Highland Copper Recaps 2025 Execution and Announces 2026 Work Plan to Advance Copperwood Toward Construction Decision

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 work plan for the Copperwood Project in Michigan, designed to advance the project toward a near-term construction decision. The planned program focuses on completing Front-end Engineering and Design “FEED”, advancing project financing initiatives, and progressing key technical and commercial workstreams to position Copperwood for a construction decision.

Proactive execution during 2025 has set the path for the 2026 work plan. Key achievements in 2025 included:

Awarding of FEED Work Packages and Completion of Phase 1 Engineering: FEED contracts for both mine engineering and the process plant engineering awarded to DRA Americas, Inc (“DRA”). Contracts for the tailings disposal facility and water balance engineering also awarded in 2025.

FEED contracts for both mine engineering and the process plant engineering awarded to DRA Americas, Inc (“DRA”). Contracts for the tailings disposal facility and water balance engineering also awarded in 2025. Improved Copper Recoveries to 87.6% from Revised Process Flow Sheet: Through the incorporation of ultrafine flotation technology, using Glencore Jameson Cells, the redesigned flow sheet is anticipated to increase copper recoveries by 1.6 percentage points at lower operating costs.

Through the incorporation of ultrafine flotation technology, using Glencore Jameson Cells, the redesigned flow sheet is anticipated to increase copper recoveries by 1.6 percentage points at lower operating costs. Receipt of $250 million U.S. EXIM Letter of Intent for Project Financing: Following U.S. EXIM diligence, received LOI for $250 million, representing approximately 60% of initial capital. Also initiated discussions with the Department of Energy and Department of Defense regarding additional federal capital available.

Following U.S. EXIM diligence, received LOI for $250 million, representing approximately 60% of initial capital. Also initiated discussions with the Department of Energy and Department of Defense regarding additional federal capital available. Definitive Agreement for Divestment of White Pine: Following closing of this transaction, Highland Copper anticipates having no debt, in excess of $20 million in cash, and a sole focus on advancing Copperwood to near-term copper production.

Following closing of this transaction, Highland Copper anticipates having no debt, in excess of $20 million in cash, and a sole focus on advancing Copperwood to near-term copper production. Executed Block Trade to Facilitate Greenstone Exit: Greenstone Resource Partners, previously a 16% shareholder of Highland Copper, was in the process of liquidating their fund. The trade introduced new institutional shareholders and eliminated a near-term seller.

Greenstone Resource Partners, previously a 16% shareholder of Highland Copper, was in the process of liquidating their fund. The trade introduced new institutional shareholders and eliminated a near-term seller. Approval of Amended Air Permit: Michigan’s Department of the Environment, Great Lake and Energy (“EGLE”) approved the amended air permit to incorporate supplementary self-generation power.

Michigan’s Department of the Environment, Great Lake and Energy (“EGLE”) approved the amended air permit to incorporate supplementary self-generation power. Community Resolutions of Support: The board members for Ironwood Township, Wakefield Township, Erwin Township, Gogebic County Board of Commissioners and the Gogebic County Road Commission unanimously approved resolutions of support for the Copperwood project.

The board members for Ironwood Township, Wakefield Township, Erwin Township, Gogebic County Board of Commissioners and the Gogebic County Road Commission unanimously approved resolutions of support for the Copperwood project. Completion of 2025 Concurrent Reclamation Projects: Completed the construction of 18 acres of compensating wetlands to offset impacted areas, in addition to the planting of approximately 20,000 native trees and plants in the newly created habitats throughout the stream diversion and wetlands.

Barry O’Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, stated “We are very pleased with our execution in 2025, advancing Highland in all key areas of engineering, site work, project financing and corporate development. Despite the strong execution, share price was potentially impacted by a trading overhang related to the Greenstone position. The block trade to facilitate their exit in late 2025 has removed this key trading impediment. From a project and corporate perspective, we are excited to lay out our 2026 work plan and drive value for our shareholders and regional stakeholders.”

Key elements of Highland Copper’s 2026 work plan include:

Detailed Engineering

Integrated Mine Plan Review: The review will update the Copperwood mine plan to incorporate a revised cut-off grade, integrating the results of an updated labor cost survey, potential modifications to the mining method and equipment strategy, and broader market inputs such as copper price movements and relevant cost indices. An in-depth review of the ground support design and associated back height will also be undertaken. Given the unique geotechnical conditions, the excavation method, back height, pillar dimensions and ground support are highly interdependent and must be evaluated as an integrated system.

