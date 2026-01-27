Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q4 2025 Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $1.9 million, or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.21 per share, payable on February 23, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.

Comments from the Chief Executive Officer and President / Chief Financial Officer

“Consistent expense control, automation improvements, and continued attention to our cost of funding contributed to meaningful year-over-year performance improvements. While the mortgage market did not rebound, the Company made operational progress during the year, and we believe we are positioned for an eventual recovery, supported by a commercial loan pipeline. Every employee contributed to our results and demonstrated an ability to do more with less,” remarked Laurie Stewart, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect a solid finish to 2025, supported by disciplined financial management, prudent credit oversight, and operational progress. End‑of‑year adjustments positively influenced net income and helped close the year with improving underlying trends entering 2026. Our ongoing efforts to optimize funding costs, strengthen liquidity, and enhance margin performance were evident during the quarter, as total funding costs declined again and liquidity improved, supporting balance sheet repositioning initiatives. Most of our deposits are expected to continue to be repriced in the first half of 2026 while we simultaneously fund the commercial pipeline," explained Wes Ochs, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Ochs continued, "Credit quality trends remained generally stable during the quarter. While nonperforming loans increased from the prior quarter, these changes were primarily related to well‑secured credits with collateral that exceeds our exposure and do not reflect a broader deterioration in credit quality. The fourth quarter included a number of balance sheet and operational activities, but the end result is improved operating flexibility, a more efficient cost structure, and the ability to support loan growth in the coming year."

Q4 2025 Financial Performance Total assets increased $32.0 million or 3.0% to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.06 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $98.5 million or 9.9% from $993.6 million at December 31, 2024.





Loans held-for-portfolio decreased $4.2 million or 0.5% to $905.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $909.7 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $5.4 million or 0.6% from $900.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Total deposits increased $49.9 million or 5.6% to $948.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $898.9 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $111.1 million or 13.3% from $837.8 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.2 million or 0.9% to $132.6 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $131.4 million at September 30, 2025, and remained flat compared to December 31, 2024.



The loans-to-deposits ratio was 96% at December 31, 2025, compared to 101.45% at September 30, 2025 and 108% at December 31, 2024.



Total nonperforming loans increased $3.1 million or 112.8% to $5.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $2.7 million at September 30, 2025, and decreased $1.7 million or 22.8% from $7.5 million at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.64% and the allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans was 148.82% at December 31, 2025.





Net interest income decreased $278 thousand or 3.1% to $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and increased $442 thousand or 5.4% from $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



A $104 thousand provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $55 thousand and $14 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans outstanding was 0.95% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.94% at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.



Total noninterest income decreased $14 thousand or 1.6% to $867 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and decreased $293 thousand or 25.3% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total noninterest expense decreased $836 thousand or 10.9% to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and decreased $218 thousand or 3.1% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



The Bank maintained capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2025.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

For the Quarter Ended Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025 Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Amount

($) Percentage

(%) Amount

($) Percentage

(%) (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Interest income $ 14,284 $ 14,652 $ 14,736 $ (368 ) (2.5 )% $ (452 ) (3.1 )% Interest expense 5,622 5,712 6,516 (90 ) (1.6 )% (894 ) (13.7 )% Net interest income 8,662 8,940 8,220 (278 ) (3.1 )% 442 5.4 % Provision for credit losses 104 55 14 49 89.1 % 90 642.9 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,558 8,885 8,206 (327 ) (3.7 )% 352 4.3 %

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Interest income decreased $368 thousand, or 2.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a lower average balance of loans and investments, a 13 basis point decline in the average yield on loans and a 37 basis point decline in interest-earning cash, offset by a higher average balance of interest-earning cash.

