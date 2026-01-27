K12 Demand Remains Strong

 | Source: Stride, Inc. Stride, Inc.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights Compared to 2025

  • Revenue of $631.3 million, compared with $587.2 million
  • Income from operations of $146.9 million, compared with $125.1 million
  • Net income of $99.5 million, compared with $96.4 million
  • Diluted net income per share of $2.12, compared with $2.03
  • Adjusted operating income of $159.0 million, compared with $135.6 million (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $188.1 million, compared with $160.4 million (1)
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, compared with $2.37 (1)
  • Core platform issues stabilized; enhancements ongoing

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Summary Financial Metrics

  Three Months Ended December 31,
 Change 2025/2024
  2025
 2024
 $
 %
  (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Revenues $631,261   587,211  $44,050  7.5%
               
Income from operations  146,852   125,100   21,752  17.4%
Adjusted operating income (1)  158,997   135,570   23,427  17.3%
               
Net income  99,477   96,393   3,084  3.2%
Net income per share, diluted  2.12   2.03   0.09  4.4%
Adjusted earnings per share (1)  2.50   2.37   0.13  5.5%
               
EBITDA (1)  177,805   152,495   25,310  16.6%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)  188,072   160,420   27,652  17.2%

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.


Six Month Fiscal 2026 Highlights Compared to 2025

  • Revenue of $1,252.1 million, compared with $1,138.3 million
  • Income from operations of $215.8 million, compared with $172.4 million
  • Net income of $168.3 million, compared with $137.3 million
  • Diluted net income per share of $3.49, compared with $2.93
  • Adjusted operating income of $240.1 million, compared with $193.9 million (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $296.5 million, compared with $244.3 million (1)
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $3.95, compared with $3.50 (1)

Six Month Fiscal 2026 Summary Financial Metrics

  Six Months Ended
December 31,		 Change 2025/2024
  2025
 2024
 $
 %
  (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Revenues $1,252,145  1,138,295  113,850  10.0%
             
Income from operations  215,835  172,444  43,391  25.2%
Adjusted operating income (1)  240,135  193,930  46,205  23.8%
             
Net income  168,277  137,275  31,002  22.6%
Net income per share, diluted  3.49  2.93  0.56  19.1%
Adjusted earnings per share (1)  3.95  3.50  0.45  12.9%
             
EBITDA (1)  276,022  227,973  48,049  21.1%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)  296,511  244,347  52,164  21.3%


Revenue Data

  Three Months Ended
      Six Months Ended
     
  December 31,
 Change 2025 / 2024 December 31,
 Change 2025 / 2024
  2025
 2024
 $ % 2025
 2024
 $ %
  (In thousands, except percentages)
                           
General Education $341,397  $354,315  $(12,918) (3.6%) $704,513   683,722  $20,791  3.0%
Career Learning                          
Middle – High School  275,590   213,079   62,511  29.3%  517,090   411,965   105,125  25.5%
Adult  14,274   19,817   (5,543) (28.0%)  30,542   42,608   (12,066) (28.3%)
Total Career Learning  289,864   232,896   56,968  24.5%  547,632   454,573   93,059  20.5%
Total Revenues $631,261  $587,211  $44,050  7.5% $1,252,145   1,138,295  $113,850  10.0%


Enrollment and Revenue Per Enrollment Data

Second quarter enrollments were 248.5K, up 7.8% compared to 230.6K enrollments in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Of the total enrollments, 111.5K were Career Learning enrollments, up 17.6% compared to 94.8K Career Learning enrollments in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Enrollments only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, and instructional and support services, inclusive of administrative support and may include enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. Stride does not report enrollments for our Adult Learning business.

Revenue per enrollment for the second quarter was $2,437, up 1.8% compared to $2,395 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,407, down 3.6% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, and Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,473, up 10.0%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $676.0 million, compared with $1,011.4 million reported at June 30, 2025.

Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $16.0 million, compared to $14.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, and were comprised of ($0.2) million of property and equipment, $11.0 million of capitalized software development and $5.2 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company is forecasting the following for the full fiscal year 2026:

  • Revenue in the range of $2.480 billion to $2.555 billion.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $70 million to $80 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Effective tax rate of 24% to 25%.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $485 million to $505 million. (1)

The Company is forecasting the following for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026:

  • Revenue in the range of $615 million to $645 million.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $16 million to $21 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $130 million to $140 million. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements below.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations.

