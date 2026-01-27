First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

 | Source: First Community Bankshares, Inc. First Community Bankshares, Inc.

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $12.46 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $48.79 million or $2.65 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 13, 2026, and is expected to be paid on February 27, 2026. 2025 marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and 2025 represented the 16th consecutive year of regular dividend increases.  In addition, the Board of Directors declared two special cash dividends during 2025; a $2.07 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter and a $1.00 per common share dividend declared in the fourth quarter.  

The Company's capital management philosophy emphasizes maintaining a strong capital base to support growth and effectively serve customers. Consistent with this philosophy, the Company intends to return excess capital to shareholders through regular cash dividends and share repurchases after funding growth in core operations and other strategic uses. To the extent that current earnings exceed these capital needs, the Company may declare special dividends; as it did in 2025.

On January 23, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Middlebourne, West Virginia-based, Hometown Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank, Inc. At the end of 2025, Hometown had total assets of approximately $415 million, loans of $172 million, and deposits of $376 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $12.46 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, was a decrease of $575 thousand, or 4.41%, from the same quarter of 2024. Net income of $48.79 million for the year of 2025, was a decrease of $2.81 million, or 5.45%, from the same period of 2024.
  • When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, net income of $14.16 million was an increase of $1.12 million, or 8.56%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 ended strong at 4.53% and was an increase of 17 basis points, over the same quarter of 2024.  For the same time period, the net interest rate spread increased 26 basis points to 4.20%, resulting in an increase of net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $1.03 million, or 3.26%. The increase is primarily driven by consistent asset yields and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Compared to 2024, the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities declined 25 basis points, or 22.12%, due to a reduction in interest costs of $1.18 million, or 23.16%.  
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $2.07 million, or 6.86%, compared to the same quarter of 2024.  The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $36 thousand, a significant decrease from $1.08 million a year ago. The decrease was a function of a smaller loan portfolio and continued strong credit performance.
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $1.09 million, or 10.57%, when compared to the same quarter of 2024.  The increase is attributable primarily to an increase in services charges on deposits of $679 thousand, or 18.79%, and other service charges and fees of $471 thousand, or 13.16%. Noninterest expense increased $3.52 million, or 14.59%, when compared to the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $897 thousand, or 6.64%, merger expense of $2.12 million, and other operating expense of $657 thousand, or 21.54%. The merger expense is related to the recent acquisition of Hometown.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. ROA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 1.52% compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024.  Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.63% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 9.89% for the same period of 2024.  ROE was 9.64% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 10.03% for the same period of 2024.
  • When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, ROA was 1.74% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.59% for the full year.  ROE totaled 10.94% for the fourth quarter and 10.09% for the twelve months ended 2025. Return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 13.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 13.92% for the full year.
     