The review will update the Copperwood mine plan to incorporate a revised cut-off grade, integrating the results of an updated labor cost survey, potential modifications to the mining method and equipment strategy, and broader market inputs such as copper price movements and relevant cost indices. An in-depth review of the ground support design and associated back height will also be undertaken. Given the unique geotechnical conditions, the excavation method, back height, pillar dimensions and ground support are highly interdependent and must be evaluated as an integrated system. Consideration of Drift and Fill Mining Method: As part of the integrated mine plan review, the applicability of drift and fill mining method will be assessed. This mining method has the potential to increase mine recoveries relative to the room and pillar method considered in the feasibility study. Its implementation will be contingent upon successfully demonstrating, through test work, the ability to produce a competent paste fill, a result that was not conclusively achieved in prior reviews.

As part of the integrated mine plan review, the applicability of drift and fill mining method will be assessed. This mining method has the potential to increase mine recoveries relative to the room and pillar method considered in the feasibility study. Its implementation will be contingent upon successfully demonstrating, through test work, the ability to produce a competent paste fill, a result that was not conclusively achieved in prior reviews. Completion of Phase 2 FEED Engineering: Once all design criteria is finalized, the goal is to advance engineering to approximately 40%, supporting technical due diligence for project financing in 2026. For the tailings disposal facility, engineering will be advanced to approximately 80% to provide a higher level of design certainty, cost accuracy, and execution planning. Phase 2 will also update capital and operating costs to reflect inflation and other changes since the Feasibility Study. Key engineering packages include: Process Plant Engineering: DRA Americas, Inc Mine Engineering: DRA Americas, Inc supported by WSP geotechnical review Tailing Disposal Facility: Tetra Tech Site Water Balance Engineering: Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC

Once all design criteria is finalized, the goal is to advance engineering to approximately 40%, supporting technical due diligence for project financing in 2026. For the tailings disposal facility, engineering will be advanced to approximately 80% to provide a higher level of design certainty, cost accuracy, and execution planning. Phase 2 will also update capital and operating costs to reflect inflation and other changes since the Feasibility Study. Key engineering packages include: Regional Infrastructure Engineering : Highland intends on awarding engineering design packages for key components of regional infrastructure including required road upgrades, installation of site telecommunications, and power source for the operating period. Importantly, this infrastructure is not only important to Copperwood operations but will also improve regional infrastructure in the Upper Peninsula.

: Highland intends on awarding engineering design packages for key components of regional infrastructure including required road upgrades, installation of site telecommunications, and power source for the operating period. Importantly, this infrastructure is not only important to Copperwood operations but will also improve regional infrastructure in the Upper Peninsula. Determine Potentially Required Permit Amendments: To the extent any technical optimizations require permit amendments, the project schedule will be adjusted to appropriately reflect timing considerations. Permit amendments may be needed to reflect a revised mining method (if applicable) and the selection of power source to site. We anticipate that any permit amendments under consideration will generally reduce the environmental impact of the project, while increasing its technical and financial strength. Highland is also encouraged by the demonstrated capacity in 2025 to successfully amend permits in a timely manner.



Site Work and Construction Readiness

Environmental Mitigations: In advance of construction start, key site work in 2026 entails monitoring of environmental mitigation projects. This involves monitoring the constructed wetlands and streams to ensure they are operating as designed and the revegetation efforts are having the appropriate impact. This will involve monitoring performed by Copperwood staff, as well as periodic monitoring from the Michigan EGLE department.

In advance of construction start, key site work in 2026 entails monitoring of environmental mitigation projects. This involves monitoring the constructed wetlands and streams to ensure they are operating as designed and the revegetation efforts are having the appropriate impact. This will involve monitoring performed by Copperwood staff, as well as periodic monitoring from the Michigan EGLE department. Installation of Monitoring Wells: In accordance with the Mining Permit, Copperwood is installing an additional four nested water monitoring wells. These wells are located outside the project’s defined area of influence and beyond the extensive monitoring network previously established. The additional wells further expand the scope of the water monitoring program regarding both regional groundwater and surface water.

In accordance with the Mining Permit, Copperwood is installing an additional four nested water monitoring wells. These wells are located outside the project’s defined area of influence and beyond the extensive monitoring network previously established. The additional wells further expand the scope of the water monitoring program regarding both regional groundwater and surface water. Construction Readiness: Highland intends to continue advancing construction readiness activities, with a focus on labor and housing considerations. For the construction phase, the Company expects to assess the availability of regional rental housing and other temporary accommodation options for the workforce. For longer-term operations, Highland will evaluate potential housing solutions, which may include engagement with local authorities and municipalities regarding possible housing development initiatives. The Company is well positioned in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where there is strong regional availability of skilled, unionized trades, and will also assess additional corporate and site-based hiring required to support a potential construction start in 2027.



