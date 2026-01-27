MORTON DRUG COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Morton Drug Company Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Data Breach Victims to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Morton Drug Company regarding a data breach.





Investigation Details:

On or about August 20, 2025, Morton Drug Company became aware of a security incident affecting its internal IT systems. Upon detection, MDC launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation concluded on or around October 21, 2025, and concluded that an unauthorized third party had gained access to MDC's systems and obtained certain data, including personal and protected health information.





The impacted data may include names, addresses, prescription information, and Social Security numbers.





MDC posted a notice of data security incident on its website on November 7, 2025, and disclosed the breach to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on November 10, 2025.Compensation may be available for those individuals who receive notice that their sensitive personal information was compromised.





Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from Morton Drug Company and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California.

