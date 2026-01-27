Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, and Annual Meeting Date

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $83.4 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $291.2 million, or $2.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to $115.5 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Prior year earnings include six and a half months of combined operations with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”), compared to a full year in 2025. Additionally, while there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland during 2025, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, these costs totaled $20.2 million and $117.0 million, respectively. The 2024 full year results included an initial Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Provident Bank finished 2025 with a third consecutive quarter of record revenues, notable momentum across all our business lines and strong profitability. Organic growth remains our top priority, supported by a loan pipeline that has consistently been over $2.5 billion for the past four quarters, and several investments we have made to sustain growth in non-interest income. Our organization continues to focus on several strategic initiatives to help profitably grow our business, including growing our market share in middle market banking, insurance and wealth management. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect continued earnings per share growth and to compound tangible book value, while also making the necessary investments to sustain our momentum over the long-term."

Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

The Company's annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity (1) were 1.34%, 11.78% and 17.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

were 1.34%, 11.78% and 17.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release. The Company's annualized adjusted pre-provision, net-revenue returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity (2) were 1.78%, 15.68% and 21.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

were 1.78%, 15.68% and 21.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release. The Company reported record revenue for a third consecutive quarter of $225.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, comprised of record net interest income of $197.4 million and record non-interest income of $28.3 million, compared to revenue of $221.8 million for the prior quarter.

Average interest-earning assets increased $306.7 million, or an annualized 5.41%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, versus the trailing quarter.

The Company's total commercial loan portfolio, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased $225.3 million, or 5.35% annualized, to $16.93 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $16.70 billion as of September 30, 2025.

The Company's total deposits increased $182.4 million, or 3.79% annualized, to $19.28 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $19.10 billion as of September 30, 2025, while total core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, increased $259.6 million, or 6.55% annualized, to $15.99 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.74 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.22%, compared to $2.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.15%, as of September 30, 2025.

Net interest margin increased one basis point to 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily attributable to the favorable repricing of deposits, partially offset by a reduction in net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger, combined with the repricing of adjustable rate loans. The core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased seven basis points from the trailing quarter to 3.01%. The average yield on total loans decreased 11 basis points to 5.98% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased four basis points to 2.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company recorded a $1.2 million provision benefit for credit losses, which included a $2.0 million provision charge for credit losses on loans that was more than offset by a $3.2 million provision benefit for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.95% as of December 31, 2025, from 0.97% as of September 30, 2025.

Asset quality improved in the quarter, as non-performing loans to total loans as of December 31, 2025 decreased to 0.40% from 0.52% as of September 30, 2025, while non-performing assets to total assets as of December 31, 2025 decreased to 0.32% from 0.41% as of September 30, 2025. The $22.0 million, or 21.90% reduction in non-performing loans for the quarter was driven by the sale of non-accruing notes, with associated charge-offs of $1.3 million. Total net charge-offs of $4.2 million for the quarter represented an annualized 9 basis points of average loans.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Provident Bank entered into an agreement to purchase energy production tax credits of approximately $52.0 million, which resulted in an annual tax benefit of $3.4 million for 2025 that was recognized as a reduction in income tax expense.

Tangible book value per share (3) increased 3.78% to $15.70 and our tangible common equity ratio (3) increased 26 basis points to 8.48% as of December 31, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 14 of the earnings release.

increased 3.78% to $15.70 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 26 basis points to 8.48% as of December 31, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 14 of the earnings release. As of December 31, 2025, exposure to non-depository financial institution lending was largely comprised of $357.1 million of mortgage warehouse loans.



Results of Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $83.4 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.1 million to $197.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $194.3 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the favorable repricing of deposits and growth in average earning assets, partially offset by the repricing of adjustable rate loans.

