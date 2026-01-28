Newly published research further validates GlucoModicum’s path to high-precision, non-invasive glucose monitor

The study explains the mechanism behind up to 100× sensitivity amplification in glucose sensors

The article was published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics, the leading peer-reviewed journal in the field

GlucoModicum has published a peer-reviewed article in Biosensors and Bioelectronics presenting key insights into the development of ultrasensitive electrochemical glucose biosensors. The publication is available at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bios.2025.118283.

The research reflects GlucoModicum’s multi-year work in sensor engineering and system-level design. This work forms the basis of GlucoModicum's product development, including Sofio, the Company's needle-free glucose monitor based on magnetohydrodynamics.

The work demonstrates how precise control of sensing mechanisms enables consistent, interpretable signals, a requirement for accurate glucose monitoring in real-world settings. This technical foundation supports scalable manufacturing and efficient product refinement as Sofio advances toward market readiness.

Alejandro García Pérez, Chief Technology Officer at GlucoModicum, said: "This publication demonstrates our ability to translate complex physics and electrochemistry into a practical glucose monitoring solution. The principles outlined are directly embedded in Sofio's development."

About GlucoModicum

GlucoModicum is a Finnish medical technology company developing needle-free biosensing solutions powered by magnetohydrodynamic fluid sampling. The company’s mission is to make high-quality metabolic insights accessible to millions of people through clinically validated science and user-centered design. Sofio™ is the first commercial application of this technology.

