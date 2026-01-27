OMNI Systems Earns Inc. Best in Business Recognition

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNI Systems, the largest privately owned label manufacturer in the United States, was named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category. The recognition highlights OMNI’s leadership and ROI-driven approach to innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and operational excellence.

“Recognition from Inc. proves that innovation and sustainability can work together,” said Mike Murton, president of OMNI Systems. “Our team’s ability to deliver tangible environmental and operational gains sets a new standard for our industry and our customers.”

Central to OMNI’s recognition was its scrap diversion and energy conversion initiative launched in 2024. Previously a manual process, OMNI automated its adhesive matrix scrap removal with a central vacuum and baler system. This allowed the company to remove and compress scrap quickly, and it now diverts 80 tons of scrap monthly (nearly 900 tons per year) from landfills.

OMNI also partnered with Convergen Energy to convert compressed scrap into energy pellets, which are a cleaner alternative to coal. The results to OMNI customers and the environment were significant, with a 10% increase in run speeds, 25% less scrap waste, and a 5% boost in production efficiency – saving nearly $500,000 in capital costs.

“This project was more than a process upgrade – it’s a model for scalable sustainability,” said Erik Majkrzak, vice president of operations at OMNI Systems. “OMNI is proud to lead by example and show that responsible manufacturing drives growth and customer value.”

This initiative supports OMNI’s sustainability priorities and aligns with the company’s corporate social responsibility goals, proving that sustainability and operational efficiency can co-exist, all while providing customers with the highest quality labels at the lowest price.

OMNI Systems, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is the largest privately owned label manufacturer in the United States

