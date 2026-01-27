National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (the “Company” or “NBHC”) reported:

For the quarter(1) For the year 2025 Adjusted (1)(2) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 2025 2024 QTD YTD Net income ($000's) $ 16,036 $ 35,285 $ 28,184 $ 109,574 $ 118,815 $ 22,748 $ 117,622 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 2.85 $ 3.08 $ 0.60 $ 3.06 Return on average assets 0.65 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.20 % 0.92 % 1.19 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 0.73 % 1.54 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.02 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 4.57 % 10.25 % 8.59 % 8.08 % 9.41 % 6.48 % 8.67 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 6.58 % 14.21 % 12.31 % 11.36 % 13.65 % 9.10 % 12.15 %

(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.



2025 Highlights

Announced, obtained regulatory approval, and closed the acquisition of Vista Bancshares, Inc. (“Vista”) in under four months.

Grew tangible common book value per share by 10.0% and increased the common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 14.89%.

Originated $1.6 billion new loans including $591.0 million new loans in the fourth quarter.

Launched the initial phase of 2UniFi, an innovative financial ecosystem built to empower business entrepreneurs with treasury management depository capabilities and a streamlined SBA loan offering.



In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We delivered adjusted quarterly and annual earnings of $0.60 and $3.06 per diluted share, respectively, with a full year net interest margin of 3.94%. We generated meaningful capital growth in 2025 with a 10.0% increase in tangible common book value per share. On the strength of our capital and earnings, we are announcing another dividend increase and a new $100 million share repurchase authority, reinforcing our commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns. With a 14.89% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, diversified funding sources, and a strong balance sheet, we are well positioned for future growth.”

Mr. Laney continued, “We recently closed our strategic acquisition of Vista and are working to seamlessly integrate Vista associates and clients into our bank family. We remain focused on delivering differentiated and expanded banking solutions across our franchise and believe the growth generated through our combined organization will drive meaningful shareholder returns in 2026.”

Recent Announcements

On January 27, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an increase to its repurchase authority of up to $100.0 million of the Company’s common stock from time to time either in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The new program of $100.0 million replaces the previous $50.0 million program in its entirety.

On January 27, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase 3.2% to $0.32 per share of NBHC common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

As reported earlier this month, NBHC successfully completed its acquisition of Vista, with operations in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and Lubbock, Texas, as well as Palm Beach, Florida. This acquisition further strengthens NBHC’s position as a premier regional bank and further increases our market share in high-growth markets including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin and Palm Beach. Integrating NBHC’s product capabilities with the strength of Vista Bank’s relationship-banking model further enhances NBHC’s long-term growth strategy.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2025, except as noted)

Net income totaled $16.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $35.3 million or $0.92 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $30.2 million, compared to $43.6 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 0.73%, compared to 1.54%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 6.58%, compared to 14.21%. Adjusting for $5.4 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses and $3.3 million of pre-tax loss on security sales, net income totaled $22.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. Adjusted, the fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $39.0 million. The adjusted return on average tangible assets totaled 1.02%, and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 9.10%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $88.3 million, compared to $90.2 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin totaled 3.89%, compared to 3.98%, driven by a 26 basis point decrease in earning asset yields as variable rate loans repriced ahead of the Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Company’s disciplined deposit pricing improved the cost of funds 17 basis points.

Loans

Loans totaled $7.4 billion at December 31, 2025, consistent with the linked quarter. We expanded quarterly loan fundings to $591.0 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $429.0 million. The fourth quarter’s weighted average rate on new loans at the time of origination was 6.4%, compared to a weighted average yield of 6.2% on the loan portfolio.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The Company maintains strong credit quality and takes a proactive approach to monitoring credit. As a result of credit actions taken during the fourth quarter, the Company recorded provision expense of $9.1 million. This quarter’s provision expense was driven by specific reserves and net charge-offs related to three credits. This year’s net charge-offs totaled 0.34% of average total loans, compared to 0.13% in the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, non-performing loans improved two basis points to 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2025, and non-performing assets improved one basis point to 0.36% of total loans and OREO at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.18% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.19% at September 30, 2025. The Company has a history of maintaining strong credit quality and during 2025, lowered its non-performing assets ratio, criticized loan levels, and past due loans.