Appointment of Key Technical Advisors

Establishment of Technical Committee: Highland is establishing a technical committee to review key technical aspects of the project, as well as monitor progress toward financing, construction and operational readiness. The committee may include certain Board members with appropriate experience. Highland’s Board includes Jon Cherry, CEO of Perpetua Resources. Mr. Cherry spent multiple years in Michigan where he was responsible for permitting and the initial development of the Eagle Mine. Additionally, Highland’s Board includes Melanie Miller, past General Manager, Hemlo Operations at Barrick Gold Corporation. Ms. Miller was also Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Newmont. Both Board members are expected to be appointed to the Technical Committee, in addition to the appointment of independent technical advisors to establish a balanced committee.

Highland is establishing a technical committee to review key technical aspects of the project, as well as monitor progress toward financing, construction and operational readiness. The committee may include certain Board members with appropriate experience. Highland’s Board includes Jon Cherry, CEO of Perpetua Resources. Mr. Cherry spent multiple years in Michigan where he was responsible for permitting and the initial development of the Eagle Mine. Additionally, Highland’s Board includes Melanie Miller, past General Manager, Hemlo Operations at Barrick Gold Corporation. Ms. Miller was also Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Newmont. Both Board members are expected to be appointed to the Technical Committee, in addition to the appointment of independent technical advisors to establish a balanced committee. Appointment of Offtake Advisor: Highland intends on appointing an offtake advisor in the near term to undertake a broad market review and assess the relative merits of key offtake partners.

Project Financing

Appointment of Debt Finance Advisor: Highland intends on appointing a debt finance advisor in the near term to continue project financing discussions already initiated.

Highland intends on appointing a debt finance advisor in the near term to continue project financing discussions already initiated. Initiation of Project Financing Process: Highland will run a robust debt process to assess the competing source of debt finance for the Copperwood project. The relative merits of the following sources of funding will be considered as part of the debt process: U.S Federal Debt: Given the LOI already received for $250 million from U.S. EXIM, this funding mechanism is a competitive source of debt for the Copperwood project. Highland is currently in discussion with U.S. EXIM to establish the due diligence process which will include a technical, environmental, and financial review. Highland is also assessing sources of debt available from the Department of Energy and Department of Defense. Private Equity Finance: Private equity remains a key potential source of debt for project development and this group will be included in the robust review of sources of funding. Offtake Finance: Highland has begun initial discussions on refining and offtake with certain partners. From a project finance perspective, Highland considers the commitment of its offtake as a key strategic tool. Discussions will advance as part of the overall debt financing process. Traditional Bank Financing: A range of traditional banks remain active in project finance and will be included in the financing process to ensure a competitive evaluation of all available options and the achievement of the best possible financing outcome for the project.

Highland will run a robust debt process to assess the competing source of debt finance for the Copperwood project. The relative merits of the following sources of funding will be considered as part of the debt process:

Project finance is expected to be initiated at the appropriate time in parallel with ongoing engineering. Conclusion of the debt financing process is only expected to conclude when the detailed engineering is advanced to the approximate 40% FEED target.

Other Sources of Federal Funding: Copper was designated a critical mineral in the U.S. in 2025, increasing the potential sources of financing for mining projects. In addition to debt financing, there are federal opportunities in the form of grants and equity investments that may be available as part of the overall financing strategy. These include various pools of funding administered by U.S. Department of Defense agencies, such as programs under the Office of Strategic Capital (“OSC”), the Defense Production Act (“DPA”), and the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (“IBAS”) program, each focused on strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals and materials. Recent budget allocations supporting U.S. energy dominance and supply-chain security further highlight the relevance of these funding avenues. Collectively, these programs may provide complementary sources of capital and/or risk-mitigation support for qualifying projects. Highland Copper is actively advancing discussion across departments in conjunction with our lobby partner in Washington DC.



Planned Closing of White Pine Transaction

A key 2026 initiative is closing the White Pine transaction. The transaction will eliminate debt, fully fund Copperwood for the 2026 work plan, and provide capital allocation clarity with a singular focus on Copperwood. It is anticipated that the transaction will close by February 28, 2026.

Transition of Project Director

Project Director, Dr. Wynand van Dyk, has been offered the opportunity to return to South Africa as an Associate Professor at the University of Stellenbosch. As a result, Dr. van Dyk will leave Highland on February 28th, 2026. However, he will remain contracted in a consulting capacity by Highland for an indefinite period following February 28th. Specifically, he is committed to completing the integrated mine plan review.

Highland Copper CEO, Barry O’Shea stated “Highland is very thankful to Wynand for his service to the Copperwood project. During his tenure, the project has rapidly advanced from an engineering and site readiness perspective, as evidenced by the strong execution in 2025. Most impactful, Wynand’s metallurgical expertise was instrumental in the process plant design and improved copper recoveries. I am also very thankful that he will remain integrated in the project when he takes on his professor role in South Africa.”

Highland Copper has initiated a search for a replacement Project Director and will report on progress. Highland is fortunate to have a strong technical team and does not expect this transition to impact the 2026 work plan.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 738,188,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

