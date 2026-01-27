PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Parexel International, LLC Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Data Breach Victims to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Parexel International, LLC regarding a data breach.



Investigation Details:

On or about October 4, 2025, Parexel detected suspicious activity within a portion of its Oracle OCI E-Business Suite environment, hosted by the third-party vendor Oracle. An investigation revealed the activity resulted from a zero-day exploit in Oracle’s cloud infrastructure. The incident may have exposed files containing personal data, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account and payment card numbers, and national ID numbers.



Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from Parexel International, LLC and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648. There is no cost or obligation to you.



