Global expansion of Idorsia’s QUVIVIQ continues with EMS partnership for Latin America

Regulatory dossier to obtain marketing authorization for QUVIVIQ has been submitted to ANVISA in Brazil





Allschwil, Switzerland – January 28, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces an exclusive license and supply agreement with EMS S.A., Brazil’s largest privately-owned pharmaceutical company, to bring QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) to patients across Latin America. This partnership marks another milestone in Idorsia’s mission to make QUVIVIQ available worldwide.

Srishti Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:

“We are very excited to join forces with EMS, a market leader with exceptional commercial reach and expertise. This collaboration is a strategic step forward in our global expansion, ensuring that patients in Latin America will soon have access to our innovative treatment for insomnia – the only medication to have shown improvement on daytime functioning and treat insomnia as a 24-hour disorder. Together, we aim to transform the nights and days for millions of people struggling with this condition.”

Under the licensing and supply agreement, EMS will be responsible for the registration and commercialization of QUVIVIQ in Latin America. The filing of a regulatory dossier with ANVISA to obtain marketing authorization in Brazil took place in 2025. Idorsia is entitled to receive:

Total milestone compensation of USD 20 million for the execution of the agreement, first filing and launch of QUVIVIQ;

Supply price plus double-digit royalties on net sales in Brazil and Mexico;

Shared milestone payments due to EMS and royalties by sub-licensees in other Latin America countries.





QUVIVIQ – a different kind of insomnia treatment

Insomnia affects millions in Latin America, yet current treatments are often associated with next-day drowsiness, risk of dependence, and withdrawal symptoms – leaving a clear unmet need for safer, effective alternatives.

QUVIVIQ, discovered by Idorsia, works differently from traditional hypnotics. By selectively blocking orexin receptors, it regulates overactive wake signaling without broadly suppressing brain activity. Its optimized pharmacokinetics promote restorative sleep throughout the entire night, reducing morning sleepiness and improving daytime functioning.

Clinical trials published in The Lancet Neurology demonstrated that daridorexant significantly improved sleep onset, sleep maintenance, and self-reported total sleep time at 25mg and 50mg doses compared to placebo. Daridorexant 50 mg also demonstrated a highly significant improvement in daytime functioning compared to placebo.

Global availability

QUVIVIQ is already marketed in the US, Canada, and multiple European countries, and is available in Japan, Hong Kong, and China through strategic partnerships. In addition, it was recently approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health in Israel, where Idorsia has a license agreement with CTS. The EMS collaboration reinforces Idorsia’s commitment to making QUVIVIQ a global brand.

About insomnia

Insomnia is defined as a combination of dissatisfaction with sleep and a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Dissatisfaction with sleep refers to the difficulty to initiate and/or maintain sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive wake signaling and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Insomnia as a disorder is quite different from a brief period of poor sleep, and it can take its toll on both physical and mental health. It is a persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime functioning. Idorsia’s research has shown that poor-quality sleep can affect many aspects of daily life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and energy levels.

The goals of managing insomnia are to improve sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime functioning. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep hygiene recommendations, cognitive behavioral therapy and pharmacotherapy.

About EMS

EMS is the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil, market leader for 20 consecutive years, and part of Grupo NC. With more than 60 years of history and over 10,000 employees, it operates in the segments of medical prescriptions, generics, branded medicines, OTC, and non-retail, manufacturing products for virtually all areas of medicine. The company has production units in Hortolândia (SP), where its advanced R&D Center and modern solid medication packaging plant are located; in Jaguariúna (SP); in Brasília (DF); and in Manaus (AM), operating Novamed, one of the largest solid medication factories in the world. It is also present in Serbia with the pharmaceutical company Galenika and in Italy with the Monteresearch laboratory.

Following a solid path of innovation and internationalization of its products and consolidation as a global powerhouse, EMS inaugurated in 2024 Brazil’s first peptide factory, capable of producing GLP-1 analogs such as liraglutide and semaglutide for obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment, serving both domestic and international markets. With operations in 56 countries, EMS conducts one of the largest numbers of clinical studies in Brazil and holds approximately 100 patents granted or under review worldwide.

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines – either with in-house capabilities or together with partners – and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

