Moomoo partners with Nasdaq in new era in options trading

SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo's 28 million investors worldwide gained immediate access to Nasdaq's newly launched Monday and Wednesday weekly options this week, as the investment platform rolled out the expanded expirations.

The move delivers trading flexibility, allowing users to align options’ strategies more precisely with market events and opportunities. As a strategic partner of Nasdaq, moomoo celebrated the introduction of these groundbreaking products by livestreaming an exclusive discussion for its global community, featuring Moomoo US chief executive officer Neil McDonald and Nasdaq head of US options sales Tanya Patwa.

This launch follows recent US Securities & Exchange Commission approval for Nasdaq to expand options expirations for a premier group of high-profile securities. The list includes but extends beyond the ‘magnificent seven’ stocks to nine major names: Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Broadcom, Alphabet, Microsoft and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. This move offers traders more granularity and flexibility, aligning single-stock options closer to the daily expirations seen in major indices.

Locally, Moomoo Australia and New Zealand saw striking increase in options trading on its platform in 2025, and expects the new weekly options for some of the biggest US stocks to have strong appeal in the local market.

“We witnessed a big increase in options trading among local investors in 2025. Our data shows the number of US options transactions surged significantly year-over-year. So the introduction of Monday and Wednesday options is perfectly timed. In fact, this is the kind of initiative that may draw in new investors to options trading. Given access and understanding, traders are always keen to make the most of market opportunities," said Moomoo Australia and New Zealand CEO Michael McCarthy.

"User sharing in the moomoo community showcases that options are more than just speculative tools. Users actively leverage options to lock in entry costs, enhance profit potential, capitalise on market swings, and build a steady income strategy."

Unlocking new strategies with enhanced flexibility

The new expirations unlock more strategic possibilities for traders of all levels.

For fundamental traders, they can now align options strategies more precisely with key market events like earnings reports or economic data releases.

For income-focused strategies like Covered Calls or Cash-Secured Puts, traders can potentially amplify premium collection by increasing trade frequency from once (with Friday options) to three times a week.

And for sophisticated short-dated (zero days to expiration) options traders, these expirations enable them to strategically position themselves to either benefit from, or protect against, the amplified gamma-driven price accelerations these very contracts can create.





Moomoo’s powerful toolkit demystifies options trading

With greater choice comes the need for greater awareness. The enrichment of expiration cycles makes key options metrics like Implied Volatility (IV) more granular and event-sensitive. Traders must be mindful of risks, such as gamma exposure, especially around the expiration of short-dated options.

To help traders navigate this dynamic environment confidently, moomoo provides an industry-leading suite of intuitive, real-time tools:

The Options Chain presents all available contracts for a stock or an ETF, sorted by expiration date and strike price. It displays key real-time data – including premiums, volume, Greeks, and IV – or calls and puts, enabling quick opportunity and risk assessment.

presents all available contracts for a stock or an ETF, sorted by expiration date and strike price. It displays key real-time data – including premiums, volume, Greeks, and IV – or calls and puts, enabling quick opportunity and risk assessment. The Options Price Calculator allows investors to model how an option’s theoretical price may change based on the three key factors: time to expiry, underlying stock price, and IV. This helps in evaluating the reasonableness of a current price and planning entry/exit timing.





Beyond powerful technology, moomoo is committed to investor education, offering free comprehensive online courses designed to sharpen options trading skills for beginners and advanced traders alike within its global community of more than 28 million investors.

"The launch of Monday and Wednesday options on the Nasdaq is making options trading more accessible and immediate to investors," Michael McCarthy said. "At a global level, moomoo is proud to be a part of this new era and will continue to equip our users with the best tools and education to navigate the markets effectively."



About moomoo

Stock broking firm Moomoo Australia and New Zealand operates the moomoo platform, Australia's most downloaded trading app of 2025.* The moomoo AI-powered investment platform integrates global trading, up-to-date news, real-time market data, and an active trading community. It offers investors access to securities across the Australian, United States and Hong Kong markets. Moomoo Australia and New Zealand is owned by Futu Holdings, a global fintech operation listed on the Nasdaq. It operates in eight world markets.

*Source: data.ai, brokerage apps downloads in Australia. Note: Number of downloads in Australia are combined total downloads of Moomoo App in Australian iOS and Android stores. Due to change of App version, from 1 January 2025 to 7 November 2025, Moomoo App refers to Moomoo global app, from November 7, 2025 onwards, it refers to Moomoo Australia app. Ranking may change over time.

Disclaimer

Market data or information in this release is for reference only and should not be seen as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell financial products. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Options trading involves substantial risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses could potentially exceed initial investment. Please carefully review and consider Moomoo's US Options Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and other disclosure documents before trading options with Moomoo. All these documents can be found at moomoo.com/au.