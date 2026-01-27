DOCUMENTARY REVEALS FORAGE INNOVATIONS HELPING TEXAS RANCHERS CONFRONT WATER SCARCITY

CLOVIS, N.M., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curtis & Curtis Seed Co. and Barenbrug USA announced the release of From Dust: How the World’s Smallest Resource Could Shape the Future, a documentary highlighting advances in drought-tolerant forage and improved cattle weight gain now seen across Texas, a region at the forefront of U.S. agricultural and food production.

View Documentary: From Dust: How the World’s Smallest Resource Could Shape the Future

As drought intensifies in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, and as wells that once reached 100 to 150 feet now often require drilling 600 to 700 feet, the documentary follows producers and seed experts working to rebuild forage quality and strengthen cattle performance. The film features the collaboration among Barenbrug USA, Curtis & Curtis Seed, and forage consultant Beattie Sales & Service, which works with Texas ranchers to match seed varieties to specific land conditions.

“Texas ranchers are facing unprecedented water pressures, and the need for durable, highly efficient forage solutions is greater than ever,” said Sydney Anderson, Curtis & Curtis Seed sales representative. “This documentary shows Barenbrug’s research and innovations that are working now, and the results producers are seeing in weight gain, pasture quality and long-term sustainability.”

A key focus of the film is Barenbrug’s development of drought-tolerant forage grasses designed to perform reliably under extreme water limitations. These grasses, created through a 12- to 15-year research and testing process, have demonstrated strong results on ranches across Texas, including the historic 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, where custom seed mixes have supported both pasture recovery and herd development.

Producers working with the Beatties and Curtis & Curtis Seed report significant improvements in cattle weight gain compared with traditional seed mixes. The documentary captures these on-the-ground results and the partnerships helping producers adopt more resilient grazing systems, practices that are critical for the long-term productivity of one of the nation’s key food-producing regions.

The film highlights:

Custom irrigated pasture mixes developed for the 6666 Ranch

Steve and Chris Beattie’s field-level support for Texas producers

Drought-tolerant forage research and performance under declining water availability

Grazing strategies that improve soil health and pasture longevity

Support for small and mid-size ranchers adapting to emerging challenges

About Curtis & Curtis Seed Company:

Curtis & Curtis Seed Co. is a family-owned seed company based in Clovis, N.M., serving producers, land managers and agricultural professionals with high-quality forage, native grass and specialty seed solutions. Based in the Southwest, the company specializes in custom seed mixes for irrigated pastures, rangeland improvement, conservation and reclamation projects. Curtis & Curtis works closely with ranchers and consultants to match seed varieties to specific soil types, water availability and management goals, helping improve forage performance, pasture longevity and overall land productivity. With a strong focus on practical results and long-term land stewardship, Curtis & Curtis Seed Co. supports producers navigating changing environmental and water conditions.



About Barenbrug USA:

Barenbrug USA is a leading grass seed research, production and marketing company and the U.S. subsidiary of the global Royal Barenbrug Group, one of the world’s foremost plant breeding and seed organizations with more than a century of experience. Barenbrug USA, headquartered in Tangent, Oregon, develops and supplies high-quality forage, turf and wildlife seed through an extensive wholesale and retail network across the United States, supporting producers, ranchers and land managers with innovative seed varieties and technical expertise tailored to regional growing conditions. Known for its commitment to research-driven solutions that enhance forage performance, yield and animal productivity, Barenbrug USA partners with agricultural professionals to help meet the challenges of water limitations, environmental pressures and evolving production needs.

