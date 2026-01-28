MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Torben Bender is nominated to the board of directors at the annual general meeting

The board of directors of MT Højgaard Holding A/S will propose the election of Torben Bender, CEO of Copenhagen Infrastructure Capital (CI Capital), to the board of directors at the general meeting on 20 March 2026. He will replace Pernille Fabricius, who will resign at the general meeting after serving 12 years on the board of directors.

Torben Bender is 58 years old, a Danish citizen and a qualified state-authorised public accountant (appointment deposited). Before being appointed CEO of CI Capital, he worked for 10 years at EY Denmark as, among other things, CEO and country manager and most recently as Chairman of the board until 2024. He began his career in the auditing industry in 1991 at KPMG.

Torben Bender is a member of the board of directors of UNICEF Denmark, where he is the chairperson of the Risk and Audit Committee. He has previously held board positions in the Board Leadership Society, DI Rådgiverne, EY Denmark, EY Global and KPMG.

He is proposed for election based on his competencies within financial management, auditing and reporting in listed companies, M&A, management and strategic development. He knows the construction industry from his previous work as an auditor for several companies, including MT Højgaard Holding, where he was the general meeting-elected auditor until 2023. He also has strong insight into project management from his current job and from his work as an auditor and adviser for several project-intensive companies.

"We are now completing the generational change in the board of directors that we initiated last year. I am pleased that with Torben Bender we are attracting another competent profile, so that the board of directors has the right composition in relation to MT Højgaard Holding's strategic opportunities. I would also like to thank Pernille Fabricius for her important contribution to the work of the board of directors over the past 12 years," says Chairman of the board Morten Hansen.

Morten Hansen can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