Interest income on loans decreased $357 thousand, or 2.6%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The average balance of total loans was $905.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $910.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the average balance of total loans was primarily due to declines in one-to-four family loans, construction and land loans, floating home loans and commercial business loans, partially offset by growth in commercial and multifamily loans and home equity loans. The average balances for manufactured home and other consumer loans remained relatively unchanged from the third quarter of 2025. The average yield on total loans was 5.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, down from 5.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This decrease in yield was primarily due to lower market interest rates during the quarter, which lowered yields on variable rate loans, including home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit, and $147 thousand of interest reversed out of income due to loans moving to nonaccrual status. This impact was partially offset by new loan originations at higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Interest income on investments was $122 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $124 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Interest income on interest-earning cash decreased modestly to $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.0 million for quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting a lower average yield partially offset by a higher average balance.

Interest expense decreased $90 thousand or 1.6%, to $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily the result of lower average balances of demand and NOW accounts, subordinated debt and borrowings, as well as lower average rates paid on all categories of interest-bearing deposits, reflecting lower market interest rates. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we paid down our subordinated debt by $4.0 million and repaid $15.0 million of FHLB borrowings that had a maturity date in January 2026. These decreases were partially offset by higher average balances of savings and money market accounts and certificate accounts. The average cost of deposits was 2.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, down from 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as higher costing deposits repriced lower due to market interest rate decreases from September 2025 through December 2025. Interest expense on our subordinated debt increased despite a lower average balance, due to the debt converting to variable-rate debt that reprices on a quarterly basis from the previous fixed-rate period. Interest expense on FHLB advances remained relatively unchanged during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter due to the repayment of the maturing advance late in the quarter.

Net interest margin declined to 3.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as the decline in earning asset yields outpaced reductions in funding costs.

A provision for credit losses of $104 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, consisting of a provision for credit losses on loans of $68 thousand and provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $36 thousand. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $55 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, consisting of a provision for credit losses on loans of $65 thousand and a release of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $10 thousand. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 primarily reflects updates to assumptions in the model related to our annual review completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 which included changes to benchmark ratios and the annual loss driver analysis. Additionally, qualitative adjustments related to past due loans and an increase to the specific reserve contributed to the increase in the provision from the prior quarter. A smaller loan portfolio and improvement in qualitative adjustments primarily related to the nature and volume of the portfolio, collateral values, and concentrations were applied across multiple segments partially offset the increase to provision. Other qualitative adjustments were largely applied to the same segments at a similar risk adjustment compared to the sequential quarter ended September 30, 2025. Expected credit loss estimates are based on a range of factors, including market conditions, borrower-specific information, projected delinquencies, and the anticipated effects of economic trends on borrowers' ability to repay.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Interest income on loans increased $85 thousand, or 0.7%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $13.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average balance of total loans was $905.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from $900.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average yield on total loans was 5.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, down from 5.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Interest income on investments was $122 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $132 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Interest income on interest-earning cash decreased $527 thousand to $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The latter decrease was a result of lower average yield, resulting from reductions in the rates paid on interest-earning cash, and a lower average balance of interest-earning cash during the period.

Interest expense decreased $894 thousand, or 13.7%, to $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of a $17.5 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts, a $8.6 million decrease in the average balance of certificate accounts, a $4.0 million decrease in the average balance of subordinated debt, and a $10.4 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, as well as lower average rates paid on all categories of interest-bearing deposits, reflecting lower market interest rates. These average-balance decreases were partially offset by a $14.1 million increase in the average balance of savings and money market accounts. The average cost of deposits was 2.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, down from 2.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of subordinated debt was 10.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from 5.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, for the reason noted above. The average cost of FHLB advances was 4.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from 4.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due to a higher rate on the remaining debt after the repayment of $15.0 million in advances during the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by the repayment of $15.0 million of advances during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin increased to 3.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 3.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reflecting lower funding costs that more than offset the decline in the earning asset yields.

A provision for credit losses of $104 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, consisting of a provision for credit losses on loans of $68 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $36 thousand. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $14 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, consisting of a release of provision for credit losses on loans of $73 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $87 thousand. The larger provision in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year resulted primarily from the updates to the model assumptions noted above and a larger loan portfolio, as well as an additional qualitative adjustments applied to certain loan segments, specifically consumer and construction loans, reflecting increased uncertainty in market conditions tied to the impact of tariffs and other external factors affecting our clients. Expected credit loss estimates consider various factors, including market conditions, borrower-specific information, projected delinquencies, and anticipated effects of economic trends on borrowers' ability to repay.

