Canon U.S.A. Announces New Executive Appointments for 2026

Melville, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce new executive promotions, effective January 1, 2026. These appointments demonstrate Canon’s dedication to promoting internal talent and positioning them for success—both professionally and personally.

“These promotions reflect the exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication these individuals bring to our organization,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Their contributions will be instrumental in driving our progress and elevating our impact as we move forward into this new era of growth and innovation. We congratulate them on this achievement and wish them continued success in their new roles.”

Executive appointments for the New Year include:

Lucia Suljic has been promoted to vice president of Legal, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Daniel Przislicki has been promoted to vice president of Service Operations and Enablement, Service Strategy and Support Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Tomohiro Hosoi has been promoted to vice president of Intellectual Property and Audit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Takashi Makiko has been promoted to vice president of Sales Planning, Business Partner Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Scott Paster has been promoted to president of Canon Business Process Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A.

