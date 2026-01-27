Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Announces Dividend Increase

 | Source: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

  • Net income of $21.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $21.9 million, or $1.13 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025;
  • Net income of $80.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $4.18 for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $22.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.48 for the year ended December 31, 2024;
  • Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share totaled $82.9 million(1) and $4.28(1), respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $56.1 million(1) and $3.76(1), respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024 (excluding certain previously disclosed non-recurring expenses for both periods);
  • Return on average assets was 1.55% and return on average equity was 14.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.60% and 15.72%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 4.11% in the third quarter of 2025; the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was 46 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 52 basis points in the third quarter of 2025;
  • Total loans increased by $41.0 million, or approximately 4% annualized, from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025; classified loans decreased by $5.7 million from $64.1 million at September 30, 2025 to $58.4 million at December 31, 2025;
  • Noninterest income increased by $1.0 million from $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $14.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025; increase driven by wealth management and swap fee growth;
  • Noninterest expenses increased by $1.1 million from $36.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $37.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 due primarily to increased health care and professional service costs;
  • Tangible common equity increased to 9.0% at December 31, 2025 from 8.8% at September 30, 2025;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $25.21 per share at December 31, 2025 from $24.12 per share at September 30, 2025 and
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable February 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2026; this represents a $0.03 per share increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the periods ended December 31, 2025. Net income totaled $21.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $21.9 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $1.11 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.13 and $0.71 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding the impact from the previously disclosed non-recurring charges, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $16.7 million(1) and $0.87(1), respectively.

Net income totaled $80.9 million and $22.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Diluted earnings per share totaled $4.18 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.48 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Excluding the impact from merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share were $82.9 million(1) and $4.28(1) for the year ended December 31, 2025, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income and diluted earnings per share were $56.1 million(1) and $3.76(1), respectively, excluding the previously disclosed non-recurring expenses.

“In 2025, Orrstown achieved the highest reported annual net income in the Company’s history,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Margin performance, together with continued growth in noninterest income, resulted in strong earnings and capital generation throughout the year. This discipline was reflected in our performance in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a return on average assets of 1.55%. Loan growth was steady during the fourth quarter while we saw a few projected closings push into the first quarter of 2026. We remain confident in our robust pipeline and the ability of our experienced relationship bankers to continue to grow the loan portfolio responsibly. Our credit metrics and capital ratios remain sound. We believe that there are significant upside opportunities in front of us and that we are well-positioned to take advantage of them.”

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $41.0 million and totaled $4.0 billion at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Commercial loans increased by $27.3 million, or approximately 3% annualized, and residential mortgages increased by $12.2 million, or approximately 6% annualized, from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $62.3 million to $952.7 million at December 31, 2025 from $890.4 million at September 30, 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank purchased $124.9 million of investment securities consisting of agency mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, which was partially offset by sales of $42.2 million and paydowns totaling $24.8 million. The purchase and sale activity during the period was to redeploy funds into higher yielding assets based on market opportunities as well as to manage balance sheet positioning. Net unrealized losses declined by $3.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025 due to lower market interest rates. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.6 years at December 31, 2025 compared to 4.4 years at September 30, 2025. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at December 31, 2025, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the fourth quarter of 2025, deposits decreased by $4.8 million and totaled $4.5 billion at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. Non-interest bearing demand deposits and time deposits decreased by $30.7 million and $21.6 million, respectively, from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025. Interest bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits increased by $25.8 million, $19.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively, from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 89% at December 31, 2025 compared to 88% at September 30, 2025.

Borrowings

The Company actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $274.7 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $209.2 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was due to higher utilization of borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2025 as lending and investing activities increased. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure that client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.7 billion at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

On September 30, 2025, the Company redeemed its $32.5 million outstanding 6.0% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company amortized the remaining debt issuance costs of $0.3 million as a result of the redemption.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $50.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $51.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased to 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 4.11% in the third quarter of 2025. This decrease is primarily the result of a decrease of 16 basis points in the yield on loans from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the three months ended December 31, 2025. This decrease in the yield on loans was partially offset by a decrease of six basis points in the cost of funds between the same periods.