Deposits

The Company maintains a low cost, diversified deposit franchise. Average total deposits remained consistent with the prior quarter at $8.2 billion, and average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) totaled $7.0 billion, compared to $7.1 billion in the previous quarter. The cost of funds improved 17 basis points to 1.93%. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 89.6% at December 31, 2025, compared to 87.7%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 86% at December 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $14.4 million, compared to $20.7 million. Excluding the loss on security sales during the fourth quarter, non-interest income totaled $17.8 million. The linked quarter decrease was primarily driven by other non-interest income which included $3.6 million unrealized gains on partnership investments recorded in the third quarter, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in bank owned life insurance income in the fourth quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $72.4 million, compared to $67.2 million in the third quarter, primarily driven by increased expenses from the Vista acquisition. Included in both the current and linked quarters were acquisition-related expenses of $5.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively, primarily within professional fees. Adjusting for the acquisition-related expenses, the fourth quarter non-interest expense totaled $67.0 million, compared to $65.5 million in the third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $0.8 million higher 2UniFi capitalized asset depreciation due to the timing of the 2UniFi launch and higher problem loan expense during the fourth quarter.

Income tax expense totaled $3.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter, driven by lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 16.0%, compared to 18.2%.

Capital

NBHC executed $2.1 million of share buybacks in the fourth quarter as part of its ongoing capital strategy for a total of $15.2 million completed in 2025. Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 11.56%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased 169 basis points to 14.89% at December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024. Shareholders’ equity increased $80.0 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, primarily driven by $63.6 million of growth in retained earnings from net income after covering the year’s dividends, and a $26.0 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to changes in the interest rate environment.

Common book value per share increased $2.38 to $36.67 at December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024. Tangible common book value per share increased $2.52, or 10.0%, to $27.80, compared to December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the year’s earnings.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the full year 2024, except as noted)

Net income totaled $109.6 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, compared to $118.8 million, or $3.08 per diluted share. Adjusting for acquisition-related expenses and the loss on security sales, net income totaled $117.6 million, or $3.06 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $0.2 million to $159.3 million. Adjusted, the fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $4.1 million, or 2.5%, to $169.8 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.22%, compared to 1.30%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 11.36%, compared to 13.65%. Adjusted, the return on average tangible assets totaled 1.30%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 12.15%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $3.9 million to $356.4 million due to disciplined loan and deposit pricing driving net interest margin expansion. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.94%, driven by a 22 basis point improvement in the cost of funds, partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in earning asset yields. Average earning assets totaled $9.1 billion, compared to $9.2 billion.

Loans outstanding totaled $7.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $7.8 billion. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.6 billion, led by commercial fundings of $1.1 billion.

The Company continued to prudently manage credit risk in 2025, further strengthening our credit profile through proactive monitoring of credit. The Company recorded $17.8 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled 0.34% of average total loans, compared to 0.13% in the prior year. Non-performing loans improved 12 basis points to 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets improved 11 basis points to 0.36% of total loans and OREO at December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.18% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2024.

Average deposits totaled $8.2 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in the prior year, and average transaction deposits totaled $7.1 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in the prior year. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 86.1% at December 31, 2025, compared to 87.6%.

Non-interest income increased $6.3 million, or 10.3%, to $67.6 million. The Company executed strategic balance sheet actions in both 2025 and 2024, which resulted in security sale losses of $3.3 million and $6.6 million, in the respective periods. Excluding these items, non-interest income increased $3.1 million primarily driven by $3.9 million of unrealized gains on partnership investments, a $0.9 million increase in gains on sales of previously consolidated banking center properties, and a $0.8 million increase in trust income. These increases were partially offset by decreases in SBA loan sale gains and swap fee income.

Non-interest expense totaled $264.6 million, which included $7.2 million of expenses from the Vista acquisition, compared to non-interest expense of $254.6 million in the prior year. Excluding the acquisition-related expenses, which are primarily professional fees, the current year non-interest expense totaled $257.5 million. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $5.9 million primarily driven by the 2UniFi capitalized asset depreciation in connection with the launch of 2UniFi in the third quarter of 2025. This increase was partially offset by a $4.1 million improvement in other non-interest expense resulting from diligent expense management. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 62.42%, compared to 61.54%. Excluding other intangible assets amortization and adjusted for acquisition related expenses and the loss on security sales, the fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio improved 26 basis points to 58.43% compared to the prior year.