Noninterest Income

For the Quarter Ended Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025 Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Amount

($) Percentage

(%) Amount

($) Percentage

(%) (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Service charges and fee income $ 649 $ 672 $ 619 $ (23 ) (3.4 )% $ 30 4.8 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 189 225 127 (36 ) (16.0 )% 62 48.8 % Mortgage servicing income 253 262 277 (9 ) (3.4 )% (24 ) (8.7 )% Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (160 ) (372 ) 77 212 (57.0 )% (237 ) (307.8 )% Net gain on sale of loans 73 94 53 (21 ) (22.3 )% 20 37.7 % Other income (137 ) — 7 (137 ) — % (144 ) (2057.1 )% Total noninterest income $ 867 $ 881 $ 1,160 $ (14 ) (1.6 )% $ (293 ) (25.3 )%

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Noninterest income during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased slightly by $14 thousand, or 1.6%, and was largely unchanged overall. There were fluctuations within certain income categories, however, as noted below:

a $137 thousand decrease in other income due to losses recognized on the disposal of Integrated Teller Machines (ITMs) decommissioned or replaced during the current quarter;

a $23 thousand decrease in service charges and fee income, primarily due to seasonally lower interchange income during the first half of the fourth quarter, consistent with patterns observed in prior years, before reverting to seasonally higher monthly averages during the holiday period;

a $36 thousand decrease in earnings on BOLI primarily influenced, by fluctuating market interest rates; and

a $21 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans, primarily related to a lower volume of loans sold, offset by

a $212 thousand increase in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights, primarily reflecting a larger negative adjustment in the prior quarter related to interest rate declines and valuation assumptions that were not repeated during the current quarter.





Loans sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $4.1 million, compared to $5.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The change primarily relates to the timing of loan sales and loan activity, which typically slows down in the fourth quarter.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Noninterest income decreased $293 thousand, or 25.3%, primarily due to a decline in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights and losses recognized on the disposal of ITMs during the current quarter. More specifically, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to:

a $237 thousand decline in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due to an overall smaller servicing portfolio and changes in valuation assumption associated with interest rate movements compared to the prior year;

a $24 thousand decrease in mortgage servicing income as a result of a smaller servicing portfolio; and

a $144 thousand decrease in other income due to losses recognized on the disposal of ITMs decommissioned or replaced during the current quarter.





These decreases were partially offset by:

a $30 thousand increase in service charges and fee income, primarily due to higher interchange income in the current quarter related to overall consistently higher debit card usage in the current year as compared to the prior year;

a $62 thousand increase in earnings from BOLI, primarily due to the strategic decision to surrender and exchange existing policies into higher yielding policies in the first quarter of 2025, with the benefit of improved yields continuing into the fourth quarter of 2025; and

a $20 thousand increase in net gain on sale of loans due to an increase in the volume of loans sold.





Noninterest Expense

For the Quarter Ended Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025 Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Amount

($) Percentage

(%) Amount

($) Percentage

(%) (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Salaries and benefits $ 3,533 $ 4,259 $ 3,920 $ (726 ) (17.0 )% $ (387 ) (9.9 )% Operations 1,683 1,483 1,329 200 13.5 % 354 26.6 % Regulatory assessments (53 ) 221 189 (274 ) (124.0 )% (242 ) (128.0 )% Occupancy 460 431 409 29 6.7 % 51 12.5 % Data processing 1,200 1,274 1,232 (74 ) (5.8 )% (32 ) (2.6 )% Net loss (gain) on OREO and repossessed assets 17 8 (21 ) 9 112.5 % 38 (181.0 )% Total noninterest expense $ 6,840 $ 7,676 $ 7,058 $ (836 ) (10.9 )% $ (218 ) (3.1 )%

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

The decrease in noninterest expense during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was primarily related to:

a $726 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits due to a reduction in incentive compensation;

a $274 thousand decrease in regulatory assessments, reflecting lower than expected exam costs, as well as reduced quarterly assessments resulting from a lower rate applied to a lower average asset balance.

a $74 thousand decrease in data processing, primarily due to a vendor reimbursement during the fourth quarter of 2025.





