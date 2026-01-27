Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPB Launches Annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest for 2026

(Atlanta) – Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) has launched its annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest for Georgia students in kindergarten through third grade. The contest kicks off each year in January and encourages students to submit original, illustrated stories for great prizes and a chance to be featured on GPB’s website. Each year, GPB celebrates the contest winners with an awards ceremony event at GPB’s Atlanta headquarters.

Stories can be fact or fiction, poetry or graphic novel, and submissions will be judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of illustrations.

Visit gpb.org/writers-contest for complete information and resources for help with entries, including a PBS KIDS Writers Guide, contest rules and a look back at previous winners.

The deadline to enter the PBS KIDS Writers Contest is Tuesday, March 31.

About GPB

GPB is a knowledge hub where Georgians of all ages can access a variety of free and trusted platforms that encourage lifelong learning and collaboration. Our nine television stations serve Georgia and significant portions of surrounding states with PBS and locally produced programming. GPB’s 22 station radio network provides Georgia news, along with NPR news and informational content. GPB is also Georgia’s digital media content provider for the classroom, offering free, Georgia standards-aligned content across all subject areas for educators, students and families. Visit gpb.org for more information.

(GPB)