New RemotePRJobs.com Platform Helps PR & Communications Professionals Land Their Next Role Faster

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemotePRJobs.com , the jobs platform built exclusively for public relations and communications professionals, today announced platform optimizations that introduce personalized job discovery, expanded listings, and updated member education tools.

Founded in 2018, RemotePRJobs has become a trusted hub for thousands of communications professionals seeking remote and hybrid opportunities across PR, media relations, social media, and content spanning freelance, part-time, and full-time roles.

Over the past year, the company has invested in AI-driven tools that improve how jobs are sourced, categorized, and refreshed, enabling faster updates and more relevant matches while still incorporating human curation. At any given time, the platform maintains an average of 1,000 actively vetted and updated listings, ensuring members see only relevant, high-quality opportunities rather than outdated or duplicate postings.

The platform now offers:

- Averaging 1,000 actively updated roles sourced and reviewed daily, featuring positions not found on public job boards. Customized Daily Emails - Members can set preferences by experience level, industry, and type of communications role, receiving only the jobs that match their career goals.

- Every role clearly indicates location flexibility, from fully remote to hybrid setups. Exclusive Member Education - Access to PR and communications resources, guides, and online courses to help professionals stay competitive.





“Over the last seven years, we’ve steadily added features based on what our members tell us they need,” said Andrea Holland, founder of RemotePRJobs. “Our new customized daily emails are a real step forward, giving members the level of personalization they’ve been asking for. We’ve also significantly expanded the number of opportunities on the platform, which saves people hours of searching across multiple sites. I’m particularly excited about the depth of filtering now available, because it helps PR and communications professionals identify the ideal roles for them.”

With a constantly refreshed database of actively vetted roles and a blend of AI-assisted sourcing plus human curation, RemotePRJobs saves members hours of search time every week by filtering out irrelevant or misleading postings. The site continues to focus exclusively on roles in public relations and communications, ensuring professionals never have to sort through generic “marketing” listings.

“As a PR professional, time is everything,” emphasized Brielle Smith, self-employed public relations specialist. “RemotePRJobs saved me hours by surfacing roles aligned with my background, and the filters made it easy to organize exactly what I was looking for in a job. The daily emails were a helpful addition, and within my first week on the platform I found two solid opportunities to apply for. I really love the site and layout. It makes job searching fun”

For employers, RemotePRJobs provides access to a niche, communications-focused talent pool, helping companies reach qualified candidates faster.

About RemotePRJobs.com

RemotePRJobs is a curated jobs platform built exclusively for PR and communications professionals seeking freelance, part-time, and full-time work. Founded in 2018, it has helped thousands of professionals worldwide discover remote and hybrid opportunities across PR, media relations, content, and social media, saving members hours of searching across multiple job sites.