These decreases were partially offset by:

a $200 thousand increase in operations expense, primarily due to higher costs associated with our debit card processing and

a $29 thousand increase in occupancy due to higher property charges and maintenance fees recognized in the current quarter due primarily to repair work performed on the decommission of ITMs.





Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

The decrease in noninterest expense during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily related to:

a $387 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits due to a reduction in incentive compensation, partially offset by higher expense related to our employee stock ownership plan resulting from the Company's higher stock price;

a $242 thousand decrease in regulatory assessments, due to the same reason noted above; and

a $32 thousand decrease in data processing expense related to a vendor reimbursement in the fourth quarter.





These decreases were partially offset by:

a $354 thousand increase in operations expense, primarily due to higher costs associated with our debit card processing;

a $51 thousand increase in occupancy expense, due to higher building lease charges in 2025 resulting from lease renewals and maintenance charges, as well as the repair cost noted above related to the work regarding decommissioned ITMs; and

a $38 thousand increase in net loss (gain) on OREO and repossessed assets, as the current quarter reflected a net loss on new property additions in 2025 compared to a net gain in the same quarter of the prior year.





Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets totaled $1.09 billion at December 31, 2025, up from $1.06 billion at September 30, 2025 and $993.6 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was primarily a result of higher balances of cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $37.3 million, or 36.9%, to $138.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $101.2 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $94.8 million, or 217.3%, from $43.6 million at December 31, 2024. The increase from September 30, 2025 primarily relates to higher deposit balances and a decrease in loans held-for-portfolio, partially offset by the repayment of borrowings and subordinated debt during the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher deposit balances, including the effects of a strategic decision to utilize cash balances to sell reciprocal deposits at the end of 2024, partially offset by an increase in loans held-for-portfolio and the repayment of borrowings and subordinated debt during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Investment securities increased $55 thousand, or 0.6%, to $9.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $9.5 million at September 30, 2025, and decreased $329 thousand, or 3.3%, from $9.9 million at December 31, 2024. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $1.9 million at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2024. Available-for-sale securities totaled $7.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $7.6 million at September 30, 2025 and $7.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in our available-for-sale portfolio from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025 was due to an increase in the fair value of the portfolio, which reduced unrealized losses. The decreases in our available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios from December 31, 2024 related to principal paydowns or payoffs, partially offset by increases in the fair value of available-for-sale securities.

Loans held-for-portfolio totaled $905.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $909.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $900.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease from September 30, 2025, was primarily due to a decline in one-to-four family loans. The increase from December 31, 2024, reflected growth in home equity, commercial and multifamily, manufactured home, and floating home loans. These increases were partially offset by a decline in one-to-four family loans, driven by fewer new home loans and normal amortization, as well as a decrease in construction and land loans due to the completion of projects that converted to permanent financing.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans (including nonperforming modified loans), other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets, increased $3.1 million, or 100.1%, to $6.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $3.1 million at September 30, 2025, and decreased $1.4 million, or 18.2%, from $7.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs from September 30, 2025 was primarily due to the placement of an additional $3.3 million of loans on nonaccrual status, including one multifamily loan of $2.0 million and one single-family loan relationship of $1.1 million, each supported by substantial collateral. These factors were partially offset by the payoff of two loans totaling $127 thousand and regular loan payments, as well as a $20 thousand land loan that was charged-off. The decrease in NPAs from one year ago was primarily due to loan payoffs totaling $7.9 million, the return of $335 thousand of loans to accrual status, $281 thousand of loans charged-off, and regular loan payments. These factors were partially offset by the placement of an additional $7.1 million of loans on nonaccrual status and $344 thousand of new other real estate owned properties.

Nonperforming loans totaled $5.8 million at December 31, 2025, with commercial and multifamily loans representing $3.2 million, or 51.6% of total nonperforming loans, reflecting the concentration in larger relationships. One-to-four family nonperforming loans totaled $1.6 million, or 26.1%, and the remaining balance of nonperforming loans was primarily comprised of manufactured home, home equity, and other consumer loans. OREO and other repossessed assets total $344 thousand, representing 5.6% of total NPAs.