About Stride Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com.

Investor Contact
ir@k12.com		Media Contact
press@k12.com


Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including FY 2026 outlook. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “outlook,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “will be,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model or meet guidance; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve, our vendors, or us to comply with our contracts, or federal, state and local laws and regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, contractual remedies, or actions or proceedings against us; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve, including due to the evolution of curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school which we operate legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction or termination in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies (including artificial intelligence) and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud systems and facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; problems in the implementation of new IT systems and technology; failure by us or third parties to maintain and support information technology systems, including addressing quality issues and timely delivering new products and enhancements; risks related to artificial intelligence; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Financial Statements 

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and six months ended December 31, 2025 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended December 31, 2025, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s Investor Relations website at investors.stridelearning.com.

STRIDE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (In thousands except share and per share data)
Revenues $631,261  $587,211  $1,252,145  $1,138,295 
Instructional costs and services  371,630   347,353   750,391   682,584 
Gross margin  259,631   239,858   501,754   455,711 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  112,779   114,758   285,919   283,267 
Income from operations  146,852   125,100   215,835   172,444 
Interest expense, net  (2,814)  (2,670)  (5,888)  (5,023)
Other income (expense), net  (10,764)  7,330   6,148   16,108 
Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments  133,274   129,760   216,095   183,529 
Income tax expense  (33,966)  (33,361)  (48,388)  (44,638)
Income (loss) from equity method investments  169   (6)  570   (1,616)
Net income attributable to common stockholders $99,477  $96,393  $168,277  $137,275 
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:            
Basic $2.31  $2.24  $3.89  $3.20 
Diluted $2.12  $2.03  $3.49  $2.93 
Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:            
Basic  43,074,993   43,017,190   43,223,473   42,942,750 
Diluted  46,863,391   47,462,688   48,265,257   46,905,355 


STRIDE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31, June 30,
  2025
 2025
     (audited)
  (In thousands except share and per share data)
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $497,098  $782,497 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $31,507 and $31,124  868,964   559,646 
Inventories, net  17,942   37,570 
Prepaid expenses  74,384   35,579 
Marketable securities  128,615   202,769 
Other current assets  13,314   14,673 
Total current assets  1,600,317   1,632,734 
Property and equipment, net  110,580   78,582 
Capitalized software, net  79,084   75,314 
Capitalized curriculum development costs, net  61,066   58,584 
Intangible assets, net  14,416   18,227 
Goodwill  246,676   246,676 
Deferred tax asset     26,377 
Deposits and other assets  194,411   157,465 
Total assets $2,306,550  $2,293,959 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $45,739  $43,962 
Accrued liabilities  63,369   103,276 
Accrued compensation and benefits  43,409   74,939 
Deferred revenue  5,084   26,995 
Current portion of finance lease liability  58,459   42,316 
Current portion of operating lease liability  4,073   11,391 
Total current liabilities  220,133   302,879 
Long-term finance lease liability  65,986   44,567 
Long-term operating lease liability  10,566   35,164 
Long-term debt  417,182   416,322 
Deferred tax liability  26,533    
Other long-term liabilities  18,309   15,408 
Total liabilities  758,709   814,340 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding      
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,194,315 and 48,852,419 shares issued; and 42,586,782 and 43,517,676 shares outstanding, respectively  4   4 
Additional paid-in capital  724,366   735,711 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (63)  (67)
Retained earnings  1,014,730   846,453 
Treasury stock of 6,607,533 and 5,334,743 shares at cost, respectively  (191,196)  (102,482)
Total stockholders’ equity  1,547,841   1,479,619 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,306,550  $2,293,959 


