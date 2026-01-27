Stifel Announces a Three-for-Two Stock Split, 11% Increase to Its Common Stock Dividend & Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a three-for-two stock split of Stifel’s common stock in the form of a 50% stock dividend to be distributed on February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2026. Shareholders will receive one additional share of Stifel common stock for every two shares owned as of the close of business on the record date. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date. The company currently has approximately 103 million shares outstanding. After the split, the company will have approximately 155 million shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.51 per share, payable March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026. This represents an 11% increase in the common stock dividend, Stifel’s ninth consecutive annual increase of its common stock dividend. Following the stock split, the 2026 quarterly dividend equates to $0.34 per common share.

“Our stock split and the board’s intention to increase our common dividend are the result of our company’s strong market performance, continuing growth prospects, and our desire to reward existing and long-term investors. Additionally, these actions reflect the board’s confidence in our ability to drive long-term shareholder value by focusing on the fundamentals of our company,” commented Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Stifel Financial Corp.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from December 15, 2025, up to, but excluding, March 16, 2026. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.281250 per depositary share, or $281.250 per share of the Series D Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividends are payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026.

The company’s Series B Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrB”, the company’s Series C Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrC”, and the company’s Series D Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrD.”



Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities.