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.26 billion on December 31, 2025.
  • Consolidated loan balances decreased $101.33 million, or 4.19%, and securities available for sale decreased $37.16 million, or 21.88%, from December 31, 2024.  Deposits decreased $5.92 million, or 0.22%, which was due primarily to a decrease in declining higher-rate time deposits.  Stockholder equity decreased $25.84 million, or 4.91%, primarily due to two special cash dividends, in the total amount of $3.07 per common share, being declared in 2025. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $134.77 million, or 35.71%.  
  • The Company's average loan-to-deposits ratio of 88.81%, on December 31, 2025, continues to represent a stable utilization of deposit funding.
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of either 2025 or 2024.  For the full year, the Company repurchased 50,338 shares in 2025 at a cost of $1.85 million, compared with 257,294 shares repurchased in 2024 at a cost of $8.72 million.  
  • Total non-performing assets as of December 31, 2025, were $14.15 million, compared with $20.54 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company has realized a declining trend in non-performing assets since December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.61%; a 0.22% reduction when compared with the same quarter of 2024.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $836 thousand, or 0.14% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.48 million, or 0.24%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% on December 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% on December 31, 2024.
  • Book value per share on December 31, 2025, was $ 27.30, a decrease of $1.43 from year-end 2024.  The decrease is primarily attributable to two special dividends being declared in 2025, in the total amount of $3.07 per common share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2025. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.79 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2025. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.26 billion as of December 31, 2025. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Interest income                           
Interest and fees on loans$31,232  $30,805  $30,637  $30,669  $31,637  $123,343  $129,871 
Interest on securities 1,221   1,050   1,029   1,238   1,447   4,538   5,426 
Interest on deposits in banks 3,826   3,844   3,722   3,262   3,348   14,654   10,845 
Total interest income 36,279   35,699   35,388   35,169   36,432   142,535   146,142 
Interest expense                           
Interest on deposits 3,918   4,402   4,731   4,871   5,098   17,922   19,638 
Interest on borrowings -   -   -   -   1   -   36 
Total interest expense 3,918   4,402   4,731   4,871   5,099   17,922   19,674 
Net interest income 32,361   31,297   30,657   30,298   31,333   124,613   126,468 
Provision for credit losses 36   -   (285)  321   1,082   72   3,597 
Net interest income after provision 32,325   31,297   30,942   29,977   30,251   124,541   122,871 
Noninterest income 11,429   10,889   10,340   10,229   10,337   42,887   39,390 
Noninterest expense 27,624   26,279   25,455   24,944   24,107   104,303   96,567 
Income before income taxes 16,130   15,907   15,827   15,262   16,481   63,125   65,694 
Income tax expense 3,665   3,641   3,581   3,444   3,441   14,331   14,090 
Net income$12,465  $12,266  $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $48,794  $51,604 
                            
                            
Earnings per common share                           
Basic$0.68  $0.67  $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $2.66  $2.81 
Diluted$0.68  $0.67  $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $2.65  $2.80 
Cash dividends per common share                           
Regular 0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   1.24   1.20 
Special cash dividend 1.00   -   -   2.07   -   3.07   - 
Weighted average shares outstanding                           
Basic 18,315,268   18,314,865   18,295,465   18,324,760   18,299,612   18,312,570   18,349,498 
Diluted 18,390,550   18,400,289   18,400,793   18,451,321   18,418,441   18,410,451   18,430,206 
Performance ratios                           
Return on average assets 1.53%  1.53%  1.53%  1.49%  1.60%  1.52%  1.60%
Return on average common equity 9.63%  9.58%  9.84%  9.49%  9.89%  9.64%  10.03%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 13.80%  13.82%  14.32%  13.79%  14.12%  13.92%  14.48%

____________________

(1)
A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE(Unaudited)
 
      
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands)2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Noninterest income                           
Wealth management$1,181  $1,371  $1,222  $1,162  $1,251  $4,936  $4,485 
Service charges on deposits 4,292   4,520   4,120   3,836   3,613   16,768   14,012 
Other service charges and fees 4,046   3,847   3,791   3,340   3,575   15,024   14,392 
Other operating income 1,911   1,151   1,207   1,891   1,898   6,159   6,501 
Total noninterest income$11,429  $10,889  $10,340  $10,229  $10,337  $42,887  $39,390 
Noninterest expense                           
Salaries and employee benefits$14,398  $14,351  $14,349  $13,335  $13,501  $56,433  $51,702 
Occupancy expense 1,306   1,508   1,290   1,576   1,329   5,680   5,286 
Furniture and equipment expense 1,484   1,502   1,587   1,575   1,562   6,148   6,368 
Service fees 2,648   2,728   2,475   2,484   2,305   10,335   9,642 
Advertising and public relations 923   939   1,154   1,055   1,165   4,071   3,861 
Professional fees 240   293   360   372   295   1,265   1,218 
Amortization of intangibles 433   433   526   524   535   1,916   2,131 
FDIC premiums and assessments 360   362   361   362   365   1,445   1,463 
Merger expense 2,125   787   -   -   -   2,912   - 
Litigation expense -   -   -   -   -   -   1,800 
Other operating expense 3,707   3,376   3,353   3,661   3,050   14,098   13,096 
Total noninterest expense$27,624  $26,279  $25,455  $24,944  $24,107  $104,303  $96,567 
                            


