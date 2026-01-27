eXp World Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on Feb. 24, 2026

Management to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results and host investor Q&A at virtual event

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

  • Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings
  • Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty
  • Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings
  • Carrie Lysenko, Chief Technology Officer, eXp Realty
  • Holly Mabery, Chief Brokerage Officer, eXp Realty

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Investor Q&A

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings 

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events


About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1203138-d3e6-4d9e-ba84-4dd37323756a