Net interest income was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, securities, deposits and borrowings of $5.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. This change of $0.5 million was due partially to lower accelerated accretion on loans in the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $1.4 million to $64.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $66.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to the impact of fed funds rate reductions on the Bank's variable rate loan portfolio. In addition, the accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans totaled $4.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.3 million during the third quarter of 2025.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. Average investment securities increased by $70.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to net purchases.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $0.4 million to $25.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $26.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Average FHLB advances and other borrowings increased by $69.9 million from $168.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $238.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Borrowing costs decreased by 111 basis points during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. This was primarily the result of the prior quarter redemption of subordinated debt, as well as the recent reductions to FHLB borrowing rates. Interest expense incurred on the subordinated notes decreased by $0.6 million to $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. In addition, there was $0.3 million of accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs during the third quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $34.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by three basis points from the third quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased to $47.7 million at December 31, 2025 from $48.1 million at September 30, 2025. The ACL to total loans was 1.19% at December 31, 2025 compared to 1.21% at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded provision expense of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs were $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Classified loans decreased by $5.7 million to $58.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $64.1 million at September 30, 2025 due to repayments of $7.9 million, net downgrades of $2.7 million and gross charge offs of $0.5 million. Non-accrual loans totaled $28.0 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $26.2 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in nonaccrual loans was due to additions to nonaccrual status of $4.8 million of loans primarily consisting of $2.3 million for one commercial loan and $1.1 million in home equity line of credit loans. This increase was partially offset by repayments totaling $2.5 million and gross charge offs of $0.6 million. Nonaccrual loans to total loans increased to 0.70% at December 31, 2025 from 0.66% at September 30, 2025. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic forecasts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $1.0 million to $14.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Wealth management income increased by $0.4 million to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to continued growth of our wealth management platform as well as market performance.

Swap fee income increased by $0.3 million to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Swap fee income will fluctuate based on market conditions and client demand.

Income from service charges increased by $0.2 million to $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to increased treasury management activity.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $1.1 million to $37.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $36.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Salaries and benefits expense was $22.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $21.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The fourth quarter of 2025 included an increase in health care costs.

Advertising and bank promotions expense increased by $0.4 million from $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 due to contributions to tax credit programs during the fourth quarter of 2025. Taxes other than income decreased by $0.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. This decrease reflects the tax credit impact of the contributions referenced above.

Professional services expense increased by $0.2 million from $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase was due to third-party assistance with internal projects.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 21.8% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 21.0% for the third quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is greater than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 and an increase in non-deductible expenses. This increase in the effective tax rate was partially offset by the benefit of tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $591.5 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $571.9 million at September 30, 2025. The increase is due to net income of $21.5 million, other comprehensive income of $2.3 million and share-based compensation activity of $1.0 million, partially offset by dividend payments of $5.2 million.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $25.21 per share at December 31, 2025 from $24.12 per share at September 30, 2025. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.0% at December 31, 2025 compared to 8.8% at September 30, 2025. Return on average tangible common equity per common share(1) was 18.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 19.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the return on average tangible common equity per common share was primarily due to the increase in average shareholders' equity.

The Company's capital ratios increased during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to earnings. The Company's tier 1 common equity, tier 1 capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.5%, 11.7% and 13.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2025 compared to 11.1%, 11.3% and 13.1%, respectively, at September 30, 2025. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.5% at December 31, 2025 compared to 9.3% at September 30, 2025.

