Alpine Banks of Colorado announces results of exchange offer

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (“Alpine” or the “Company”), the holding company for Alpine Bank, announced today the results of its previously announced offer to exchange up to 800,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A Shares”) for newly-issued Class B common stock (“Class B Shares”) on a one-for-one basis. The Company’s transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company LLC, served as the exchange agent for the exchange offer (“Exchange Agent”).

As reported by the Exchange Agent, as of 5:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on January 16, 2026, the expiration date of the exchange offer, an aggregate of 790,791 Class A Shares had been validly tendered in the exchange offer. The Company accepted for exchange all validly tendered Class A Shares and issued 790,791 Class B Shares on January 26, 2026, the settlement date. On January 27, 2026, the Company had outstanding 7,025,409 Class A Shares and 8,937,309 Class B Shares.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company. The solicitation and the offer to exchange Class A Shares was made pursuant to a confidential offer to exchange and related materials that the Company provided to holders of record of Class A Shares in such jurisdictions as was permitted under applicable law.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.8 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage, and electronic banking services across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating – meaning it has earned a superior performance classification – from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B Stock trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and are not guaranteed by the Bank.

Contacts: Glen Jammaron Mike Burns President and Chairman Chief Financial Officer Alpine Banks of Colorado Alpine Banks of Colorado 2200 Grand Avenue 2200 Grand Avenue Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 (970) 384-3266 (970) 259-3090

A note about forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “reflects,” “believes,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “looks forward to,” “continues,” “expects” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our evaluation of macro-environment risks, Federal Reserve rate management, and trends reflecting things such as regulatory capital standards and adequacy. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release or in any subsequent written or oral statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.