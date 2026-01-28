Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces $300 Million Issuance of Preferred Units

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN) is pleased to announce that it will issue 12,000,000 cumulative redeemable Series 3 Preferred Units (“Series 3 Preferred Units”) on a private placement basis at a price of C$25.00 per Series 3 Preferred Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of C$300 million (the “Offering”). National Bank Financial Inc. is acting as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for the Offering.

Holders of the Series 3 Preferred Units will be entitled to fixed cumulative preferential cash distributions of C$1.25 per Series 3 Preferred Unit per annum, as and when declared, which will accrue from the date of issue and will be payable quarterly on the 15th day of March, June, September and December in each year. On or after February 3, 2031, the Series 3 Preferred Units will be retractable for cash, at the option of the holder, for C$25.00 per Series 3 Preferred Unit, together with any accrued and unpaid distribution in respect of such Series 3 Preferred Units, less any tax required by law to be deducted therefrom. On or after February 4, 2030 but prior to February 3, 2031, the Series 3 Preferred Units will be redeemable for cash, at the option of the Fund, for C$25.50 per Series 3 Preferred Unit, and C$25.00 per Series 3 Preferred Unit on or after February 3, 2031, together with any accrued and unpaid distribution in respect of such Series 3 Preferred Units, less any tax required by law to be deducted therefrom. The Series 3 Preferred Units will not be listed on an exchange.

The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the Offering in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 2, 2026 (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Series 3 Preferred Units were offered in a limited, privately negotiated transaction.

The Series 3 Preferred Units have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirement of such Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada’s largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high-quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbol EIT.UN, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $23 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