At December 31, 2025, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097
 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(In thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Profitability for the period:       
Net interest income$50,531  $50,573  $199,792  $155,254 
Provision for credit losses - loans 75   2,617   126   17,408 
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments    (862)  (100)  (862)
Noninterest income 14,392   11,247   52,313   37,435 
Noninterest expenses 37,355   42,930   149,442   148,337 
Income before income tax expense 27,493   17,135   102,637   27,806 
Income tax expense 6,002   3,451   21,782   5,756 
Net income available to common shareholders$21,491  $13,684  $80,855  $22,050 
        
Financial ratios:       
Return on average assets(1) 1.55%  1.00%  1.49%  0.51%
Return on average assets, adjusted(1) (2) (3)n/a  1.22%  1.53%  1.30%
Return on average equity(1) 14.73%  10.54%  14.76%  5.62%
Return on average equity, adjusted(1) (2) (3)n/a  12.86%  15.13%  14.29%
Net interest margin(1) 4.00%  4.05%  4.04%  3.92%
Efficiency ratio 57.5%  69.4%  59.3%  77.0%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2) (3)n/a  62.3%  58.2%  62.5%
Income per common share:       
Basic$1.12  $0.72  $4.21  $1.49 
Basic, adjusted(2) (3)n/a $0.87  $4.32  $3.80 
Diluted$1.11  $0.71  $4.18  $1.48 
Diluted, adjusted(2) (3)n/a $0.87  $4.28  $3.76 
        
Average equity to average assets 10.51%  9.45%  10.08%  9.08%
        
(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges. There were no non-recurring charges for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(continued)   
    
 December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024 
At period-end:   
Total assets$5,542,255  $5,441,589 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,973,012   3,882,525 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 6,090   6,614 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 952,740   829,711 
Total deposits 4,528,774   4,623,096 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 299,243   141,227 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 37,122   68,680 
Shareholders' equity 591,535   516,682 
    
Credit quality and capital ratios(1):   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19%  1.24%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.70%  0.61%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51%  0.45%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 170%  202%
Total risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.3%  12.4%
Orrstown Bank 13.3%  12.4%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.7%  10.2%
Orrstown Bank 12.2%  11.2%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.5%  10.0%
Orrstown Bank 12.2%  11.2%
Tier 1 leverage capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 9.5%  8.3%
Orrstown Bank 9.9%  9.1%
    
Book value per common share$30.32  $26.65 
    
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.


    
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$42,083  $51,026 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 107,691   197,848 
Cash and cash equivalents 149,774   248,874 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 26,717   20,232 
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $972,138 and $864,920 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 952,740   829,711 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,090   6,614 
Loans 4,020,693   3,931,214 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (47,681)  (48,689)
Net loans 3,973,012   3,882,525 
Premises and equipment, net 51,029   50,217 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 146,994   143,854 
Goodwill 69,751   68,106 
Other intangible assets, net 37,990   47,765 
Accrued interest receivable 21,473   21,058 
Deferred tax assets, net 33,931   42,647 
Other assets 72,754   79,986 
Total assets$5,542,255  $5,441,589 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$870,906  $894,176 
Interest-bearing 3,657,868   3,728,920 
Total deposits 4,528,774   4,623,096 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 24,542   25,863 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 274,701   115,364 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 37,122   68,680 
Other liabilities 85,581   91,904 
Total liabilities 4,950,720   4,924,907 
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,711,628 shares issued and 19,507,208 outstanding at December 31, 2025; 19,722,640 shares issued and 19,389,967 outstanding at December 31, 2024 1,026   1,027 
Additional paid—in capital 424,596   423,274 
Retained earnings 186,752   126,540 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,201)  (26,316)
Treasury stock— 204,420 and 332,673 shares, at cost at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (5,638)  (7,843)
Total shareholders’ equity 591,535   516,682 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,542,255  $5,441,589 