Income tax expense totaled $24.1 million, compared to $26.4 million in the prior year, and the effective tax rate was 18.0%, compared to 18.2% in the prior year.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total interest and dividend income $ 126,353 $ 132,238 $ 136,086 $ 519,774 $ 538,268 Total interest expense 40,148 44,038 45,955 171,269 192,880 Net interest income 86,205 88,200 90,131 348,505 345,388 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,059 1,985 1,874 7,866 7,094 Net interest income FTE(1) 88,264 90,185 92,005 356,371 352,482 Provision expense (release) for credit losses 9,100 (1,500 ) 1,979 17,800 6,755 Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1) 79,164 91,685 90,026 338,571 345,727 Non-interest income: Service charges 4,109 4,340 4,359 16,694 17,957 Bank card fees 4,390 4,505 4,671 17,821 18,963 Mortgage banking income 2,328 2,895 2,296 11,085 11,228 Other non-interest income 6,954 8,951 6,375 25,314 19,665 Loss on security sales (3,348 ) — (6,582 ) (3,348 ) (6,582 ) Total non-interest income 14,433 20,691 11,119 67,566 61,231 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 38,447 37,779 35,459 148,334 146,243 Occupancy and equipment 13,173 12,383 10,193 45,829 39,951 Professional fees 6,175 3,249 1,599 12,527 7,062 Data processing 4,653 4,751 4,900 18,257 17,481 Other non-interest expense 8,054 7,138 10,418 31,878 35,941 Other intangible assets amortization 1,946 1,946 1,977 7,817 7,939 Total non-interest expense 72,448 67,246 64,546 264,642 254,617 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 21,149 45,130 36,599 141,495 152,341 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,059 1,985 1,874 7,866 7,094 Income before income taxes 19,090 43,145 34,725 133,629 145,247 Income tax expense 3,054 7,860 6,541 24,055 26,432 Net income $ 16,036 $ 35,285 $ 28,184 $ 109,574 $ 118,815 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 2.86 $ 3.10 Earnings per share - diluted 0.42 0.92 0.73 2.85 3.08 Common stock dividend 0.31 0.30 0.29 1.20 1.12

(1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,058 $ 555,560 $ 127,848 Investment securities available-for-sale 528,639 612,719 527,547 Investment securities held-to-maturity 651,732 689,486 533,108 Other securities 80,634 80,526 76,462 Loans 7,433,356 7,429,501 7,751,143 Allowance for credit losses (87,415 ) (88,280 ) (94,455 ) Loans, net 7,345,941 7,341,221 7,656,688 Loans held for sale 25,695 22,252 24,495 Other real estate owned 1,674 658 662 Premises and equipment, net 214,554 211,436 196,773 Goodwill 306,043 306,043 306,043 Intangible assets, net 48,337 50,331 58,432 Other assets 263,211 282,454 299,635 Total assets $ 9,883,518 $ 10,152,686 $ 9,807,693 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,204,241 $ 2,255,495 $ 2,213,685 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,237,006 1,223,602 1,411,860 Savings and money market 3,701,616 3,832,460 3,592,312 Total transaction deposits 7,142,863 7,311,557 7,217,857 Time deposits 1,149,771 1,160,123 1,020,036 Total deposits 8,292,634 8,471,680 8,237,893 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17,350 21,303 18,895 Long-term debt 54,540 54,743 54,511 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 50,000 Other liabilities 133,880 230,031 141,319 Total liabilities 8,498,404 8,777,757 8,502,618 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,171,581 1,169,982 1,167,431 Retained earnings 572,461 568,276 508,864 Treasury stock (315,397 ) (312,873 ) (301,694 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (44,046 ) (50,971 ) (70,041 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,385,114 1,374,929 1,305,075 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,883,518 $ 10,152,686 $ 9,807,693 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 37,803,728 37,911,643 38,327,964 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,922,557 38,034,473 38,565,164 Ending shares outstanding 37,772,516 37,815,589 38,054,482 Common book value per share $ 36.67 $ 36.36 $ 34.29 Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) 27.80 27.45 25.28 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 14.21 % 13.94 % 13.10 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 11.00 % 10.57 % 10.16 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.56 % 11.49 % 10.69 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.89 % 14.69 % 13.20 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.89 % 14.69 % 13.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.82 % 16.63 % 15.11 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” below.









NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)



Period End Loan Balances by Type December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 vs. September 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

% Change December 31, 2024

% Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 1,948,332 $ 1,877,645 3.8 % $ 1,881,570 3.5 % Municipal and non-profit 1,273,508 1,189,677 7.0 % 1,106,865 15.1 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 950,269 986,868 (3.7 )% 1,048,481 (9.4 )% Food and agribusiness 208,009 211,940 (1.9 )% 266,332 (21.9 )% Total commercial 4,380,118 4,266,130 2.7 % 4,303,248 1.8 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,030,069 1,069,815 (3.7 )% 1,123,718 (8.3 )% Residential real estate 927,663 914,168 1.5 % 922,328 0.6 % Consumer 12,771 12,757 0.1 % 12,773 (0.0 )% Total originated 6,350,621 6,262,870 1.4 % 6,362,067 (0.2 )% Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 89,373 95,015 (5.9 )% 114,255 (21.8 )% Municipal and non-profit 253 259 (2.3 )% 277 (8.7 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 178,348 189,408 (5.8 )% 215,663 (17.3 )% Food and agribusiness 20,061 29,506 (32.0 )% 36,987 (45.8 )% Total commercial 288,035 314,188 (8.3 )% 367,182 (21.6 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 552,359 570,062 (3.1 )% 688,620 (19.8 )% Residential real estate 242,036 282,026 (14.2 )% 331,510 (27.0 )% Consumer 305 355 (14.1 )% 1,764 (82.7 )% Total acquired 1,082,735 1,166,631 (7.2 )% 1,389,076 (22.1 )% Total loans $ 7,433,356 $ 7,429,501 0.1 % $ 7,751,143 (4.1 )%





Loan Fundings(1)

Fourth quarter

Third quarter

Second quarter

First quarter

Fourth quarter

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 237,813 $ 159,250 $ 133,402 $ 108,594 $ 146,600 Municipal and non-profit 119,918 81,418 34,393 12,506 49,175 Owner occupied commercial real estate 66,798 42,362 47,233 37,762 117,850 Food and agribusiness 4,437 5,015 4,576 1,338 15,796 Total commercial 428,966 288,045 219,604 160,200 329,421 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 96,482 81,136 56,770 65,254 119,132 Residential real estate 64,161 49,877 44,470 29,300 30,750 Consumer 1,399 2,142 1,823 970 726 Total $ 591,008 $ 421,200 $ 322,667 $ 255,724 $ 480,029

(1) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $95,774, ($1,591), $15,490, $21,752 and $64,375 for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest

rate balance Interest

rate balance Interest

rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 6,231,548 $ 98,545 6.27 % $ 6,213,268 $ 103,600 6.62 % $ 6,368,697 $ 107,400 6.71 % Acquired loans 1,128,992 17,227 6.05 % 1,183,171 18,151 6.09 % 1,425,344 22,253 6.21 % Loans held for sale 21,166 335 6.28 % 21,964 366 6.61 % 20,196 320 6.30 % Investment securities available-for-sale 640,239 4,281 2.67 % 693,173 4,679 2.70 % 735,977 3,196 1.74 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 673,344 4,909 2.92 % 705,927 5,313 3.01 % 537,970 3,887 2.89 % Other securities 31,110 368 4.73 % 32,461 409 5.04 % 29,256 434 5.93 % Interest earning deposits 272,509 2,747 4.00 % 149,867 1,705 4.51 % 60,400 470 3.10 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 8,998,908 $ 128,412 5.66 % $ 8,999,831 $ 134,223 5.92 % $ 9,177,840 $ 137,960 5.98 % Cash and due from banks $ 76,466 $ 78,598 $ 81,371 Other assets 809,541 806,872 793,734 Allowance for credit losses (87,862 ) (88,787 ) (95,750 ) Total assets $ 9,797,053 $ 9,796,514 $ 9,957,195 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 4,848,541 $ 29,156 2.39 % $ 4,929,785 $ 33,095 2.66 % $ 5,087,799 $ 35,443 2.77 % Time deposits 1,154,614 10,272 3.53 % 1,111,958 9,791 3.49 % 1,034,560 9,169 3.53 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 217 2 3.66 % 33,682 391 4.61 % 18,374 5 0.11 % Other borrowings(3) 29,602 200 2.68 % 34,429 242 2.79 % 54,464 518 3.78 % Long-term debt 54,720 518 3.76 % 54,471 519 3.78 % 66,428 820 4.91 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,087,694 $ 40,148 2.62 % $ 6,164,325 $ 44,038 2.83 % $ 6,261,625 $ 45,955 2.92 % Demand deposits $ 2,151,701 $ 2,150,330 $ 2,249,614 Other liabilities 165,095 116,548 141,327 Total liabilities 8,404,490 8,431,203 8,652,566 Shareholders' equity 1,392,563 1,365,311 1,304,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,797,053 $ 9,796,514 $ 9,957,195 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 88,264 $ 90,185 $ 92,005 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.04 % 3.09 % 3.06 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,911,214 $ 2,835,506 $ 2,916,215 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.89 % 3.98 % 3.99 % Average transaction deposits $ 7,000,242 $ 7,080,115 $ 7,337,413 Average total deposits 8,154,856 8,192,073 8,371,973 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 147.82 % 146.00 % 146.57 %

