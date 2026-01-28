Medicated Feed Additives Market to Hit USD 6.05 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Animal Disease Incidence and Food Safety Regulations – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicated Feed Additives Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Medicated Feed Additives Market size was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19% during the forecast period 2026–2033. The market is witnessing steady growth as livestock producers increasingly adopt medicated feed solutions to prevent disease outbreaks, reduce mortality, and ensure food safety across intensive animal farming systems.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.04 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 6.05 Billion

CAGR: 5.19% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Medicated Feed Additives Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9033

The U.S. Medicated Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Growth is supported by strong biotechnological investments, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and increasing adoption of enzyme-based, probiotic, and precision nutrition solutions. Federal initiatives such as BioMADE and continued R&D spending further strengthen the United States’ leadership in sustainable and innovative animal health solutions.

Increasing Health Concerns is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors driving the medicated feed additives market is the growing health concerns in animal husbandry. Product development is increasingly focused on creating safer, versatile, and environmentally friendly solutions. As the use of antibiotics becomes more restricted, producers are looking to alternatives like probiotics, phytogenic, and immune modulators. Precision feeding and creative delivery methods maximize productivity and animal resilience. The market share of medicated feed additives worldwide is growing as a result of these developments.

Industry Consolidation is Restraining the Market Growth Globally

Since consolidation has consolidated market forces into the hands of larger businesses, leaving small-scale manufacturers behind, it is also a significant suppressor of the medicated feed additives industry. These smaller ones face challenges such trouble competing and limited access to funding. Without getting bogged down in the details, a lack of market access also inhibits innovation. As a result, it is challenging for small businesses to enter the market for medicated feed additives, which leads to a wide range of market share rivalry.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Medicated Feed Additives Market Report are

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Zoetis Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Nutreco N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Alltech, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Adisseo France SAS

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Novus International, Inc.

Biomin Holding GmbH

CHS Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes, Inc.)

De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Virbac S.A.

Need Any Customization Research on Medicated Feed Additives Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9033

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Anticoccidials were the dominant and fastest-growing segment in the Medicated Feed Additives Market analysis, with a 35.13% market share and a CAGR of 5.47% in 2025, owing to the great incidence of coccidiosis, particularly in aviculture. They are proven and widely used, which has led to a large proportion of the medicated feed additives market share, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America, which have large poultry industries.

By Animal Type

In 2025, the Livestock, controlled Medicated Feed Additives Market had with 92.64% market share, the vast global appetite for meat, dairy, and other livestock-based products Not surprisingly, there are meat eaters everywhere. The Companion is the fastest-growing segment in the global Medicated Feed Additives Market during the forecast period owing to the increasing pet preferences, surge in pet wellness expenditure, and expanding demand for premium, functional pet food.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, the Veterinary Hospitals controls the global Medicated Feed Additives industry with a significant market share of 35.80% owing to their sophisticated diagnostics, veterinary expertise, and authority to prescribe and administer specialized treatments. The other segment, which includes online platforms, feed mills, and cooperatives, is driven by the rising prevalence of e-commerce, direct-to-farm delivery models, and collaboration between feed mills and livestock producers when it comes to bulk purchasing.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the North American region dominated the Medicated Feed Additives industry and accounted for 38.50% of the overall revenue share owing to its well-established livestock industry, modern infrastructure for veterinary care, and major manufacturers including Zoetis, Elanco, and Phibro.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period in 2026-2033, owing to its burgeoning livestock population, rising meat consumption, and increasing incidence of animal diseases. Increasing commercialization of poultry, swine, and cattle in countries including China, India, and Vietnam generates a market for disease prevention and performance improvement in feed in these countries.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Cargill launched an expanded line of medicated feed additives with enhanced gut-health formulations and disease-prevention solutions for poultry, swine, and cattle.

, Cargill launched an expanded line of medicated feed additives with enhanced gut-health formulations and disease-prevention solutions for poultry, swine, and cattle. In 2025, ADM introduced a new probiotic and enzyme blend for livestock feed, targeting improved digestion, immune support, and sustainable production outcomes.

Purchase Single User PDF of Medicated Feed Additives Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9033

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LIVESTOCK & POULTRY USAGE DISTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you understand adoption levels of medicated feed additives across poultry, swine, and cattle, segmented by livestock type and farm size.

– helps you understand adoption levels of medicated feed additives across poultry, swine, and cattle, segmented by livestock type and farm size. DOSAGE & FEED INCLUSION OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate average dosage levels per animal category to balance therapeutic effectiveness, safety, and cost efficiency.

– helps you evaluate average dosage levels per animal category to balance therapeutic effectiveness, safety, and cost efficiency. HEALTH & PRODUCTIVITY IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you assess reductions in livestock mortality, improvements in weight gain or milk yield, and lower disease incidence achieved through medicated feed usage.

– helps you assess reductions in livestock mortality, improvements in weight gain or milk yield, and lower disease incidence achieved through medicated feed usage. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE TRACKING – helps you benchmark the percentage of additives approved under FDA, EU, and other regional standards, along with audit frequency and renewal trends.

– helps you benchmark the percentage of additives approved under FDA, EU, and other regional standards, along with audit frequency and renewal trends. COST EFFICIENCY & ROI BENCHMARKS – helps you identify average cost savings per animal, ROI timelines, and economic benefits of medicated feed programs across production systems.

– helps you identify average cost savings per animal, ROI timelines, and economic benefits of medicated feed programs across production systems. FEED ADDITIVE COST STRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you analyze cost distribution between active ingredients, formulation, and processing to support pricing and margin optimization.

About the Report

The Medicated Feed Additives Market Report delivers comprehensive insights, including:

Market size and forecasts (2022–2033)

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis

Competitive benchmarking and company profiling

Technology trends, opportunities, and challenges

Strategic insights for investors and industry stakeholders

Access Complete Report Details of Medicated Feed Additives Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/medicated-feed-additives-market-9033

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.