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2025  2024   2025   2024 
Interest income        
Loans $64,411 $67,870  $256,630  $210,287 
Investment securities - taxable  9,951  8,773   37,668   27,361 
Investment securities - tax-exempt  881  880   3,515   3,521 
Short-term investments  1,017  2,492   5,921   7,764 
Total interest income  76,260  80,015   303,734   248,933 
Interest expense        
Deposits  22,584  26,850   92,338   84,234 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased  105  67   402   215 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  2,371  1,165   6,310   4,945 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt  669  1,360   4,892   4,285 
Total interest expense  25,729  29,442   103,942   93,679 
Net interest income  50,531  50,573   199,792   155,254 
Provision for credit losses - loans  75  2,617   126   17,408 
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments    (862)  (100)  (862)
Net interest income after net provision for credit losses  50,456  48,818   199,766   138,708 
Noninterest income        
Service charges  3,225  2,050   11,247   6,893 
Interchange income  1,553  1,608   6,041   5,259 
Swap fee income  1,112  597   2,991   1,676 
Wealth management income  5,739  4,902   21,698   16,353 
Mortgage banking activities  503  517   1,805   1,835 
Investment securities gains (losses)  95  (5)  166   249 
Other income  2,165  1,578   8,365   5,170 
Total noninterest income  14,392  11,247   52,313   37,435 
Noninterest expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits  21,980  22,444   85,171   76,581 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment  4,017  4,893   16,978   14,570 
Data processing  1,292  1,540   4,297   6,088 
Advertising and bank promotions  561  878   2,291   2,587 
FDIC insurance  683  955   2,833   2,677 
Professional services  1,947  1,591   7,492   4,142 
Taxes other than income  574  (312)  2,639   734 
Intangible asset amortization  2,348  2,838   9,765   5,742 
Merger-related expenses    3,887   2,617   22,671 
Restructuring expenses    39   91   296 
Other operating expenses  3,953  3,699   15,268   11,771 
Total noninterest expenses  37,355  42,930   149,442   148,337 
Income before income tax expense  27,493  17,135   102,637   27,806 
Income tax expense  6,002  3,451   21,782   5,756 
Net income $21,491 $13,684  $80,855  $22,050 
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
   2025  2024   2025   2024 
Share information:        
Basic earnings per share $1.12 $0.72  $4.21  $1.49 
Diluted earnings per share $1.11 $0.71  $4.18  $1.48 
Dividends paid per share $0.27 $0.23  $1.06  $0.86 
Weighted average shares - basic  19,251  19,118   19,201   14,761 
Weighted average shares - diluted  19,384  19,300   19,355   14,914 


     
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
 Three Months Ended
 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024
(In thousands)
  Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets                             
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$103,886 $1,017  3.88% $101,728 $1,123  4.38% $136,106 $1,513  4.46% $203,347 $2,268  4.52% $199,236 $2,492  4.96%
Investment securities(1)(2) 976,957  11,177  4.58   906,399  10,593  4.67   904,119  10,626  4.70   865,126  10,052  4.65   849,389  9,887  4.66 
Loans(1)(3)(4)(5) 3,997,842  64,635  6.42   3,979,044  65,975  6.58   3,894,978  63,246  6.52   3,909,694  63,641  6.59   3,961,269  68,073  6.82 
Total interest-earning assets 5,078,685  76,829  6.01   4,987,171  77,691  6.19   4,935,203  75,385  6.13   4,978,167  75,961  6.17   5,009,894  80,452  6.38 
Other assets 426,626      433,659      439,569      447,530      454,271    
Total assets$5,505,311     $5,420,830     $5,374,772     $5,425,697     $5,464,165    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,471,895  14,078  2.26  $2,450,034  14,145  2.29  $2,463,687  13,880  2.26  $2,473,543  14,156  2.32  $2,522,885  15,575  2.45 
Savings deposits 262,240  164  0.25   264,761  164  0.25   269,309  165  0.25   273,313  165  0.25   272,718  166  0.24 
Time deposits 912,611  8,342  3.63   897,416  8,330  3.68   914,108  8,810  3.87   970,588  9,939  4.15   998,963  11,109  4.41 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,646,746  22,584  2.46   3,612,211  22,639  2.49   3,647,104  22,855  2.51   3,717,444  24,260  2.65   3,794,566  26,850  2.81 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 27,348  105  1.52   27,772  107  1.53   25,917  106  1.64   26,163  84  1.30   21,572  67  1.23 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 238,806  2,371  3.94   168,939  1,791  4.21   104,068  1,030  3.97   112,859  1,118  4.02   115,373  1,165  4.01 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 37,024  669  7.17   68,749  1,597  9.21   68,910  1,330  7.74   68,739  1,296  7.65   68,571  1,360  7.88 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,949,923  25,729  2.58   3,877,671  26,134  2.67   3,845,999  25,321  2.64   3,925,205  26,758  2.76   4,000,082  29,442  2.92 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 882,552      902,128      904,031      887,726      849,999    
Other liabilities 93,976      89,086      89,058      89,077      97,685    
Total liabilities 4,926,451      4,868,885      4,839,088      4,902,008      4,947,766    
Shareholders' equity 578,859      551,945      535,684      523,689      516,399    
Total$5,505,311     $5,420,830     $5,374,772     $5,425,697     $5,464,165    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   51,100  3.43%    51,557  3.52%    50,064  3.49%    49,203  3.41%    51,010  3.46%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    4.00%     4.11%     4.07%     4.00%     4.05%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (569)      (569)      (552)      (442)      (437)  
Net interest income  $50,531      $50,988      $49,512      $48,761      $50,573   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    129%     129%     128%     127%     125%
                              
