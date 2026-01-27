GCC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

FY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales increased 3.1% year-on-year to US$1,408.7 million

U.S. sales grew 7.2% as concrete and cement volumes increased 31.5% and 2.6%, respectively

U.S. concrete prices increased 10.9%

Mexico concrete and cement prices increased 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively

EBITDA decreased 1.7% to US$491.8 million, with a 34.9% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$969.5 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.71x as of December 2025

Earnings per share decreased 8.2% year-on-year, to US$0.9140

Free cash flow totaled US$349.1 million with a 71% free cash flow conversion rate

GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$15 million

A dividend of Ps. 1.7674 per share was paid on May 13, 2025, representing a 15% year-on-year increase

GCC concluded bank debt agreements of approximately US$126.7 million

Q4 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales increased 7.3% year-on-year to US$359.8 million

U.S. sales grew 5.6% as concrete and cement volumes increased 27.4% and 1.4%, respectively

U.S. concrete prices increased 9.2%

Mexico sales grew 12.1% as cement volumes increased 11%

Mexico concrete prices increased 2.5%

EBITDA increased 17.3% to US$142.5 million, with a 39.6% EBITDA margin

Earnings per share increased 5.8% year-on-year, to US$0.2584

Free cash flow totaled US$156 million with a 109.5% free cash flow conversion rate

GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$7.4 million





KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q4 25 Q4 24 Q4 25 vs. Q4 24 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Net sales 359.8 335.3 7.3% 1,408.7 1,366.7 3.1% Operating income before other expenses, net 110.2 94.2 17.0% 378.1 399.4 -5.3% EBITDA* 142.5 121.5 17.3% 491.8 500.4 -1.7% EBITDA margin 39.6% 36.2% 34.9% 36.6% Free cash flow** 156.0 129.7 20.3% 349.1 321.8 8.5% Net income 84.5 80.0 5.6% 299.4 325.9 -8.1% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.2584 0.2442 5.8% 0.9140 0.9954 -8.2%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “GCC delivered strong results in 2025, achieving record full-year sales and a record EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter, driven by a solid performance in the United States and our teams’ disciplined approach on cost management and operational reliability.”

Enrique continued, “As we enter 2026, our focus is on executing the next phase of our strategy with the ramp-up of the Odessa expansion and continued optimization of our distribution network. With a stronger platform and clear levers within our control, we are well positioned to strengthen our earnings power over the cycle.”

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

