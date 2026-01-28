Splashtop and KIWONTECH Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Secure, Cloud-First IT Operations

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a global leader in secure remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management (AEM), and KIWONTECH, a provider of enterprise email security solutions dedicated to neutralizing Business Email Compromise (BEC) and evolving phishing threats, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations strengthen security and streamline operations across email, endpoints, and distributed work environments.

Through this partnership, KIWONTECH will offer Splashtop’s portfolio as part of its product lineup, enabling customers to combine advanced email security with secure remote access, remote support, and proactive endpoint management. Together, the two companies aim to simplify how organizations protect communications, manage devices, and support users across cloud-first remote and hybrid environments.

“Through this partnership with KIWONTECH, we expect to expand access to Splashtop’s secure remote access, support, and endpoint management solutions for Korean organizations, while supporting customers as they modernize IT operations,” said So-hyun (Kelly) Park, Korea Head of Sales of Splashtop.

“This collaboration represents an important milestone for delivering greater security value to our customers by aligning KIWONTECH’s email security expertise with Splashtop’s secure connectivity and endpoint management capabilities,” said Chung-han (Kevin) Kim, Vice President of KIWONTECH.

Splashtop’s solutions are trusted by millions of users worldwide for their performance, reliability, and enterprise-grade security. In addition to remote access and remote support, Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) capabilities provide continuous visibility and automation across endpoints, including monitoring and patching, helping IT teams reduce risk, minimise downtime, and operate more efficiently.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to supporting scalable, cloud-first IT operations across remote and hybrid workforces. By combining Splashtop’s secure connectivity and AEM capabilities with KIWONTECH’s expertise in email threat prevention, organisations can expect improved security posture, faster issue resolution, and a more coordinated approach to managing users and devices.

Throughout 2026, Splashtop and KIWONTECH will work closely together, including joint participation at industry events, co-marketing initiatives, and collaborative outreach programs. The partnership will focus on helping organizations adopt secure, efficient digital work environments while reducing operational complexity.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About KIWONTECH

KIWONTECH is a cybersecurity company specialising in enterprise email security and threat prevention. Its solutions protect organisations against phishing, malware, ransomware, impersonation attacks, and data leakage. Through continued innovation and strategic partnerships, KIWONTECH is expanding its ecosystem to address the evolving security needs of modern digital workplaces.

Find out more @ https://www.kiwontech.com/