NOTES:
                  
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $4.7 million, $5.3 million, $4.9 million, $6.6 million and $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


     
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
(continued)           
            
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(In thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets           
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$135,900 $5,921  4.36% $150,500 $7,764  5.14%
Investment securities(1)(2) 913,438  42,556  4.66   690,223  31,817  4.60 
Loans(1)(3)(4)(5)(6) 3,945,723  257,493  6.53   3,150,425  210,994  6.68 
Total interest-earning assets 4,995,061  305,970  6.13   3,991,148  250,575  6.26 
Other assets 436,681      330,324    
Total assets$5,431,742     $4,321,472    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,464,745  56,258  2.28  $2,077,038  51,049  2.45 
Savings deposits 267,271  659  0.25   223,183  599  0.27 
Time deposits 923,547  35,421  3.84   732,446  32,586  4.44 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,655,563  92,338  2.53   3,032,667  84,234  2.77 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 26,806  402  1.50   17,543  215  1.22 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 156,548  6,310  4.03   120,787  4,945  4.08 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 60,790  4,892  8.05   50,397  4,285  8.48 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,899,707  103,942  2.67   3,221,394  93,679  2.91 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 894,117      625,714    
Other liabilities 90,210      82,084    
Total liabilities 4,884,034      3,929,192    
Shareholders' equity 547,708      392,280    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,431,742     $4,321,472    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   202,029  3.46%    156,896  3.36%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    4.04%     3.92%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (2,237)      (1,642)  
Net interest income  $199,792      $155,254   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    128%     124%
            
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
(6) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $21.5 million and $15.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


     
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
          
(In thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Profitability for the quarter:         
Net interest income$50,531  $50,988  $49,512  $48,761  $50,573 
Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 75   396   109   (554)  1,755 
Noninterest income 14,392   13,382   12,915   11,624   11,247 
Noninterest expenses 37,355   36,297   37,614   38,176   42,930 
Income before income taxes 27,493   27,677   24,704   22,763   17,135 
Income tax expense 6,002   5,812   5,256   4,712   3,451 
Net income$21,491  $21,865  $19,448  $18,051  $13,684 
          
Financial ratios:         
Return on average assets(1) 1.55%  1.60%  1.45%  1.35%  1.00%
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2)(3)n/a n/a  1.51%  1.45%  1.22%
Return on average equity(1) 14.73%  15.72%  14.56%  13.98%  10.54%
Return on average equity, adjusted(1)(2)(3)n/a n/a  15.12%  14.97%  12.86%
Net interest margin(1) 4.00%  4.11%  4.07%  4.00%  4.05%
Efficiency ratio 57.5%  56.4%  60.3%  63.2%  69.4%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(3)n/a n/a  58.7%  60.5%  62.3%
          