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,059, $1,985 and $1,874 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (3) Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

For the year ended December 31, 2025 For the year ended December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average balance Interest

rate balance Interest

rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 6,267,041 $ 406,765 6.49 % $ 6,186,075 $ 418,512 6.77 % Acquired loans 1,230,962 74,323 6.04 % 1,516,032 92,666 6.11 % Loans held for sale 21,007 1,404 6.68 % 16,801 1,182 7.04 % Investment securities available-for-sale 687,511 18,238 2.65 % 770,023 17,532 2.28 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 682,270 19,515 2.86 % 557,438 11,164 2.00 % Other securities 31,381 1,723 5.49 % 28,893 1,832 6.34 % Interest earning deposits 132,717 5,672 4.27 % 78,756 2,474 3.14 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 9,052,889 $ 527,640 5.83 % $ 9,154,018 $ 545,362 5.96 % Cash and due from banks $ 77,858 $ 92,705 Other assets 805,056 774,859 Allowance for credit losses (90,582 ) (96,931 ) Total assets $ 9,845,221 $ 9,924,651 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 4,947,336 $ 127,520 2.58 % $ 5,070,271 $ 151,683 2.99 % Time deposits 1,091,641 37,906 3.47 % 1,019,978 34,509 3.38 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 58,320 2,668 4.57 % 17,973 21 0.12 % Other borrowings(3) 38,833 1,102 2.84 % 54,346 2,073 3.81 % Long-term debt 54,576 2,073 3.80 % 84,013 4,594 5.47 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,190,706 $ 171,269 2.77 % $ 6,246,581 $ 192,880 3.09 % Demand deposits $ 2,162,898 $ 2,252,887 Other liabilities 134,766 162,797 Total liabilities 8,488,370 8,662,265 Shareholders' equity 1,356,851 1,262,386 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,845,221 $ 9,924,651 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 356,371 $ 352,482 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.06 % 2.87 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,862,183 $ 2,907,437 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.94 % 3.85 % Average transaction deposits $ 7,110,234 $ 7,323,158 Average total deposits 8,201,875 8,343,136 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 146.23 % 146.54 %

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $7,866 and $7,094 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (3) Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)



Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 88,280 $ 88,893 $ 95,047 Charge-offs (10,435 ) (1,617 ) (2,391 ) Recoveries 470 2,504 175 Provision expense (release) for credit losses 9,100 (1,500 ) 1,624 Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 87,415 $ 88,280 $ 94,455 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans during the period 0.54 % (0.05 )% 0.11 % Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.22 % Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 350.90 % 330.45 % 262.42 % Total loans $ 7,433,356 $ 7,429,501 $ 7,751,143 Average total loans during the period 7,343,580 7,376,685 7,772,712 Total non-performing loans 24,912 26,715 35,994





Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 11,961 $ 14,288 $ 23,164 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 15,417 12,120 14,940 Non-accrual loans 24,912 26,715 35,994 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 52,290 $ 53,123 $ 74,098 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.66 %





