CANADA CARBON COMPLETES THIRD DRILLING CAMPAIGN ON ASBURY GRAPHITE PROPERTY

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Carbon" or "CCB") (TSX-V:CCB),(FF:U7N1) is pleased to announce that it has completed a third drilling campaign covering the Northeast and Southwest portions of its Asbury Graphite Property (”Asbury”), located near the municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus in the province of Quebec.

The program commenced on November 4th, 2025 and ended on December 10th 2025. Of the 5,200 meters planned, the Company was able to complete 2,517 meters across the entire length of Asbury’s 5 Kilometer mineralization trend. When added to drill campaigns conducted in 2022 and 2023, this campaign will provide the company with over 7,500 meters of core samples which will continue its ongoing de-risking activity at Asbury.

The Company intends to utilize the data extracted from this campaign to update its NI 43-101 resource report and to complete a pre-feasibility study by 6/30/26. CCB filed its maiden resource estimate which reported an inferred resource of 4.14 Mt with an average grade of 3.05% Cg, within the boundaries of an optimized open pit mine model. The cut-off grade for the mineral resources was established at 1.0% Cg. (see press release dated May 30th, 2024)

He added: “As noted in or Maiden Resource Statement published in June 2024, Asbury was a previously operating graphite mining project, which produced exceptional concentrate from 1974 through 1988. We remain excited about the commercial potential of Asbury and are confident that this project will be beneficial to the local economy. Additionally, we strongly believe that it will contribute significantly to the Quebec government's efforts to accelerate the development of mining projects for critical and strategic minerals.” commented Ellerton J. Castor, Chief Executive Officer for Canada Carbon Inc.

As Figure 2 indicates, the Fall 2023 drilling campaign enabled the Company to obtain superlative results in the eastern part of the Deposit including 12.25%Cg over 22.50 m (see Press Release dated March 18th, 2024).

The results from the Company’s Fall 2022 Drill Campaign were equally impressive, enabling CCB to report graphite grade results in the eastern part of the Deposit of up to 2.21% (Cg) over 55.85m including 9.21% over 7.25m in hole DDH-AS22-07; and 5% Cg over 33.5m including 8.57% (Cg) over 13.5m (see figure 3 and Press Release dated February 15th, 2023).

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Maxime Dupere, P.Geo, OGQ a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Dupere is independent of the Company.

About Canada Carbon Inc.

Canada Carbon Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of graphite deposits. The company has acquired two historic graphite mines, the Miller and Asbury mines, located respectively in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Quebec. Canada Carbon is committed to realizing its potential as a producer of high-quality graphite while maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information on Canada Carbon's mining activities, please visit our website at www.canadacarbon.com.

