Raymond James Launches Proprietary Digital AI Agent to Bolster Operational Excellence

St. Petersburg, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its service-focused, long-term artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, Raymond James announced the launch of its proprietary digital AI operations agent, dubbed Rai. Rai leverages natural language processing and generative AI to provide immediate, curated natural language answers and guidance to operational questions based on multiple firm knowledge bases while intelligently evolving based on user activities and preferences.

“Rai reflects our strategy of applying artificial intelligence to enhanced service models and secure, scalable applications that empower professionals and financial advisors across the firm,” said CEO Paul Shoukry. “We will continue to deploy our multi-year investment in AI tools and capabilities while steadfastly preserving the personal relationships that remain at the core of our business.”

Rai is an interactive question and answer generative AI chat experience that brings together insights from across Raymond James systems and policies to augment informed decision making, while maintaining full human-in-the-loop oversight. The agent learns over time to consider its user’s role, responsibilities and entitlements to deliver a personalized experience. Following a successful pilot, Rai will become available to specific business units with plans for an enterprise-wide roll out in the coming quarters.

“As an intelligent agent, Rai’s impact will only grow to deliver a bespoke experience for each individual user. Its implementation is the first of several phases that will thoughtfully integrate Rai into our systems and optimize processes firmwide,” said Stuart Feld, Chief AI Officer. “Across our suite of AI-driven technologies, we continue to see high associate utilization rates with more than 10,000 regular users of conversational AI. Additionally, approximately 3.2 million lines of code are being created by AI every month under our developers’ oversight.”

Recent enhancements to the firm’s suite of AI-based tools and technologies include:

CRM AI note assistant to optimize note taking and easily identify next steps and action items, as well as activities summaries to scan a client’s recent actions to provide an overview of notes, emails and tasks for meeting preparation

Zoom AI meeting summaries integrated with CRM to easily create and track multiple related activities, notes and tasks as well as draft recap emails

Generative AI Search to enhance intuitive question and answer search in the firm’s internal knowledge databases

Secure access to ChatGPT enterprise and Microsoft Copilot integration

Raymond James is committed to ongoing meaningful advancements in AI as part of its $1.1 billion annual investment in technology to explore and apply emerging technologies that enhance enterprise-wide innovation and solutions.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.77 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.