The Company’s net interest margin increased one basis point to 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 3.43% for the trailing quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased 10 basis points to 5.66%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased 13 basis points to 2.83%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased seven basis points to 2.60%, compared to 2.67% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.14% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 3.94%, compared to 3.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments contributed 43 basis points to the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with 49 basis points in the trailing quarter. The reduction in purchase accounting accretion was largely due to the prepayment of certain loans that resulted in accelerated amortization of acquisition premiums and a decrease in accelerated accretion related to prepayments of loans with acquisition discounts. The core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased seven basis points from the trailing quarter to 3.01%.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $1.2 million provision benefit for credit losses compared to a $7.0 million provision charge for the trailing quarter. The provision benefit consisted of a $2.0 million provision charge for credit losses related to loans and a $3.2 million provision benefit for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared with provision charges for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures of $4.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $4.2 million, or an annualized 9 basis points of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income totaled $28.3 million, an increase of $892,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Net gains on securities transactions increased $623,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $690,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, primarily due to profits on calls of corporate securities. Wealth management income increased $278,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income increased $128,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims. Fees and commissions decreased $236,000 to $11.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter primarily due to a decrease in loan prepayment fee income.

Non-interest expense totaled $114.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.6 million, compared to $113.1 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses increased $2.0 million to $15.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, driven by increases in legal, professional and other miscellaneous expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.1 million to $64.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $63.2 million for the trailing quarter primarily attributable to an increase in the accrual for performance-based incentive compensation, partially offset by a decrease in employee medical benefits. Partially offsetting these increases, amortization of intangibles decreased $919,000 to $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to a scheduled reduction in the rate of core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. FDIC insurance decreased $660,000 to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.4 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to a decrease in the assessment rate.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) was 1.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.83% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) was 50.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 51.01% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $28.8 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared with income tax expense of $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with the trailing quarter was primarily related to tax credits recognized in the current quarter, which reduced the Company's taxable income by $3.4 million.

Three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $83.4 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland during 2025, these costs totaled $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $15.7 million to $197.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $181.7 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to favorable repricing of deposits and growth in average earning assets.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 3.28% for the same period last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 remained flat at 5.66% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 20 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 to 2.83%, compared to 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 2.60%, compared to 2.81% for the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 3.94%, compared to 3.64% for the same period last year. The core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased 16 basis points from the same period last year to 3.01%.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $1.2 million provision benefit for credit losses compared to an $8.9 million provision charge for the same period last year. The provision benefit consisted of a $2.0 million provision charge for credit losses related to loans and a $3.2 million provision benefit for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared with provision charges for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures of $7.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans in the 2025 fourth quarter was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $4.2 million, or an annualized 9 basis points of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $5.5 million, or an annualized 12 basis points of average loans for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $28.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $4.1 million, compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $1.4 million to $11.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in loan prepayment fee income. Other income increased $953,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in net gains on the sale of SBA loans. Net gains on securities transactions increased $704,000 to $690,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in profits on calls of corporate securities. Insurance agency income increased $565,000 to $3.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to strong retention revenue and new business activity, while BOLI income increased $529,000 to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to an increase in benefit claims.

Non-interest expense totaled $114.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $19.6 million, compared to $134.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Merger-related expense decreased $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Amortization of intangibles decreased $933,000 to $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.5 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to a scheduled reduction in the rate of core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland, as a result of lower projected attrition on core deposits. Additionally, data processing expense decreased $771,000 to $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to core processing system expenses in the prior year related to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits expense increased $4.4 million to $64.3 million for three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $59.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in the accrual for performance-based incentive compensation.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) was 1.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) was 50.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 55.43% for the same respective period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $28.8 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared with $14.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2024, was largely due to an increase in taxable income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a prior year $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets.