Per share information:         
Income per common share:         
Basic$1.12  $1.14  $1.01  $0.94  $0.72 
Basic, adjusted(2)(3)n/a n/a  1.05   1.01   0.87 
Diluted 1.11   1.13   1.01   0.93   0.71 
Diluted, adjusted(2)(3)n/a n/a  1.04   1.00   0.87 
Book value 30.32   29.33   28.07   27.32   26.65 
Tangible book value(3) 25.21   24.12   22.77   21.99   21.19 
Average tangible common equity(3) 18.15   19.70   18.43   17.91   13.62 
Cash dividends paid 0.27   0.27   0.26   0.26   0.23 
          
Average basic shares 19,251   19,224   19,173   19,157   19,118 
Average diluted shares 19,384   19,364   19,342   19,328   19,300 
 
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for all periods presented prior to September 30, 2025.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


         
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(continued)         
          
(In thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Noninterest income:         
Service charges$3,225 $2,997 $2,630 $2,395 $2,050 
Interchange income 1,553  1,620  1,441  1,427  1,608 
Swap fee income 1,112  816  669  394  597 
Wealth management income 5,739  5,277  5,267  5,415  4,902 
Mortgage banking activities 503  522  478  302  517 
Other income 2,165  2,100  2,422  1,678  1,578 
Investment securities gains (losses) 95  50  8  13  (5)
Total noninterest income$14,392 $13,382 $12,915 $11,624 $11,247 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits$21,980 $21,439 $21,364 $20,388 $22,444 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,017  4,075  4,211  4,675  4,893 
Data processing 1,292  1,116  965  924  1,540 
Advertising and bank promotions 561  154  1,077  499  878 
FDIC insurance 683  652  674  824  955 
Professional services 1,947  1,703  2,016  1,826  1,591 
Taxes other than income 574  828  295  942  (312)
Intangible asset amortization 2,348  2,410  2,472  2,535  2,838 
Provision for legal settlement         478 
Merger-related expenses     968  1,649  3,887 
Restructuring expenses       91  39 
Other operating expenses 3,953  3,920  3,572  3,823  3,699 
Total noninterest expenses$37,355 $36,297 $37,614 $38,176 $42,930 
          


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(continued)         
          
(In thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Balance Sheet at quarter end:         
Cash and cash equivalents$149,774  $184,146  $149,377  $287,120  $248,874 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 26,717   24,111   21,204   19,693   20,232 
Securities available for sale 952,740   890,357   885,373   855,456   829,711 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,090   6,026   5,206   5,261   6,614 
Loans:         
Commercial real estate:         
Owner occupied 644,713   629,481   622,315   617,854   633,567 
Non-owner occupied 1,260,198   1,254,959   1,203,038   1,157,383   1,160,238 
Multi-family 236,703   234,782   239,388   257,724   274,135 
Non-owner occupied residential 155,749   163,138   165,479   168,354   179,512 
Agricultural 121,417   118,596   124,291   134,916   125,156 
Commercial and industrial 489,371   479,929   487,063   455,494   451,384 
Acquisition and development:         
1-4 family residential construction 41,489   41,141   38,490   40,621   47,432 
Commercial and land development 198,234   195,158   198,889   227,434   241,424 
Municipal 25,302   28,664   28,693   30,780   30,044 
  Total commercial loans 3,173,176   3,145,848   3,107,646   3,090,560   3,142,892 
Residential mortgage:         
First lien 478,870   476,006   469,569   464,642   460,297 
Home equity – term 5,972   5,800   5,784   9,224   5,988 
Home equity – lines of credit 321,438   311,458   305,968   295,820   303,561 
Other - term(1) 22,906   23,737   25,384       
Installment and other loans 18,331   16,887   17,028   15,739   18,476 
Total loans 4,020,693   3,979,736   3,931,379   3,875,985   3,931,214 
Allowance for credit losses (47,681)  (48,105)  (47,898)  (47,804)  (48,689)
Net loans held for investment 3,973,012   3,931,631   3,883,481   3,828,181   3,882,525 
Goodwill 69,751   69,751   69,751   68,106   68,106 
Other intangible assets, net 37,990   40,338   42,748   45,230   47,765 
Total assets 5,542,255   5,470,233   5,387,645   5,441,586   5,441,589 
Total deposits 4,528,774   4,533,560   4,516,625   4,633,716   4,623,096 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 299,243   241,719   166,381   123,480   141,227 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 37,122   36,970   69,021   68,850   68,680 
Total shareholders' equity 591,535   571,936   548,448   532,936   516,682 
          