NPAs to total assets were 0.56%, 0.29% and 0.75% at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans outstanding was 0.95% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.94% at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs were $27 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $37 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and $13 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes our NPAs at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family $ 1,597 $ 609 $ 1,423 $ 762 $ 537 Home equity loans 187 201 359 368 298 Commercial and multifamily 3,163 1,065 1,065 5,627 3,734 Construction and land 82 103 21 22 24 Manufactured homes 461 476 489 501 521 Floating homes — — — 2,363 2,363 Commercial business 30 — — — 11 Other consumer 262 263 9 10 3 Total nonperforming loans 5,782 2,717 3,366 9,653 7,491 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family 259 259 259 — — Manufactured homes 85 85 41 41 — Total OREO and repossessed assets 344 344 300 41 — Total NPAs $ 6,126 $ 3,061 $ 3,666 $ 9,694 $ 7,491 Percentage of Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family 26.1 % 19.9 % 38.8 % 7.9 % 7.3 % Home equity loans 3.1 6.6 9.8 3.8 4.0 Commercial and multifamily 51.6 34.8 29.1 58.0 49.8 Construction and land 1.3 3.4 0.6 0.2 0.3 Manufactured homes 7.5 15.6 13.3 5.2 7.0 Floating homes — — — 24.4 31.5 Commercial business 0.5 — — — 0.1 Other consumer 4.3 8.5 0.2 0.1 — Total nonperforming loans 94.4 88.8 91.8 99.6 100.0 Percentage of OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family 4.2 8.4 7.1 — — Manufactured homes 1.4 2.8 1.1 0.4 — Total OREO and repossessed assets 5.6 11.2 8.2 0.4 — Total NPAs 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses at the dates and for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

At or For the Quarter Ended: December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 8,564 $ 8,536 $ 8,393 $ 8,499 $ 8,585 Provision for (release of) provision for credit losses during the period 68 65 164 (85 ) (73 ) Net charge-offs during the period (27 ) (37 ) (21 ) (21 ) (13 ) Balance at end of period $ 8,605 $ 8,564 $ 8,536 $ 8,393 $ 8,499 Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 112 $ 122 $ 116 $ 234 $ 147 Provision for (release of) credit losses during the period 36 (10 ) 6 (118 ) 87 Balance at end of period 148 112 122 116 234 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 8,753 $ 8,676 $ 8,658 $ 8,509 $ 8,733 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 148.82 % 315.20 % 253.59 % 86.95 % 113.46 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 151.38 % 319.32 % 257.22 % 88.15 % 116.58 %

Total deposits increased $50 million, or 5.6%, to $948.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $898.9 million at September 30, 2025 and increased $111.1 million, or 13.3%, from $837.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2025 was primarily due to normal daily fluctuations in customer account balances and higher balances from large depositors. The increase from the prior year end was partially due to the strategic decision to sell reciprocal deposits at the end of 2024, which decreased our deposit balances by $63.0 million at December 31, 2024, a reduction that was reversed in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the increase from December 31, 2024 was due to large depositors increasing their balances held at the Bank during the year, as well as higher balances held by large depositors. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.2 million, or 0.9%, to $132.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $131.4 million at September 30, 2025, and remained relatively flat compared with December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 14.0%, 14.6% and 15.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

FHLB advances totaled $10.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.0 million at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The decrease from both prior dates was due to the early repayment of a $15.0 million FHLB advance during the fourth quarter of 2025. FHLB advances are primarily used to support organic loan growth and maintain liquidity ratios in line with our asset/liability objectives. FHLB advances outstanding at December 31, 2025 have a maturity of early 2028. Subordinated notes, net totaled $7.8 million at December 31, 2025 and $11.8 million at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The decrease in the subordinated notes balance reflects a $4.0 million paydown completed on the first scheduled repricing date of October 1, 2025, as part of a strategic decision to reduce higher cost debt that would reprice quarterly, and to repurpose cash for other uses.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $109.4 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.9 million, or 1.8%, from $107.5 million at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $5.7 million, or 5.5%, from $103.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity from September 30, 2025 was primarily the result of $2.2 million of net income earned during the current quarter, a $118 thousand increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, and $72 thousand in share-based compensation, partially offset by the payment of $487 thousand in cash dividends to the Company's stockholders. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of $7.2 million of net income earned during the year, a $198 thousand increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, and $303 thousand in share-based compensation, partially offset by the payment of $1.9 million in cash dividends to the Company's stockholders.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, which is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and has full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one loan production office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