Year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $291.2 million, or $2.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $115.5 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland in 2025, those costs totaled $117.0 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $160.0 million to $760.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $600.6 million for 2024. The increase in net interest income was largely driven by growth in average earning assets including net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, further aided by lower rates on funding.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.39%, compared to 3.26% for 2024. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets remained flat at 5.68% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2024, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 14 basis points to 2.91% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.05% last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 2.63% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.83% in the prior year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $602.1 million to $3.72 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $3.12 billion for 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.11% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with 2.26% for 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.90%, compared to 3.71% in the prior year. The core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased 9 basis points from last year to 2.92%.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $3.6 million provision for credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses of $87.6 million for 2024. The provision consisted of a $4.1 million provision charge for credit losses related to loans and a $545,000 provision benefit for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared with provision charges for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures of $83.6 million and $4.0 million, respectively, for 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year period was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $12.8 million or an annualized seven basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $14.6 million, or an annualized nine basis points of average loans, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income totaled $109.8 million, an increase of $15.7 million, compared to 2024. Fee income increased $8.7 million to $42.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2024, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, loan prepayment fee income and debit and credit card related fee income. Other income increased $3.9 million to $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.5 million for 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans and other miscellaneous income. Net gains on securities transactions increased $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $2.1 million to $18.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $16.2 million for 2024, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $1.6 million to $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims, partially offset by an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI, while wealth management income decreased $1.3 million to $29.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $458.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.1 million, compared to $457.5 million for 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $34.8 million to $253.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $218.3 million for 2024 primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Amortization of intangibles increased $8.1 million to $37.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $28.9 million for 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $7.8 million to $52.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2024, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $5.1 million to $59.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $54.7 million for 2024, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in write-downs on foreclosed property, combined with additional expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $1.8 million to $37.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $35.6 million for 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest expense, merger-related expenses decreased $56.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Income Tax Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $117.0 million with an effective tax rate of 28.7%, compared with $34.1 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8% for 2024. The increase in tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with last year was primarily due to an increase in taxable income, partially resulting from the prior year initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations and additional expenses from the Lakeland merger. Additionally, the increase in tax expense and the effective tax rate was due to a prior year $10.0 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at December 31, 2025 were $78.4 million, or 0.40% of total loans, compared to $100.4 million or 0.52% of total loans at September 30, 2025 and $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The $22.0 million decrease in non-performing loans at December 31, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $14.1 million decrease in non-performing construction loans and a $12.2 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in non-performing multi-family loans, a $1.2 million increase in non-performing residential loans, a $736,000 increase in non-performing commercial loans and a $468,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. The reduction in non-performing loans for the quarter was driven by the sale of non-accruing notes, with associated charge-offs of $1.3 million. As of December 31, 2025, impaired loans totaled $63.3 million with related specific reserves of $5.9 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $85.4 million with related specific reserves of $6.2 million as of September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million.

At December 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.95% of total loans, compared to 0.97% and 1.04% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $8.7 million to $184.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $193.4 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to net charge-offs of $12.8 million, partially offset by a $4.1 million provision for credit losses on loans.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 8 $ 15,652 3 $ 956 7 $ 8,538 Multi-family mortgage loans — — — — — — Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 34 8,344 32 8,085 22 6,388 Total mortgage loans 42 23,996 35 9,041 29 14,926 Commercial loans 9 1,303 8 729 9 3,026 Consumer loans 49 2,209 40 2,739 47 3,152 Total 30 to 59 days past due 100 $ 27,508 83 $ 12,509 85 $ 21,104 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans — $ — 4 $ 4,314 4 $ 3,954 Multi-family mortgage loans 1 932 1 879 — — Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 16 4,177 22 6,180 17 5,049 Total mortgage loans 17 5,109 27 11,373 21 9,003 Commercial loans 3 633 4 1,390 3 1,117 Consumer loans 14 781 11 299 15 856 Total 60 to 89 days past due 34 6,523 42 13,062 39 10,976 Total accruing past due loans 134 $ 34,031 125 $ 25,571 124 $ 32,080 Non-accrual: Commercial mortgage loans 11 $ 26,856 13 $ 39,036 17 $ 20,883 Multi-family mortgage loans 3 2,268 1 424 6 7,498 Construction loans 1 5,159 2 19,220 2 13,246 Residential mortgage loans 32 9,062 29 7,858 23 4,535 Total mortgage loans 47 43,345 45 66,538 48 46,162 Commercial loans 28 33,219 42 32,483 32 24,243 Consumer loans 27 1,856 19 1,388 23 1,656 Total non-accrual loans 102 $ 78,420 106 $ 100,409 103 $ 72,061 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.52 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 235.61 % 186.21 % 268.43 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.04 %





At December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2025, there was a write-down of one foreclosed commercial property of $2.7 million based on a contracted sales price. The sale of this property closed in the second quarter of 2025, which reduced foreclosed assets by an additional $5.8 million. There was one addition to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.0 million. Foreclosed assets at December 31, 2025 consisted of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at December 31, 2025 decreased $1.1 million to $80.4 million, or 0.32% of total assets, from $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $24.98 billion, a $928.9 million increase from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $844.7 million increase in loans held for investment and a $354.0 million increase in total investments, partially offset by a $147.7 million decrease in loans held for sale, and decreases in intangibles and other assets.