Asset Quality Data

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-performing loans $ 24,912 $ 26,715 $ 35,994 OREO 1,674 658 662 Total non-performing assets $ 26,586 $ 27,373 $ 36,656 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.46 % Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.47 %





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Metrics(1) As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on average assets 0.65 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.20 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 0.73 % 1.54 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.30 % Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2) 1.02 % 1.60 % 1.44 % 1.30 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 4.57 % 10.25 % 8.59 % 8.08 % 9.41 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 6.58 % 14.21 % 12.31 % 11.36 % 13.65 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2) 9.10 % 14.72 % 14.40 % 12.15 % 14.20 % Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 89.64 % 87.70 % 94.09 % 89.64 % 94.09 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 26.58 % 26.62 % 26.87 % 26.58 % 26.87 % Net interest margin(3) 3.80 % 3.89 % 3.91 % 3.85 % 3.77 % Net interest margin FTE(3)(4) 3.89 % 3.98 % 3.99 % 3.94 % 3.85 % Interest rate spread FTE(4)(5) 3.04 % 3.09 % 3.06 % 3.06 % 2.87 % Yield on earning assets(6) 5.57 % 5.83 % 5.90 % 5.74 % 5.88 % Yield on earning assets FTE(4)(6) 5.66 % 5.92 % 5.98 % 5.83 % 5.96 % Cost of funds 1.93 % 2.10 % 2.15 % 2.05 % 2.27 % Cost of deposits 1.92 % 2.08 % 2.12 % 2.02 % 2.23 % Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(4)(7) 14.05 % 18.66 % 10.78 % 15.94 % 14.80 % Efficiency ratio 71.99 % 61.76 % 63.75 % 63.61 % 62.62 % Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE, adjusted(2)(4) 61.38 % 57.32 % 57.03 % 58.43 % 58.69 % Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2)(4) 30,249 43,630 38,578 159,295 159,096 Pre-provision net revenue FTE, adjusted(2)(4) 39,009 45,374 45,160 169,799 165,678 Total Loans Asset Quality Data (8)(9) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 350.90 % 330.45 % 262.42 % 350.90 % 262.42 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.54 % (0.05 )% 0.11 % 0.34 % 0.13 %

(1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” below. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (4) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,059, $1,985 and $1,874 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the tax equivalent adjustments included above are $7,866 and $7,094, respectively. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, including FTE income, and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (6) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets. (7) Non-interest income to total revenue represents non-interest income divided by the sum of net interest income FTE and non-interest income. (8) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans. (9) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,385,114 $ 1,374,929 $ 1,305,075 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (348,961 ) (350,907 ) (356,777 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 13,947 13,844 13,535 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,050,100 $ 1,037,866 $ 961,833 Total assets $ 9,883,518 $ 10,152,686 $ 9,807,693 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (348,961 ) (350,907 ) (356,777 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 13,947 13,844 13,535 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,548,504 $ 9,815,623 $ 9,464,451 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 14.01 % 13.54 % 13.31 % Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net (3.01 )% (2.97 )% (3.15 )% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.00 % 10.57 % 10.16 % Tangible common book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,050,100 $ 1,037,866 $ 961,833 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 37,772,516 37,815,589 38,054,482 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 27.80 $ 27.45 $ 25.28