When used in this press release and in documents filed or furnished by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as in the Company's other press releases, other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of the Company's future financial performance based on its growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors listed below or other factors that the Company cannot foresee that could cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those express or implied by these forward-looking statements and from historical performance include, but are not limited to: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of persistent inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the values of the Company's assets and obligations and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and related monetary and fiscal policy responses, including their effects on consumer and business behavior; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal uncertainty; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry on investor and depositor sentiment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; the Company's ability to implement key growth initiatives and strategic priorities; environmental, social and governance matters; results of examinations of the Company or the Bank by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements related to artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in capital requirements, banking regulations, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; geopolitical developments and international conflicts, as well as the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, any of which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

The Company does not undertake—and specifically disclaims any obligation—to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31 2025 2024 Interest income $ 57,557 $ 57,374 Interest expense 22,630 26,372 Net interest income 34,927 31,002 Provision for (release of provision for) credit losses 127 (120 ) Net interest income after provision for (release of provision for) credit losses 34,800 31,122 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 2,669 2,620 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 837 625 Mortgage servicing income 1,046 1,118 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (711 ) (4 ) Net gain on sale of loans 260 258 Other income (137 ) 38 Total noninterest income 3,964 4,655 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 16,708 17,590 Operations 5,973 5,894 Regulatory assessments 610 787 Occupancy 1,743 1,665 Data processing 5,021 4,226 Net loss (gain) on OREO and repossessed assets 37 (31 ) Total noninterest expense 30,092 30,131 Income before provision for income taxes 8,672 5,646 Provision for income taxes 1,514 1,006 Net income $ 7,158 $ 4,640





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest income $ 14,284 $ 14,652 $ 14,915 $ 13,706 $ 14,736 Interest expense 5,622 5,712 5,660 5,635 6,516 Net interest income 8,662 8,940 9,255 8,071 8,220 Provision for (release of provision for) credit losses 104 55 170 (203 ) 14 Net interest income after provision for (release of provision for) credit losses 8,558 8,885 9,085 8,274 8,206 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 649 672 664 684 619 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 189 225 229 195 127 Mortgage servicing income 253 262 263 269 277 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (160 ) (372 ) (80 ) (99 ) 77 Net gain on sale of loans 73 94 44 49 53 Other income (137 ) — — — 7 Total noninterest income 867 881 1,120 1,098 1,160 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,533 4,259 4,321 4,595 3,920 Operations 1,683 1,483 1,443 1,365 1,329 Regulatory assessments (53 ) 221 222 221 189 Occupancy 460 431 416 437 409 Data processing 1,200 1,274 1,254 1,293 1,232 Net loss (gain) on OREO and repossessed assets 17 8 9 3 (21 ) Total noninterest expense 6,840 7,676 7,665 7,914 7,058 Income before provision for income taxes 2,585 2,090 2,540 1,458 2,308 Provision for income taxes 339 395 488 291 389 Net income $ 2,246 $ 1,695 $ 2,052 $ 1,167 $ 1,919