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2025  2025  2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share$12,465  $12,266  $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $48,794  $51,604 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                           
Merger expense 2,125   787   -   -   -   2,912   - 
Litigation expense -   -   -   -   -   -   1,800 
Other items(1) -   -   -   -   -   -   (825)
Total adjustments 2,125   787   -   -   -   2,912   975 
Tax effect 434   152   -   -   -   587   234 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP$14,156  $12,901  $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $51,119  $52,345 
                            
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP$0.77  $0.70  $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $2.78  $2.84 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                           
Adjusted return on average assets 1.74%  1.60%  1.53%  1.49%  1.60%  1.59%  1.62%
Adjusted return on average common equity 10.94%  10.08%  9.84%  9.49%  9.89%  10.09%  10.18%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.67%  14.53%  14.32%  13.79%  14.12%  14.59%  14.69%

____________________

(1)
Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2)
A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
   
 Three Months Ended December 31, 
 2025  2024 
 Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                     
Earning assets                     
Loans(2)(3)$2,316,150  $31,323  5.37% $2,421,668  $31,717  5.21%
Securities available for sale 149,295   1,236  3.29%  167,357   1,474  3.50%
Interest-bearing deposits 380,795   3,828  3.99%  277,678   3,351  4.80%
Total earning assets 2,846,240   36,387  5.07%  2,866,703   36,542  5.07%
Other assets 382,809          379,566        
Total assets$3,229,049         $3,246,269        
                      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                     
Interest-bearing deposits                     
Demand deposits$669,397  $159  0.09% $663,033  $226  0.14%
Savings deposits 902,447   2,892  1.27%  886,886   3,476  1.56%
Time deposits 202,292   867  1.70%  242,899   1,396  2.29%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,774,136   3,918  0.88%  1,792,818   5,098  1.13%
Borrowings                     
Federal funds purchased -   -  -   -   -  - 
Retail repurchase agreements 1,291   -  0.05%  995   1  0.05%
Total borrowings 1,291   -  0.05%  995   1  0.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,775,427   3,918  0.88%  1,793,813   5,099  1.13%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 884,023          881,767        
Other liabilities 56,018          46,142        
Total liabilities 2,715,468          2,721,722        
Stockholders' equity 513,581          524,547        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,229,049         $3,246,269        
Net interest income, FTE(1)    $32,469         $31,443    
Net interest rate spread        4.20%         3.94%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)        4.53%         4.36%

____________________

(1)
Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)
Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $694 thousand and $863 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
   
 Year Ended December 31, 
 2025  2024 
 Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                     
Earning assets                     
Loans(2)(3)$2,353,548  $123,708  5.26% $2,481,215  $130,196  5.25%
Securities available for sale 139,276   4,620  3.32%  171,081   5,547  3.24%
Interest-bearing deposits 338,783   14,656  4.33%  206,629   10,850  5.25%
Total earning assets 2,831,607   142,984  5.05%  2,858,925   146,593  5.13%
Other assets 377,954          374,398        
Total assets$3,209,561         $3,233,323        
                      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                     
Interest-bearing deposits                     
Demand deposits$660,810  $713  0.11% $662,584  $796  0.12%
Savings deposits 896,166   12,748  1.42%  878,584   14,206  1.62%
Time deposits 220,540   4,460  2.02%  246,035   4,636  1.88%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,777,516   17,921  1.01%  1,787,203   19,638  1.10%
Borrowings                     
Federal funds purchased -   -  0.00%  628   35  5.53%
Retail repurchase agreements 1,204   1  0.06%  1,045   1  0.05%
Total borrowings 1,204   1  0.06%  1,673   36  2.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,778,720   17,922  1.01%  1,788,876   19,674  1.10%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 872,516          882,700        
Other liabilities 51,928          47,362        
Total liabilities 2,703,164          2,718,938        
Stockholders' equity 506,397          514,385        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,209,561         $3,233,323        
Net interest income, FTE(1)    $125,062         $126,919    
Net interest rate spread        4.04%         4.03%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)        4.42%         4.44%