The Company’s loans held for investment portfolio totaled $19.50 billion at December 31, 2025 and $18.66 billion at December 31, 2024. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: Commercial $ 7,398,792 $ 7,318,725 $ 7,228,078 Multi-family 3,667,337 3,534,751 3,382,933 Construction 662,112 719,961 823,503 Residential 1,974,324 1,977,483 2,010,637 Total mortgage loans 13,702,565 13,550,920 13,445,151 Commercial loans 4,843,466 4,837,934 4,447,672 Mortgage warehouse lines 357,051 292,133 160,928 Consumer loans 612,431 614,983 613,819 Total gross loans 19,515,513 19,295,970 18,667,570 Premiums on purchased loans 1,524 1,362 1,338 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (12,976 ) (11,265 ) (9,538 ) Total loans $ 19,504,061 $ 19,286,067 $ 18,659,370





For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company had net increases of $395.8 million in commercial loans, $284.4 million in multi-family loans and $170.7 million in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $161.4 million in construction loans, $36.3 million in residential mortgage loans and $1.4 million in consumer loans. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial, mortgage warehouse and construction loans, represented 86.7% of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2025, compared to 85.9% at December 31, 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $10.11 billion, compared with $4.82 billion for the same period in 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $3.71 billion, including commitments of $2.41 billion in commercial loans, $469.6 million in construction loans and $138.6 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 totaled $3.82 billion and $2.73 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.74 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.89 billion at September 30, 2025 and $1.79 billion at December 31, 2024.

Total investment securities were $3.58 billion at December 31, 2025, a $354.0 million increase from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.

Total deposits increased $654.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, to $19.28 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $535.7 million to $15.99 billion at December 31, 2025, while total time deposits increased $119.1 million to $3.29 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $372.0 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $328.7 million increase in money market deposits, partially offset by a $90.4 million decrease in savings deposits and a $74.5 million decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $253.6 million increase in brokered time deposits, partially offset by a $134.5 million decrease in retail time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $91.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, to $2.11 billion. Borrowed funds represented 8.5% of total assets at December 31, 2025, a decrease from 13.9% at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity increased $232.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, to $2.83 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the year ended December 31, 2025, common stock repurchases totaled 158,293 shares at an average cost of $18.07 per share, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 814,000 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(6) at December 31, 2025 were $21.69 and $15.70, respectively, compared with $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-provision, net-revenue return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity capital ratio, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the

Three months ended At or for the

Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 197,411 $ 194,332 $ 181,737 $ 760,565 $ 600,614 Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses (1,213 ) 7,044 8,880 3,581 87,564 Non-interest income 28,311 27,419 24,175 109,836 94,113 Non-interest expense 114,690 113,092 134,323 458,663 457,548 Income before income tax expense 112,245 101,615 62,709 408,157 149,615 Net income 83,431 71,720 48,524 291,160 115,525 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.37 $ 2.23 $ 1.05 Interest rate spread 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.63 % 2.77 % 2.63 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.43 % 3.28 % 3.39 % 3.26 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 1.34 % 1.16 % 0.81 % 1.19 % 0.57 % Annualized adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.34 % 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.19 % 0.78 % Annualized return on average equity 11.78 % 10.39 % 7.36 % 10.71 % 5.07 % Annualized adjusted return on average equity(1) 11.78 % 10.39 % 9.53 % 10.71 % 6.95 % Annualized return on average tangible equity(4) 17.58 % 16.01 % 12.21 % 16.58 % 8.58 % Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity(1) 17.58 % 16.01 % 15.39 % 16.58 % 11.29 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(5) 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.90 % 1.87 % 1.97 % Efficiency ratio(6) 50.97 % 51.01 % 55.43 % 52.44 % 57.67 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 78,420 $ 100,409 $ 72,061 $ 78,420 $ 72,061 90+ and still accruing — — — — — Non-performing loans 78,420 100,409 72,061 78,420 72,061 Foreclosed assets 2,015 2,015 9,473 2,015 9,473 Non-performing assets 80,435 102,424 81,534 80,435 81,534 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.52 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.39 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses $ 184,767 $ 186,969 $ 193,432 $ 184,767 $ 193,432 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 235.61 % 186.21 % 268.43 % 235.61 % 268.43 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 1.04 % Net loan charge-offs $ 4,152 5,401 $ 5,493 $ 12,790 $ 14,560 Annualized net loan charge offs to average total loans 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.09 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 24,775,214 $ 24,518,290 $ 23,908,514 $ 24,429,121 $ 20,382,148 Loans, net 19,149,055 18,906,763 18,487,443 18,870,134 15,600,431 Earning assets 22,798,735 22,492,065 21,760,458 22,395,056 18,403,149 Savings and demand deposits 16,291,161 15,602,031 15,581,608 15,655,186 13,103,803 Borrowings 1,531,419 2,136,111 1,711,806 2,018,256 1,983,674 Interest-bearing liabilities 17,867,637 17,704,286 17,093,382 17,622,488 14,596,325 Stockholders' equity 2,810,166 2,738,414 2,624,019 2,718,331 2,279,525 Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.66 % 5.76 % 5.66 % 5.68 % 5.68 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.83 % 2.96 % 3.03 % 2.91 % 3.05 %





Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 83,431 $ 71,720 $ 48,524 $ 291,160 $ 115,525 Merger-related transaction costs — — 20,184 — 56,867 Less: income tax expense — — (5,819 ) — (14,010 ) Annualized adjusted net income $ 83,431 $ 71,720 $ 62,889 $ 291,160 $ 158,382 Less: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax) $ 6,180 $ 6,639 $ 6,649 $ 26,712 $ 20,226 Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity $ 89,611 $ 78,359 $ 69,538 $ 317,872 $ 178,607 Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets 1.34 % 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.19 % 0.78 % Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity 11.78 % 10.39 % 9.53 % 10.71 % 6.95 % Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity 17.58 % 16.01 % 15.39 % 16.58 % 11.29 % (2) Annualized adjusted pre-provision, net-revenue ("PPNR") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 83,431 $ 71,720 $ 48,524 $ 291,160 $ 115,525 Adjustments to net income: Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses (1,213 ) 7,044 8,880 3,581 87,564 Net loss on Lakeland bond sale — — — — 2,839 Merger-related transaction costs — 20,184 — 56,867 Writedown on ORE property — — — 2,690 — Income tax expense 28,814 29,895 14,185 116,997 34,090 Adjusted PPNR income $ 111,032 $ 108,659 $ 91,773 $ 414,428 $ 296,885 Annualized Adjusted PPNR income $ 440,507 $ 431,093 $ 365,097 $ 414,428 $ 296,885 Average assets $ 24,775,214 $ 24,518,290 $ 23,908,514 $ 24,429,121 $ 20,382,148 Average equity $ 2,810,166 $ 2,738,414 $ 2,624,019 $ 2,718,331 $ 2,279,525 Average tangible equity $ 2,022,451 $ 1,941,625 $ 1,797,994 $ 1,916,703 $ 1,581,339 Annualized Adjusted PPNR return on average assets 1.78 % 1.76 % 1.53 % 1.70 % 1.46 % Annualized PPNR return on average equity 15.68 % 15.74 % 13.91 % 15.25 % 13.02 % Annualized PPNR return on average tangible equity 21.78 % 22.20 % 20.31 % 21.62 % 18.77 % (3) Tangible Common Equity Ratio, Book and Tangible Book Value per Share December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Total assets $ 24,980,710 $ 24,051,825 Less: total intangible assets 782,152 819,230 Total tangible assets $ 24,198,558 $ 23,232,595 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,833,212 $ 2,601,207 Less: total intangible assets 782,152 819,230 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,051,060 $ 1,781,977 Tangible common equity ratio 8.48 % 7.67 % Shares outstanding 130,619,949 130,489,493 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 21.69 $ 19.93 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 15.70 $ 13.66 (4) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total average stockholders' equity $ 2,810,166 $ 2,738,414 $ 2,624,019 $ 2,718,331 $ 2,279,525 Less: total average intangible assets 787,715 796,789 826,025 801,628 698,186 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,022,451 $ 1,941,625 $ 1,797,994 $ 1,916,703 $ 1,581,339 Net income $ 83,431 $ 71,720 $ 48,524 $ 291,160 $ 115,525 Less: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 6,180 6,639 6,649 26,712 20,226 Total net income $ 89,611 $ 78,359 $ 55,173 $ 317,872 $ 135,751 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 17.58 % 16.01 % 12.21 % 16.58 % 8.58 % (5) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reported non-interest expense $ 114,690 $ 113,092 $ 134,323 $ 458,663 $ 457,548 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Merger-related transaction costs — — 20,184 — 56,867 Write-down of foreclosed property $ — $ — $ — $ 2,690 $ — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 114,690 $ 113,092 $ 114,139 $ 455,973 $ 400,681 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 455,020 $ 448,680 $ 454,075 $ 455,973 $ 400,681 Average assets $ 24,775,214 $ 24,518,290 $ 23,908,514 $ 24,429,121 $ 20,382,148 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.90 % 1.87 % 1.97 % (6) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 197,411 $ 194,332 $ 181,737 $ 760,565 $ 600,614 Non-interest income 28,311 27,419 24,175 109,836 94,113 Adjustments to non-interest income: Net (gain) loss on securities transactions (690 ) (67 ) 14 (843 ) 2,986 Adjusted non-interest income 27,621 27,352 24,189 108,993 97,099 Total income $ 225,032 $ 221,684 $ 205,912 $ 869,558 $ 694,727 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 114,690 $ 113,092 $ 114,139 $ 455,973 $ 400,681 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 50.97 % 51.01 % 55.43 % 52.44 % 57.67 %