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,453 $ 101,156 $ 102,542 $ 131,494 $ 43,641 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 7,699 7,637 7,521 7,689 7,790 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,892 1,899 2,113 2,121 2,130 Loans held-for-sale 542 271 2,025 2,267 487 Loans held-for-portfolio 905,533 909,715 904,286 886,226 900,171 Allowance for credit losses - loans (8,605 ) (8,564 ) (8,536 ) (8,393 ) (8,499 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net 896,928 901,151 895,750 877,833 891,672 Accrued interest receivable 3,771 3,896 3,658 3,540 3,471 Bank-owned life insurance, net 23,327 23,138 22,913 22,685 22,490 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net 344 344 300 41 — Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 4,183 4,305 4,638 4,688 4,769 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 1,060 1,735 1,734 1,734 1,730 Premises and equipment, net 4,239 4,421 4,498 4,591 4,697 Right-of-use assets 3,423 3,679 3,933 3,546 3,725 Other assets 6,312 6,531 6,617 6,957 7,031 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,092,173 $ 1,060,163 $ 1,058,242 $ 1,069,186 $ 993,633 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 816,309 $ 767,554 $ 775,262 $ 783,660 $ 705,267 Noninterest-bearing deposits 132,566 131,389 124,197 126,687 132,532 Total deposits 948,875 898,943 899,459 910,347 837,799 Borrowings 10,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Accrued interest payable 674 774 634 586 765 Lease liabilities 3,671 3,943 4,213 3,828 4,013 Other liabilities 10,366 10,146 10,238 10,774 9,371 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,387 2,116 914 2,450 1,260 Subordinated notes, net 7,801 11,791 11,780 11,770 11,759 TOTAL LIABILITIES 982,774 952,713 952,238 964,755 889,967 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 25 25 25 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 28,737 28,665 28,590 28,515 28,413 Retained earnings 81,483 79,724 78,517 76,952 76,272 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (846 ) (964 ) (1,128 ) (1,061 ) (1,044 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 109,399 107,450 106,004 104,431 103,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,092,173 $ 1,060,163 $ 1,058,242 $ 1,069,186 $ 993,633





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Annualized return on average assets 0.84 % 0.63 % 0.78 % 0.45 % 0.70 % Annualized return on average equity 8.19 % 6.26 % 7.78 % 4.53 % 7.40 % Annualized net interest margin(1) 3.36 % 3.48 % 3.67 % 3.25 % 3.13 % Annualized efficiency ratio(2) 71.78 % 78.16 % 73.88 % 86.31 % 75.25 %

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).





PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.66 $ 0.80 $ 0.45 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.66 $ 0.79 $ 0.45 $ 0.74 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 2,557,608 2,556,562 2,556,562 2,554,265 2,547,210 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 2,574,586 2,575,575 2,577,990 2,578,609 2,578,771 Common shares outstanding at period-end 2,567,953 2,566,069 2,566,069 2,566,069 2,564,907 Book value per share $ 42.60 $ 41.87 $ 41.31 $ 40.70 $ 40.42





AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 905,754 $ 13,155 5.76 % $ 910,330 $ 13,512 5.89 % $ 900,832 $ 13,070 5.77 % Interest-earning cash 103,892 1,007 3.85 % 95,422 1,016 4.22 % 130,412 1,534 4.68 % Investments 12,218 122 3.96 % 12,541 124 3.92 % 13,263 132 3.96 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,021,864 14,284 5.55 % 1,018,293 $ 14,652 5.71 % $ 1,044,507 14,736 5.61 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 364,559 2,327 2.53 % $ 350,582 2,367 2.68 % $ 350,495 2,476 2.81 % Demand and NOW accounts 126,984 93 0.29 % 132,309 103 0.31 % 144,470 128 0.35 % Certificate accounts 292,737 2,782 3.77 % 291,139 2,805 3.82 % 301,293 3,413 4.51 % Subordinated notes 7,798 197 10.02 % 11,787 168 5.65 % 11,756 168 5.69 % Borrowings 20,109 223 4.40 % 25,000 269 4.27 % 30,546 331 4.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 812,187 5,622 2.75 % $ 810,817 5,712 2.79 % $ 838,560 6,516 3.09 % Net interest income/spread $ 8,662 2.80 % $ 8,940 2.91 % $ 8,220 2.52 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.48 % 3.13 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126 % 126 % 125 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 128,964 $ 127,970 $ 130,476 Total deposits 913,244 $ 5,202 2.26 % 902,000 $ 5,275 2.32 % 926,734 $ 6,017 2.58 % Total funding(1) 941,151 5,622 2.37 % 938,787 5,712 2.41 % 969,036 6,516 2.68 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as total interest expense divided by average total funding.





Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 902,033 $ 52,950 5.87 % $ 896,690 $ 50,499 5.63 % Interest-earning cash 99,482 4,130 4.15 % 124,259 6,367 5.12 % Investments 11,354 477 4.20 % 12,468 508 4.07 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,012,869 57,557 5.68 % $ 1,033,417 57,374 5.55 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 349,387 9,012 2.58 % $ 319,314 9,145 2.86 % Demand and NOW accounts 134,543 410 0.30 % 151,528 568 0.37 % Certificate accounts 290,540 11,486 3.95 % 309,441 14,363 4.64 % Subordinated notes 10,774 701 6.51 % 11,740 672 5.72 % Borrowings 23,769 1,021 4.30 % 37,623 1,624 4.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 809,013 22,630 2.80 % $ 829,646 26,372 3.18 % Net interest income/spread $ 34,927 2.89 % $ 31,002 2.37 % Net interest margin 3.45 % 3.00 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125 % 125 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 126,276 $ 131,141 Total deposits 900,746 $ 20,908 2.32 % 911,424 $ 24,076 2.64 % Total funding(1) 935,289 22,630 2.42 % 960,787 26,372 2.74 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.





LOANS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 253,841 $ 257,797 $ 262,672 $ 262,457 $ 269,684 Home equity 31,468 29,903 28,582 28,112 26,686 Commercial and multifamily 409,729 408,802 398,429 392,798 371,516 Construction and land 50,261 52,797 49,926 42,492 73,077 Total real estate loans 745,299 749,299 739,609 725,859 740,963 Consumer loans: Manufactured homes 43,080 42,735 43,112 42,448 41,128 Floating homes 87,315 88,674 91,448 86,626 86,411 Other consumer 16,571 17,031 17,259 18,224 17,720 Total consumer loans 146,966 148,440 151,819 147,298 145,259 Commercial business loans 15,378 14,214 14,779 14,690 15,605 Total loans 907,643 911,953 906,207 887,847 901,827 Less: Premiums 627 644 662 688 718 Deferred fees, net (2,737 ) (2,882 ) (2,583 ) (2,309 ) (2,374 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans (8,605 ) (8,564 ) (8,536 ) (8,393 ) (8,499 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net $ 896,928 $ 901,151 $ 895,750 $ 877,833 $ 891,672





DEPOSITS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 132,566 $ 131,388 $ 124,197 $ 126,687 $ 132,532 Interest-bearing demand 125,634 129,570 137,222 143,595 142,126 Savings 59,478 60,106 61,813 63,533 61,252 Money market 333,021 286,827 282,346 287,058 206,067 Certificates 298,176 291,052 293,881 289,474 295,822 Total deposits $ 948,875 $ 898,943 $ 899,459 $ 910,347 $ 837,799





CREDIT QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total nonperforming loans $ 5,782 $ 2,717 $ 3,366 $ 9,653 $ 7,491 OREO and other repossessed assets 344 344 300 41 — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,126 $ 3,061 $ 3,666 $ 9,694 $ 7,491 Net charge-offs during the quarter $ (27 ) $ (37 ) $ (21 ) $ (21 ) $ (13 ) Provision for (release of) credit losses during the quarter 104 55 170 (203 ) 14 Allowance for credit losses - loans 8,605 8,564 8,536 8,393 8,499 Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to total nonperforming loans 148.82 % 315.20 % 253.59 % 86.95 % 113.46 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 1.09 % 0.83 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.91 % 0.75 %





OTHER STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total loans to total deposits 95.65 % 101.45 % 100.75 % 97.53 % 107.64 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 13.97 % 14.62 % 13.81 % 13.92 % 15.82 % Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,066,451 $ 1,063,972 $ 1,055,881 $ 1,051,135 $ 1,089,067 Average total equity for the quarter $ 108,837 $ 107,375 $ 105,803 $ 104,543 $ 103,181





Contact