(1) Other - term includes property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans.


       
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(continued)         
          
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Capital and credit quality measures(1):         
Total risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.3%  13.1%  13.3%  13.1%  12.4%
Orrstown Bank 13.3%  12.9%  13.3%  13.0%  12.4%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.7%  11.3%  11.1%  10.8%  10.2%
Orrstown Bank 12.2%  11.8%  12.1%  11.9%  11.2%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.5%  11.1%  10.9%  10.6%  10.0%
Orrstown Bank 12.2%  11.8%  12.1%  11.9%  11.2%
Tier 1 leverage capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 9.5%  9.3%  9.0%  8.6%  8.3%
Orrstown Bank 9.9%  9.6%  9.8%  9.5%  9.1%
          
Average equity to average assets 10.51%  10.18%  9.97%  9.65%  9.45%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19%  1.21%  1.22%  1.23%  1.24%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.70%  0.66%  0.57%  0.59%  0.61%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51%  0.48%  0.42%  0.42%  0.45%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 170%  184%  214%  210%  202%
          
Other information:         
Net charge-offs$499  $189  $115  $331  $3,002 
Classified loans 58,351   64,089   65,754   76,211   88,628 
Nonperforming and other risk assets:         
Nonaccrual loans 28,031   26,191   22,423   22,727   24,111 
Other real estate owned          138   138 
Total nonperforming assets 28,031   26,191   22,423   22,865   24,249 
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing 1,253   1,245   5,759   5,127   4,897 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,040   497   1,312   400   641 
Total nonperforming and other risk assets$30,324  $27,933  $29,494  $28,392  $29,787 
 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.


Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations 

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $107.7 million and $115.9 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March, 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company incurred zero, zero, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, and $3.9 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $0.5 million.

Tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $591,535  $571,936  $548,448  $532,936  $516,682 
Less: Goodwill  69,751   69,751   69,751   68,106   68,106 
Other intangible assets  37,990   40,338   42,748   45,230   47,765 
Related tax effect  (7,978)  (8,471)  (8,977)  (9,498)  (10,031)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $491,772  $470,318  $444,926  $429,098  $410,842 
           
Common shares outstanding  19,507   19,501   19,536   19,510   19,390 
           
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $30.32  $29.33  $28.07  $27.32  $26.65 
Intangible assets per share  5.11   5.21   5.30   5.33   5.46 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $25.21  $24.12  $22.77  $21.99  $21.19 


Return on Average Common Equity December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Net Income $21,491  $21,865  $19,448  $18,051  $13,684 
Average shareholders' equity $578,859  $551,945  $535,684  $523,689  $516,399 
Less: Average goodwill  69,751   69,751   68,126   68,106   71,477 
Less: Average other intangible assets, gross  39,467   41,809   44,304   46,864   45,319 
Average tangible equity $469,641  $440,385  $423,254  $408,719  $399,603 
Return on average tangible equity(non-GAAP)(1)  18.15%  19.70%  18.43%  17.91%  13.62%
           