STRIDE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Six Months Ended
  December 31,
  2025
 2024
  (Inthousands)
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $168,277  $137,275 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  60,187   55,529 
Stock-based compensation expense  20,489   16,374 
Deferred income taxes  54,448   9,289 
Provision for credit losses  8,318   9,624 
Amortization of fees on debt  859   847 
Noncash operating lease expense  3,998   6,222 
Other  (623)  1,869 
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (317,628)  (119,416)
Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets  (549)  (4,084)
Accounts payable  3,804   (8,983)
Accrued liabilities  (41,737)  20,248 
Accrued compensation and benefits  (31,315)  (20,303)
Operating lease liability  (13,466)  (6,437)
Deferred revenue and other liabilities  (19,006)  (16,694)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (103,944)  81,360 
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment  (52)  (1,153)
Capitalized software development costs  (24,691)  (18,601)
Capitalized curriculum development costs  (12,924)  (9,841)
Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions  (50,294)  (950)
Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities  183,426   140,740 
Purchases of marketable securities  (130,138)  (145,865)
Net cash used in investing activities  (34,673)  (35,670)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayments on finance lease obligations  (25,939)  (16,714)
Purchase of treasury stock  (88,645)   
Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding  (32,198)  (11,963)
Net cash used in financing activities  (146,782)  (28,677)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (285,399)  17,013 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  782,497   500,614 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $497,098  $517,627 
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of December 31st:      
Cash and cash equivalents $497,098   515,049 
Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)     2,578 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $497,098   517,627 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other one-time charges or gains.
  • EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time charges or gains.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted EPS) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other one-time charges or gains net of tax impact divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding less the shares expected to be received for the capped call transaction related to Stride’s convertible senior notes.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share remove one-time charges or gains which are not related to core operating activities and are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Additionally, adjusted EPS includes the impact from shares expected to be received by the Company to offset potential dilution from the convertible senior notes. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

  • as additional measures of operating performance because they assist in comparing the Company’s performance on a consistent basis; and
  • in presentations to the members of the Company’s Board of Directors to enable the Board to review the same measures used by management to compare the Company’s current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are used to assess the performance of the business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items included and/or not included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (In thousands)
Income from operations $146,852  $125,100  $215,835  $172,444 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,878   2,545   3,811   5,112 
Stock-based compensation expense  10,267   7,925   20,489   16,374 
Adjusted operating income $158,997  $135,570  $240,135  $193,930 


Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (In thousands)
Net income $99,477  $96,393  $168,277  $137,275 
Interest expense, net  2,814   2,670   5,888   5,023 
Other (income) expense, net  10,764   (7,330)  (6,148)  (16,108)
Income tax expense  33,966   33,361   48,388   44,638 
(Income) loss from equity method investments  (169)  6   (570)  1,616 
Depreciation and amortization  30,953   27,395   60,187   55,529 
EBITDA  177,805   152,495   276,022   227,973 
Stock-based compensation expense  10,267   7,925   20,489   16,374 
Adjusted EBITDA $188,072  $160,420  $296,511  $244,347 


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (In thousands)
Net income attributable to common stockholders $99,477  $96,393  $168,277  $137,275 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,878   2,545   3,811   5,112 
Stock-based compensation expense  10,267   7,925   20,489   16,374 
Income tax effect from adjustments above  (1,838)  (1,143)  (10,807)  (5,515)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $109,784  $105,720  $181,770  $153,246 
         
Share computation:        
Weighted average common shares – diluted  46,863,391   47,462,688   48,265,257   46,905,355 
Effect of capped call transactions  (2,912,026)  (2,779,544)  (2,227,565)  (3,067,060)
Adjusted weighted average common shares – diluted  43,951,365   44,683,144   46,037,692   43,838,295 
Adjusted earnings per share $2.50  $2.37  $3.95  $3.50 
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (per share)
Diluted net income per share $2.12  $2.03  $3.49  $2.93 
Amortization of intangible assets  0.04   0.05   0.08   0.11 
Stock-based compensation expense  0.22   0.17   0.42   0.35 
Income tax effect from adjustments above  (0.04)  (0.02)  (0.22)  (0.12)
Effect of capped call transactions  0.16   0.14   0.18   0.23 
Adjusted earnings per share $2.50  $2.37  $3.95  $3.50 


Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
 Year Ended June 30, 2026
  Low
 High
 Low
 High
  (In millions)
Income from operations $118.5  $127.0  $437.0  $454.0 
Stock-based compensation expense  10.0   11.0   41.0   43.0 
Amortization of intangible assets  1.5   2.0   7.0   8.0 
Adjusted operating income $130.0  $140.0  $485.0  $505.0 

Recommended Reading