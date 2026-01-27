Demandbase Named a Leader in B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demandbase , the leading pipeline AI platform for B2B enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in “ The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Marketing Platforms for B2B, Q1 2026 .” Out of 10 vendors evaluated, Demandbase secured the highest score in the Strategy category, which Demandbase believes is based on its vision to replace legacy signals and senses with AI-driven, outcomes-based pipeline generation.

Instead of building AI tools to simply flood buyers with content, Demandbase is staking its value as a comprehensive pipeline AI platform that unifies ads, marketing and sales to drive predictable revenue. By bringing together data and teams, the platform moves users away from delayed dashboards and ineffective activity into moment-to-moment actions that drive outcomes.

The Forrester Wave™ states that “Demandbase’s strategic clarity and accelerating innovation position it well as AI continues to reshape revenue marketing systems.”

“B2B leaders have to move past the era of disconnected data and traditional ABM,” said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. “To drive real growth today, marketing and sales must operate as a single revenue team. Everything we’re building is removing the silos and friction that hold organizations back, delivering a platform where AI doesn't just provide insights—it powers the entire pipeline to ignite growth.”

Key reasons why Demandbase believes it was named a Leader:

Clear Strategy & Vision for AI-Powered Revenue Marketing: Recognized for a clear vision and accelerating innovation as AI reshapes revenue marketing, with a roadmap centered on delivering an open, extensible platform powered by AI, visual orchestration workflow, first-party data unification, and a broad integration ecosystem.

Recognized for a clear vision and accelerating innovation as AI reshapes revenue marketing, with a roadmap centered on delivering an open, extensible platform powered by AI, visual orchestration workflow, first-party data unification, and a broad integration ecosystem. Intent-Led Activation and Account Intelligence: Strong capabilities in intent data, predictive modeling, buying groups, and audience targeting help revenue teams prioritize high-propensity accounts and engage buyers with relevance.

Strong capabilities in intent data, predictive modeling, buying groups, and audience targeting help revenue teams prioritize high-propensity accounts and engage buyers with relevance. Coordinated, Multichannel Engagement at Scale: Robust advertising and lifecycle engagement capabilities provide a strong foundation for orchestrated, data-driven account engagement across channels.



Demandbase enters 2026 with significant momentum, recently securing its fifth consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for ABM Platforms . Building on this success, the company continues to deliver transformative solutions like JourneyIQ for real-time orchestration and Agentbase, Demandbase’s suite of autonomous AI agents. The appointment of growth CMO Rachel Truair will catapult this technical leadership into the market, ensuring Demandbase’s reputation defines the new category-standard for pipeline AI.

To learn more about why Demandbase was named a Leader and access the full report, visit www.demandbase.com/resources/report/forrester-wave-revenue-marketing-2026 .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the only pipeline AI platform that empowers GTM teams to automate growth at scale. With a unified view of data, insights, actions, and outcomes, B2B enterprises can seamlessly align and execute their account-based GTM strategies with confidence. Thousands of businesses trust Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and tech stacks, all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you accelerate your pipeline at scale, visit www.demandbase.com.