(1) - Annualized          


(In thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring ChargesDecember 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024
Net income (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$21,491  $21,865  $19,448  $18,051  $13,684  $80,855   $22,050 
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)       968   1,649   3,887   2,617    22,671 
Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B)             35       4,793 
Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B)                    15,504 
Plus: Provision for legal settlement (B)             478       478 
Less: Related tax effect (C)       (221)  (368)  (1,386)  (590)   (9,442)
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP$21,491  $21,865  $20,195  $19,332  $16,698  $82,882   $56,054 
               
Average assets (E)$5,505,311  $5,420,830  $5,374,772  $5,425,697  $5,464,165  $5,431,742   $4,321,472 
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure(1) 1.55%  1.60%  1.45%  1.35%  1.00%  1.49%   0.51%
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP(1) 1.55%  1.60%  1.51%  1.45%  1.22%  1.53%   1.30%
               
Average equity (F)$578,859  $551,945  $535,684  $523,689  $516,399  $547,708   $392,280 
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure(1) 14.73%  15.72%  14.56%  13.98%  10.54%  14.76%   5.62%
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP(1) 14.73%  15.72%  15.12%  14.97%  12.86%  15.13%   14.29%
               
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,251   19,224   19,173   19,157   19,118   19,201    14,761 
Basic earnings (loss) per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$1.12  $1.14  $1.01  $0.94  $0.72  $4.21   $1.49 
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP$1.12  $1.14  $1.05  $1.01  $0.87  $4.32   $3.80 
               
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,384   19,364   19,342   19,328   19,300   19,355    14,914 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$1.11  $1.13  $1.01  $0.93  $0.71  $4.18   $1.48 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP$1.11  $1.13  $1.04  $1.00  $0.87  $4.28   $3.76 
               
(1) Annualized


 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$37,355  $36,297  $37,614  $38,176  $42,930  $149,442   $148,337 
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)       (968)  (1,649)  (3,887)  (2,617)   (22,671)
Less: Executive retirement expenses (B)             (35)      (4,793)
Less: Provision for legal settlement (B)             (478)      (478)
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP$37,355  $36,297  $36,646  $36,527  $38,531  $146,825   $120,396 
               
Net interest income (K)$50,531  $50,988  $49,512  $48,761  $50,573  $199,792   $155,254 
Noninterest income (L) 14,392   13,382   12,915   11,624   11,247   52,313    37,435 
Total operating income (M = K + L)$64,923  $64,370  $62,427  $60,385  $61,820  $252,105   $192,689 
               
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 57.5%  56.4%  60.3%  63.2%  69.4%  59.3%   77.0%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP 57.5%  56.4%  58.7%  60.5%  62.3%  58.2%   62.5%
               
(1) Annualized              


Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at December 31, 2025:

(In thousands)

SectorPortfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB BB NR Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS% $2,575 $2,484 29% % % % % % 100% Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS   3,109  3,119 29            100  Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS8   72,231  72,013 12    47  33  7  13    Federal Family Education Loan(1)
PACE Loan ABS   1,674  1,538 7  100            PACE Loans(2)
Non-Agency CMBS3   27,069  27,410 28            100   
Non-Agency RMBS3   31,049  29,929 52  92  8          Reverse Mortgages(3)
Municipal - General Obligation10   99,033  92,643   17  77  6         
Municipal - Revenue12   119,799  109,505     82  12      6   
SBA ReRemic(5)   1,595  1,580     100          SBA Guarantee(4)
Small Business Administration   3,330  3,399     100          SBA Guarantee(4)
Agency MBS25   237,276  237,450     100          Residential Mortgages(4)
Agency CMO37   356,192  355,224     100           
U.S. Treasury securities2   15,016  14,211     100          U.S. Government Guarantee(4)
Corporate bonds   1,947  1,992       51  49       
 100% $971,895 $952,497   5% 85% 4% 1% 1% 4%  
                      
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                      
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.


About the Company

With $5.5 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company’s lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: interest rate changes or volatility; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company’s strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


Tags

Banking EARNINGS

Recommended Reading