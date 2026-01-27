BioTrace: A Global "Engine of Truth" for the $3 Trillion Bioeconomy Announces New CEO

Las Vegas, NV, New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTrace Technical Corp. (BTTC), an asset intelligence infrastructure pioneer, today announced the appointment of Gavin Sathianathan as Chief Executive Officer. Sathianathan joins BioTrace to lead commercial development and deployment of the company's foundational "TaaS" (Trust-as-a -Service) technology - an immutable, cryptographically verified blockchain of custody for all biomaterials, from mRNA vaccines and stem cells to pharmaceuticals and skincare.

BioTrace serves as a foundational "Engine of Truth." The technology is designed to bridge the "trust gap" that costs the global healthcare industry billions in fraud, wastage, and compromised safety. Founded by a team of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs from Stanford, MIT & Harvard with deep domain expertise in frontier supply chain management, pharmaceutical development, advanced computer science, fintech, digital health and blockchain technologies. By combining world-class computer science with specialized knowledge in highly regulated and healthcare segments, the team developed a system capable of managing the world’s most sensitive materials, combatting the $200 billion annual counterfeit drug market, and meeting the massive consumer demand for provenance in the pharmaceutical, biologics, nutritional and premium skincare sectors.

The Inevitability of Accountability

In an era of complex biologics and globalized supply chains, the limiting factor in healthcare is no longer just the science, but also the integrity of the data. Modern systems are plagued by "accountability latency," allowing for counterfeiting and ethical obfuscation. BioTrace makes truth obtainable through an immutable ledger for storing the the digital "birth certificate" and "passport” for all biologic products.

Core Architecture

• BioTrust™ and BioPassport™: An immutable blockchain ledger (BioTrust) and its dynamic digital twin (BioPassport). This allows manufacturers, regulators, and consumers to verify the exact origin, composition, storage, and logistics of any product before it is utilized.

• IntelliGuard™: A high-velocity AI enforcement layer that sweeps the ledger for logical anomalies, counterfeiting signs, and safety concerns such as expiration or improper handling in real-time.

• Dynamic Encryption : A proprietary framework enabling complex disclosures. Our encryption technologies allow for deep provenance transparency and military-grade security without compromising individual privacy or sensitive data.

Stakeholder Utility

• Regulators & Governments: Automated compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and national security-level oversight.

• Manufacturers & Distributors: Improved quality assurance and enhanced protection against the $200B counterfeit industry.

• Retailers & Insurers: Verification of ethical sourcing and handling data to uphold standards and reduce liability. This is critical for the skincare market, where ethical origins are now a primary consumer demand.

• Consumers & Clinicians: Enhanced certainty regarding the quality, origins, and safety of personal heath and beauty products. Rewards for contributing data back to manufacturers in a feedback loop.

Proven Privacy and Secure Communication

BioTrace’s proprietary communication tools, validated in clinical trials and published research, allows for the private, secure transmission of patient data back to the manufacturer and regulators. This "closed-loop" feedback allows for transparent communication between patients, clinicians, drug makers, and regulators, while maintaining absolute individual privacy, for trusted digital evidence and private health data collection.

Tokenomics: BioTether and BioTokens as System Fuel

The ecosystem is fueled by BioTether architecture, a utility token structure that covers the computational and management costs of the system’s entries and verifications. BioTether Tokens act as the "fuel" powering the cryptographic checks and the real-time AI monitoring required to maintain the BioTrust engine.

Compliance with DSCSA and Support of MAHA, and MABA Initiatives

BioTrace is engineered to exceed the requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), providing the next-gen interoperable, electronic, unit-level traceability mandated by federal law.

This infrastructure aligns directly with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission's "Radical Transparency" goals. BioTrace technology supports federal efforts to:

• Restore Scientific Integrity: Eliminate "undue industry influence" by providing a shared, immutable "Golden Record" of drug and food quality.

• Protect Public Health: Provide a real-time "Sentinel" to detect and block substandard or falsified medicines before they reach the consumer.

• Empower Patients and Consumers: Facilitate the MAHA goal of releasing data to the public through the BioPassport, ensuring every American can verify the purity and safety of what they put in their bodies.

Leadership for a New Era of Verifiable Biology

BioTrace is pleased to announce the hiring of Gavin Sathianathan as Chief Executive Officer. A graduate of Harvard Business School, Sathianathan brings 20+ years of experience at the intersection of consumer data, life sciences, and frontier growth. His distinguished career includes:

• Digital Transformation: Leading large-scale digital initiatives at global giants Facebook (Meta), Tesco, Endemol, and Bain & Company

• Innovation in Life Sciences: Serving as a co-founder of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies and leading Research Smart, where he specialized in high-growth digital health and consumer data sectors.

Leadership Commentary

“We are moving past the era of 'trust me' into the era of 'show me',” said Gavin Sathianathan, CEO of BioTrace. “BioTrace provides the infrastructure for an inevitable shift in global accountability. It is the engine that makes conveying the absolute truth possible as we scale a system of accountability that is so much more than just a preference, but a global necessity.”

About BioTrace Technical Corp.

BioTrace Technical Corp. provides the critical infrastructure for verifiable biology through its proprietary "Active Ledger" technology. By bridging the gap between physical chemistry and digital trust, BioTrace secures the global life-sciences supply chain with an immutable "Golden Record" that makes counterfeiting and fraud mathematically impossible. From collection to retail, BioTrace ensures the integrity of the world’s most valuable biological assets.

