eXp World Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on Feb. 24, 2026

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings

Carrie Lysenko, Chief Technology Officer, eXp Realty

Holly Mabery, Chief Brokerage Officer, eXp Realty





The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com .

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Investor Q&A

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