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents 211,484 205,939 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 3,164,756 2,768,915 Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $16,000 allowance as of December 31, 2025 (unaudited) and $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024) 282,127 327,623 Equity securities, at fair value 19,875 19,110 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 115,687 112,767 Loans held for sale 14,710 162,453 Loans held for investment 19,504,061 18,659,370 Less allowance for credit losses 184,767 193,432 Net loans 19,334,004 18,628,391 Foreclosed assets, net 2,015 9,473 Banking premises and equipment, net 113,328 119,622 Accrued interest receivable 95,798 91,160 Intangible assets 782,152 819,230 Bank-owned life insurance 414,371 405,893 Other assets 445,113 543,702 Total assets $ 24,980,710 $ 24,051,825 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 14,402,148 $ 13,775,991 Savings deposits 1,589,259 1,679,667 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more 929,989 789,342 Other time deposits 2,357,287 2,378,813 Total deposits 19,278,683 18,623,813 Mortgage escrow deposits 40,253 42,247 Borrowed funds 2,111,955 2,020,435 Subordinated debentures 406,582 401,608 Other liabilities 310,025 362,515 Total liabilities 22,147,498 21,450,618 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,619,949 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 130,489,493 outstanding as of December 31, 2024. 1,376 1,376 Additional paid-in capital 1,844,949 1,834,495 Retained earnings 1,154,364 989,111 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,183 ) (135,355 ) Treasury stock (91,294 ) (88,420 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,833,212 2,601,207 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,980,710 $ 24,051,825