____________________

(1)
Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)
Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.08  million and $2.90 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
               
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Assets                   
Cash and cash equivalents$512,240  $427,705  $395,057  $414,682  $377,454 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 132,688   131,314   132,535   129,659   169,849 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,314,755   2,331,305   2,353,277   2,382,699   2,416,089 
Allowance for credit losses (30,761)  (31,597)  (33,020)  (33,784)  (34,825)
Loans held for investment, net 2,283,994   2,299,708   2,320,257   2,348,915   2,381,264 
Premises and equipment, net 47,560   47,522   48,023   48,780   48,735 
Other real estate owned -   264   455   298   521 
Interest receivable 8,720   9,121   8,787   9,306   9,207 
Goodwill 143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets 11,098   11,531   11,964   12,490   13,014 
Other assets 119,397   118,502   119,990   117,697   117,226 
Total assets$3,259,643  $3,189,613  $3,181,014  $3,225,773  $3,261,216 
                    
Liabilities                   
Deposits                   
Noninterest-bearing$896,255  $865,554  $873,677  $893,794  $883,499 
Interest-bearing 1,789,074   1,765,039   1,761,687   1,790,683   1,807,748 
Total deposits 2,685,329   2,630,593   2,635,364   2,684,477   2,691,247 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,214   1,429   1,016   908   906 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 72,553   46,866   41,805   43,971   42,671 
Total liabilities 2,759,096   2,678,888   2,678,185   2,729,356   2,734,824 
                    
Stockholders' equity                   
Common stock 18,335   18,315   18,311   18,327   18,322 
Additional paid-in capital 170,358   169,569   169,358   169,867   169,752 
Retained earnings 319,368   330,895   324,307   317,728   349,489 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,514)  (8,054)  (9,147)  (9,505)  (11,171)
Total stockholders' equity 500,547   510,725   502,829   496,417   526,392 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,259,643  $3,189,613  $3,181,014  $3,225,773  $3,261,216 
                    
Shares outstanding at period-end 18,334,787   18,314,905   18,311,232   18,326,657   18,321,795 
Book value per common share$27.30  $27.89  $27.46  $27.09  $28.73 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.84   19.40   18.95   18.55   20.16 

____________________

(1)
A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
  


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
               
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands)2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Allowance for Credit Losses                   
Balance at beginning of period:                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans$31,597  $33,020  $33,784  $34,825  $35,118 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 319   319   312   341   441 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 31,916   33,339   34,096   35,166   35,559 
Provision for credit losses:                   
(Recovery of ) provision for credit losses - loans -   -   (292)  350   1,182 
Provision (recovery of) for credit losses - loan commitments 36   -   7   (29)  (100)
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 36   -   (285)  321   1,082 
Charge-offs (1,527)  (2,015)  (1,509)  (1,998)  (2,005)
Recoveries 691   592   1,037   607   530 
Net charge-offs (836)  (1,423)  (472)  (1,391)  (1,475)
Balance at end of period:                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans 30,761   31,597   33,020   33,784   34,825 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 355   319   319   312   341 
Ending balance$31,116  $31,916  $33,339  $34,096  $35,166 
                    
Nonperforming Assets                   
Nonaccrual loans$13,941  $16,514  $18,084  $19,974  $19,869 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 212   125   568   117   149 
Total nonperforming loans 14,153   16,639   18,652   20,091   20,018 
OREO -   264   455   298   521 
Total nonperforming assets$14,153  $16,903  $19,107  $20,389  $20,539 
                    
                    
Additional Information                   
Total modified loans$2,442  $2,291  $2,129  $2,124  $2,260 
                    
Asset Quality Ratios                   
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.61%  0.71%  0.79%  0.84%  0.83%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43%  0.53%  0.60%  0.63%  0.63%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 217.35%  189.90%  177.03%  168.15%  173.97%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33%  1.36%  1.40%  1.42%  1.44%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.14%  0.24%  0.08%  0.24%  0.24%
                    
                    

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000


Recommended Reading