Seven Points Capital Expands into London as Demand Grows for Fully Funded, Mentorship-Led Trading Firms

London, UK / New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Points Capital, a fully funded proprietary trading firm founded in 2007, has expanded into London with the opening of a new office, further strengthening its international presence as demand accelerates for long-term, mentorship-led trading models.

The London expansion reflects growing global interest in Seven Points Capital’s approach. It coincides with a broader reset across the proprietary trading industry, as challenge-based firms face increased scrutiny and traders seek more sustainable environments built on shared risk, accountability and long-term alignment between trader and firm.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Seven Points Capital has traded through multiple market cycles including the 2008 financial crisis, COVID-era volatility and today’s increasingly continuous 24/5 market structure. The firm is frequently referenced as a counterpoint to pay-to-play prop firms, operating instead as a selective, fully funded partnership focused on mentorship, structure and long-term development.

Seven Points Capital operates a hybrid model, combining physical trading offices with a distributed global trader base. In addition to its new London office, the firm maintains offices in New York, Arizona and Fort Lauderdale, while supporting traders operating remotely across Canada and Europe.

Mike Mangieri, Co-Founder of Seven Points Capital, said:

“London has always been a natural fit for us. We’re seeing experienced traders increasingly question short-term, challenge-driven models and look for environments that prioritise mentorship, structure and long-term partnership. Whether traders operate from one of our offices or from their own location, the foundation is the same — alignment, accountability and support.”

Michael Katz, Co-Founder of Seven Points Capital, added:

“As markets move closer to continuous trading, operational discipline and risk management matter more than ever. Expanding into London allows us to better support traders across time zones while maintaining the standards we’ve built since 2007. Growth for us is never about scale for scale’s sake — it’s about fit, structure and long-term alignment.”

The London office is already operational and forms part of Seven Points Capital’s broader international strategy, enabling closer collaboration with UK- and Europe-based traders while supporting a global trading operation across multiple time zones.

The expansion comes as the proprietary trading sector undergoes heightened scrutiny by regulators, traders and market participants examining business models, funding structures and risk practices more closely. Seven Points Capital’s fully funded structure, selective recruitment and long-tenured trader base position it firmly within the cohort of firms benefiting from this industry recalibration.

Founded in 2007, Seven Points Capital is a fully funded proprietary trading firm built on real capital, real mentorship and a real track record. Operating through offices in the US and UK and supporting a distributed global trader base, the firm develops serious traders through disciplined structure, psychological coaching and long-term partnership. With a selective recruitment model and a family-office culture, Seven Points Capital stands apart from challenge-based prop firms by aligning trader and firm success over the long term.