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024,

and year ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and 2024 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Real estate secured loans $ 196,082 $ 197,252 $ 194,236 $ 773,179 $ 655,868 Commercial loans 81,652 81,943 75,978 318,268 251,793 Consumer loans 10,504 10,847 10,815 41,974 36,635 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,981 33,578 27,197 128,647 85,895 Held to maturity debt securities 1,835 1,897 2,125 7,694 8,885 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 785 764 1,596 3,012 7,062 Total interest income 324,839 326,281 311,947 1,272,774 1,046,138 Interest expense: Deposits 104,232 102,094 105,922 400,003 349,523 Borrowed funds 15,199 21,307 15,652 78,754 73,523 Subordinated debt 7,997 8,548 8,636 33,452 22,478 Total interest expense 127,428 131,949 130,210 512,209 445,524 Net interest income 197,411 194,332 181,737 760,565 600,614 Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses (1,213 ) 7,044 8,880 3,581 87,564 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 198,624 187,288 172,857 756,984 513,050 Non-interest income: Fees 11,100 11,336 9,687 42,827 34,114 Wealth management income 7,627 7,349 7,655 29,252 30,533 Insurance agency income 3,854 3,852 3,289 18,299 16,201 Bank-owned life insurance 2,790 2,662 2,261 10,130 11,709 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 690 67 (14 ) 843 (2,986 ) Other income 2,250 2,153 1,297 8,485 4,542 Total non-interest income 28,311 27,419 24,175 109,836 94,113 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 64,316 63,202 59,937 253,133 218,341 Net occupancy expense 13,078 12,773 12,562 52,789 45,014 Data processing expense 9,110 9,102 9,881 37,415 35,579 FDIC Insurance 2,758 3,418 3,411 12,902 12,964 Amortization of intangibles 8,578 9,497 9,511 37,074 28,931 Advertising and promotion expense 1,406 1,640 1,485 5,530 5,146 Merger-related expenses — — 20,184 — 56,867 Other operating expenses 15,444 13,460 17,352 59,820 54,706 Total non-interest expense 114,690 113,092 134,323 458,663 457,548 Income before income tax expense 112,245 101,615 62,709 408,157 149,615 Income tax expense 28,814 29,895 14,185 116,997 34,090 Net income $ 83,431 $ 71,720 $ 48,524 $ 291,160 $ 115,525 Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.37 $ 2.23 $ 1.05 Average basic shares outstanding 130,530,391 130,506,517 130,067,244 130,462,418 109,668,911 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.37 $ 2.23 $ 1.05 Average diluted shares outstanding 130,589,271 130,553,819 130,163,872 130,507,070 109,712,732





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 90,490 $ 785 3.44 % $ 79,471 $ 764 3.82 % $ 117,998 $ 1,596 5.38 % Available for sale debt securities 3,161,753 31,622 4.00 % 3,070,080 30,952 4.03 % 2,720,065 24,827 3.69 % Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 287,635 1,835 2.55 % 299,506 1,897 2.53 % 328,147 2,125 2.59 % Equity securities, at fair value 19,781 143 2.90 % 19,457 120 2.47 % 19,920 236 4.71 % Total securities 3,469,169 33,600 3.87 % 3,389,043 32,969 3.89 % 3,068,132 27,188 3.58 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 90,021 2,216 9.76 % 116,788 2,506 8.58 % 86,885 2,134 9.82 % Net loans:(2) Total mortgage loans 13,501,084 196,082 5.77 % 13,390,032 197,252 5.85 % 13,287,942 194,236 5.75 % Total commercial loans 5,036,657 81,652 6.43 % 4,908,131 81,943 6.63 % 4,587,048 75,978 6.54 % Total consumer loans 611,314 10,504 6.82 % 608,600 10,847 7.07 % 612,453 10,815 7.02 % Total net loans 19,149,055 288,238 5.98 % 18,906,763 290,042 6.09 % 18,487,443 281,029 5.99 % Total interest-earning assets $ 22,798,735 $ 324,839 5.66 % $ 22,492,065 $ 326,281 5.76 % $ 21,760,458 $ 311,947 5.66 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 152,621 154,859 159,151 Other assets 1,823,858 1,871,366 1,988,905 Total assets $ 24,775,214 $ 24,518,290 $ 23,908,514 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,960,066 $ 72,283 2.62 % $ 10,280,314 $ 70,584 2.72 % $ 10,115,827 $ 71,265 2.80 % Savings deposits 1,585,837 889 0.22 % 1,596,072 896 0.22 % 1,677,725 968 0.23 % Time deposits 3,384,538 31,060 3.64 % 3,287,241 30,614 3.69 % 3,187,172 33,689 4.21 % Total Deposits 15,930,441 104,232 2.60 % 15,163,627 102,094 2.67 % 14,980,724 105,922 2.81 % Borrowed funds 1,531,419 15,199 3.94 % 2,136,111 21,307 3.96 % 1,711,806 15,652 3.64 % Subordinated debentures 405,777 7,997 7.82 % 404,548 8,548 8.38 % 400,852 8,636 8.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,867,637 127,428 2.83 % 17,704,286 131,949 2.96 % 17,093,382 130,210 3.03 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,745,258 3,725,645 3,788,056 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 352,153 349,945 403,057 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,097,411 4,075,590 4,191,113 Total liabilities 21,965,048 21,779,876 21,284,495 Stockholders' equity 2,810,166 2,738,414 2,624,019 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,775,214 $ 24,518,290 $ 23,908,514 Net interest income $ 197,411 $ 194,332 $ 181,737 Net interest rate spread 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.63 % Net interest-earning assets $ 4,931,098 $ 4,787,779 $ 4,667,076 Net interest margin(3) 3.44 % 3.43 % 3.28 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.28x 1.27x 1.27x





