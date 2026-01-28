Listing.my Launches Business Listing for Verified Local Businesses





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listing.my today announced the official launch of its online business directory platform, designed to provide Malaysian consumers and enterprises with a centralized, verified resource for discovering and connecting with local businesses nationwide.

The launch comes as demand increases for reliable digital business listing platforms in Malaysia, particularly as consumers and companies rely more heavily on online research when selecting service providers. Listing.my addresses this need by offering a structured directory focused on accuracy, transparency, and ease of access.

At launch, the platform features businesses across a wide range of industries, including professional services, logistics, healthcare, property, and digital services. Each listing is reviewed to ensure up-to-date and verifiable business information, supporting more informed decision-making for users.

Platform Features Introduced at Launch

The Listing.my directory introduces a searchable interface that allows users to filter businesses by category, location, and customer feedback. This functionality is intended to reduce friction in the local business discovery process, particularly for users comparing multiple service providers.

To support trust and data reliability, Listing.my has implemented a verification framework that screens business submissions for legitimacy and accuracy before publication. In addition, the platform enables customers to leave reviews based on actual service experiences, creating an open feedback environment that promotes accountability within the local business ecosystem.

For businesses, the launch provides an opportunity to establish a structured digital presence without listing fees. Companies can publish detailed profiles outlining their services, locations, and contact information, enabling direct engagement with potential customers searching for relevant solutions.

Supporting Local Business Visibility

According to Listing.my, the platform was developed to support both consumers seeking dependable service providers and local businesses looking to improve online discoverability in a competitive digital landscape. By consolidating verified listings into a single directory, the company aims to improve how businesses are discovered across Malaysian cities and regions.

The directory is available nationwide, allowing users to explore services in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, and other major markets through a single platform.

About Listing.my

Listing.my is an online business directory platform based in Malaysia, focused on helping users discover, review, and connect with verified local businesses across multiple industries. The platform is free for users and allows businesses to list their services at no cost.

For Enquiries

For more information, to browse the directory, or to list your business, visit https://www.listing.my

Office Address: Q Sentral, Level 33-02 (East Wing), 2a Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, KL Sentral 50470, Kuala Lumpur

Email: support@listing.my

Contact: +6012-7526289

