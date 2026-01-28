Bekaert acquires tire reinforcement business from Bridgestone in China and Thailand, further strengthening its leading market position

Bekaert today announces it has reached an agreement with Bridgestone to acquire the tire reinforcement business in China and Thailand. Both companies signed a long-term supply agreement, coupled with the transfer of two of Bridgestone’s captive tire cord manufacturing sites. Bekaert thereby strengthens the leading position of its Rubber Reinforcement division in the global tire reinforcement market. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Bekaert Rubber Reinforcement (RR), the largest division of the Bekaert Group, has been a leader in the global tire reinforcement market for over 70 years. The business unit has a proven track record of consolidating captive business of global key accounts. This acquisition further expands the strong position in the tire cord market, reinforces the division’s uniquely global manufacturing footprint and strengthens the long-standing strategic partnership with the global key account Bridgestone. The long-term tire cord supply agreement ensures supply continuity of high-quality tire reinforcement in a trusted supplier model.

Bridgestone is one of the leading tire manufacturers with long-standing captive production of high-quality tire reinforcement. The transaction includes the sale of the tire cord production facilities in China (Bridgestone (Shenyang) Steel Cord Co., Ltd) and Thailand (Bridgestone Metalpha (Thailand) Co. Ltd.). These facilities manufacture high-quality tire cord products for various Bridgestone tires. The proposed transfer of business is part of Bridgestone’s strategy to enhance competitiveness over the mid-to-long term by leveraging collaboration with global partners, aiming to respond to changes in the business environment.

Yves Kerstens, CEO at Bekaert, commented: “Bekaert and Bridgestone share a long-standing strategic partnership built on mutual trust and collaboration. When the transaction closes, we are delighted to welcome the plant teams to Bekaert and remain committed to joint growth and innovation with Bridgestone. The acquisition is also a clear signal of strengthening our global leadership position in the tire reinforcement industry.”

The transaction is estimated to add approximately € 80 million to Bekaert's consolidated sales on an annual basis. The cash consideration of € 60 million will be funded from available cash balances.

