 800-987-3863. Online resources are also available at:

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided more than $23 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2024-25. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $391 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly Guidestar), and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit collegefund.org.