(1 ) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2 ) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3 ) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 3.99 % 3.89 % 3.81 % 3.73 % 3.55 % Net loans 5.98 % 6.09 % 6.01 % 5.95 % 5.99 % Total interest-earning assets 5.66 % 5.76 % 5.68 % 5.63 % 5.66 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 2.60 % 2.67 % 2.62 % 2.64 % 2.81 % Total borrowings 3.94 % 3.96 % 3.94 % 3.76 % 3.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.83 % 2.96 % 2.94 % 2.90 % 3.03 % Interest rate spread 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.74 % 2.73 % 2.63 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.43 % 3.36 % 3.34 % 3.28 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.28x 1.27x 1.27x 1.27x 1.27x





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 82,383 $ 3,012 3.66 % $ 36,932 $ 7,062 5.23 % Available for sale debt securities 3,005,560 119,152 3.96 % 2,323,158 77,105 3.32 % Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 305,490 7,694 2.52 % 344,903 8,885 2.58 % Equity securities, at fair value 19,417 612 3.16 % 12,367 512 4.14 % Total securities 3,330,467 127,458 3.82 % 2,680,428 86,502 3.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 112,072 8,883 7.93 % 85,358 8,278 9.70 % Net loans:(2) Total mortgage loans 13,457,994 773,179 5.75 % 11,333,540 655,868 5.79 % Total commercial loans 4,801,729 318,268 6.63 % 3,768,388 251,793 6.68 % Total consumer loans 610,411 41,974 6.88 % 498,503 36,635 7.35 % Total net loans 18,870,134 1,133,421 6.01 % 15,600,431 944,296 6.05 % Total interest-earning assets $ 22,395,056 $ 1,272,774 5.68 % $ 18,403,149 $ 1,045,626 5.68 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 147,184 233,829 Other assets 1,886,881 1,745,170 Total assets $ 24,429,121 $ 20,382,148 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,304,843 $ 273,101 2.65 % $ 8,480,380 $ 245,874 2.90 % Savings deposits 1,627,710 3,609 0.22 % 1,502,852 3,443 0.23 % Time deposits 3,267,755 123,293 3.77 % 2,367,144 100,206 4.23 % Total deposits 15,200,308 400,003 2.63 % 12,350,376 349,523 2.83 % Borrowed funds 2,018,256 78,754 3.90 % 1,983,674 73,523 3.71 % Subordinated debentures 403,924 33,452 8.28 % 262,275 22,478 8.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 17,622,488 $ 512,209 2.91 % $ 14,596,325 $ 445,524 3.05 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,722,633 3,120,571 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 365,669 385,727 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,088,302 3,506,298 Total liabilities 21,710,790 18,102,623 Stockholders' equity 2,718,331 2,279,525 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,429,121 $ 20,382,148 Net interest income $ 760,565 $ 600,102 Net interest rate spread 2.77 % 2.63 % Net interest-earning assets $ 4,772,568 $ 3,806,824 Net interest margin(3) 3.39 % 3.26 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x 1.26x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Year Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 3.93 % 3.43 % 2.62 % Net loans 6.01 % 6.05 % 5.37 % Total interest-earning assets 5.68 % 5.68 % 4.87 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 2.63 % 2.83 % 1.99 % Total borrowings 3.90 % 3.71 % 3.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 3.05 % 2.24 % Interest rate spread 2.77 % 2.63 % 2.63 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.26 % 3.16 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x 1.26x 1.31x

