Newport Beach, California, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ben Reinberg Show Launches National Column in USA Today





The Ben Reinberg Show, hosted by respected commercial real estate leader and investor Ben Reinberg, has launched an ongoing national column in USA Today, marking a major milestone in the show’s continued expansion and influence. The column brings Reinberg’s proven approach to long-term wealth building, disciplined leadership, and mindset mastery to one of the most widely read publications in the United States.

Appearing in USA Today, the column places Reinberg’s insights alongside national conversations shaping business and finance today. Each installment delivers high-impact commentary rooted in decades of real-world execution, offering readers strategic clarity in an era often dominated by short-term thinking and speculative trends. The column is designed to serve as a trusted resource for professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors seeking durable strategies that stand the test of time.

Building on the success of The Ben Reinberg Show, the column expands key themes explored in his interviews, allowing Reinberg to go deeper into timely topics affecting markets, leadership decision-making, and personal performance. Readers can expect clear, practical guidance drawn directly from Reinberg’s own experience navigating multiple economic cycles, structuring complex transactions, and leading through periods of uncertainty.

Ben Reinberg is the Founder and CEO of Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies, a national investment firm specializing in commercial real estate, including medical office, retail, industrial, and multi-family properties. With more than 32 years of experience and billions of dollars in completed transactions, Reinberg has built a reputation for creating stable, recession-resistant investments that generate consistent cash flow and long-term value through off-market opportunities. His perspective is shaped not by theory, but by results.

On The Ben Reinberg Show, Reinberg shares a disciplined blueprint for building real, lasting wealth, one rooted in fundamentals, patience, and strategic execution rather than short-term wins. The show resonates with both emerging and experienced investors, combining lessons Reinberg wishes he had earlier in his career with in-depth conversations featuring accomplished leaders across industries. The USA Today column extends that mission, offering a permanent written platform for insights with national reach and lasting relevance.

First Featured Guests

The first guests announced for The Ben Reinberg Show include:

Diann Valentine , internationally recognized event designer known for her high-profile celebrity and television weddings, with clients spanning four continents.

, internationally recognized event designer known for her high-profile celebrity and television weddings, with clients spanning four continents. Kevin Goetz , Founder and CEO of Screen Engine, bestselling author of Audience-ology and How to Score in Hollywood , and host of the Don’t Kill the Messenger podcast.

, Founder and CEO of Screen Engine, bestselling author of , and host of the podcast. Matthew Arkin, critically acclaimed actor, acting teacher, author, and entrepreneur.





About Ben Reinberg

Ben Reinberg is a trusted leader in commercial real estate and CEO of Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies, a national investment firm focused on resilient assets, with a core emphasis on medical office real estate. Over the years, Alliance has completed billions of dollars in transactions nationwide and has, in prior periods, delivered strong risk-adjusted performance across diversified asset classes.

With more than 32 years of experience, Ben is known for building stable, recession-resistant investments that generate consistent cash flow with meaningful upside. His approach centers on disciplined diversification and exclusive off-market opportunities designed to protect capital and create long-term value.

On The Ben Reinberg Show, Ben shares his proven approach to building long-term wealth, not short-term wins. Whether you're new to investing or experienced, you'll gain the insights he wishes he had starting out, plus lessons from successful leaders across industries.

To learn more, visit www.benreinberg.com