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 16,036 $ 35,285 $ 28,184 $ 109,574 $ 118,815 Add: adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)(1) 6,712 1,336 5,048 8,048 5,048 Net income adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)(1) $ 22,748 $ 36,621 $ 33,232 $ 117,622 $ 123,863 Net income $ 16,036 $ 35,285 $ 28,184 $ 109,574 $ 118,815 Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) 1,491 1,491 1,516 5,989 6,089 Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 17,527 $ 36,776 $ 29,700 $ 115,563 $ 124,904 Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 17,527 $ 36,776 $ 29,700 $ 115,563 $ 124,904 Add: adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)(1) 6,712 1,336 5,048 8,048 5,048 Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)(1) $ 24,239 $ 38,112 $ 34,748 $ 123,611 $ 129,952 Average assets $ 9,797,053 $ 9,796,514 $ 9,957,195 $ 9,845,221 $ 9,924,651 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (non-GAAP) (336,252 ) (338,294 ) (344,417 ) (339,152 ) (347,388 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,460,801 $ 9,458,220 $ 9,612,778 $ 9,506,069 $ 9,577,263 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,392,563 $ 1,365,311 $ 1,304,629 $ 1,356,851 $ 1,262,386 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (non-GAAP) (336,252 ) (338,294 ) (344,417 ) (339,152 ) (347,388 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,056,311 $ 1,027,017 $ 960,212 $ 1,017,699 $ 914,998 Return on average assets 0.65 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.20 % Return on average assets, adjusted (non-GAAP) 0.92 % 1.48 % 1.33 % 1.19 % 1.25 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.73 % 1.54 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.30 % Return on average tangible assets, adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 1.02 % 1.60 % 1.44 % 1.30 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 4.57 % 10.25 % 8.59 % 8.08 % 9.41 % Return on average equity, adjusted (non-GAAP) 6.48 % 10.64 % 10.13 % 8.67 % 9.81 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 6.58 % 14.21 % 12.31 % 11.36 % 13.65 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 9.10 % 14.72 % 14.40 % 12.15 % 14.20 % (1) Adjustments: Non-interest income adjustments: Loss on security sales (non-GAAP) $ 3,348 $ — $ 6,582 $ 3,348 $ 6,582 Non-interest expense adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP) 5,412 1,744 — 7,156 — Total adjustments before tax (non-GAAP) 8,760 1,744 6,582 10,504 6,582 Tax benefit impact (2,048 ) (408 ) (1,534 ) (2,456 ) (1,534 ) Total adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 6,712 $ 1,336 $ 5,048 $ 8,048 $ 5,048





Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net interest income FTE(1) $ 88,264 $ 90,185 $ 92,005 $ 356,371 $ 352,482 Non-interest income $ 14,433 $ 20,691 $ 11,119 $ 67,566 $ 61,231 Add: loss on security sales (non-GAAP) 3,348 — 6,582 3,348 6,582 Non-interest income adjusted for loss on security sales (non-GAAP) $ 17,781 $ 20,691 $ 17,701 $ 70,914 $ 67,813 Non-interest expense $ 72,448 $ 67,246 $ 64,546 $ 264,642 $ 254,617 Less: other intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) (1,946 ) (1,946 ) (1,977 ) (7,817 ) (7,939 ) Less: acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP) (5,412 ) (1,744 ) — (7,156 ) — Non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 65,090 $ 63,556 $ 62,569 $ 249,669 $ 246,678 Efficiency ratio FTE(1) 70.55 % 60.65 % 62.59 % 62.42 % 61.54 % Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and loss on security sales FTE (non-GAAP)(1) 61.38 % 57.32 % 57.03 % 58.43 % 58.69 % Net income $ 16,036 $ 35,285 $ 28,184 $ 109,574 $ 118,815 Add: income tax expense 3,054 7,860 6,541 24,055 26,432 Add: provision expense (release) for credit losses 9,100 (1,500 ) 1,979 17,800 6,755 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 2,059 1,985 1,874 7,866 7,094 Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP)(1) $ 30,249 $ 43,630 $ 38,578 $ 159,295 $ 159,096 Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP)(1) $ 30,249 $ 43,630 $ 38,578 $ 159,295 $ 159,096 Add: loss on security sales (non-GAAP) 3,348 — 6,582 3,348 6,582 Add: acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP) 5,412 1,744 — 7,156 — Pre-provision net revenue, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and loss on security sales FTE (non-GAAP)(1) $ 39,009 $ 45,374 $ 45,160 $ 169,799 $ 165,678

(1) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,059, $1,985 and $1,874 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the tax equivalent adjustments included above are $7,866 and $7,094, respectively.





Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share As of and for the three months ended

As of and for the years ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjustments to net income: Net income $ 16,036 $ 35,285 $ 28,184 $ 109,574 $ 118,815 Add: acquisition-related adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP) 4,147 1,336 — 5,483 — Add: loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP) 2,565 — 5,048 2,565 5,048 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,748 $ 36,621 $ 33,232 $ 117,622 $ 123,863 Adjustments to earnings per share: Earnings per share diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 2.85 $ 3.08 Add: acquisition-related adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP) 0.11 0.04 — 0.14 — Add: adjustment for the loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP) 0.07 — 0.13 0.07 0.14 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.96 $ 0.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.22



