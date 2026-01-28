Trade.com.my Expands 'Learn to Trade' Hub: Forex, Crypto & Stocks in Malaysia





Expansion introduces new localized guides, updated market resources, and enhanced coverage for Malaysian traders

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade.com.my today announced the expansion of its free financial education hub, adding new localized learn how to trade resources and updated market content to meet rising demand for accessible trading education among Malaysian investors.

The expanded hub builds on Trade.com.my’s existing educational platform by introducing deeper coverage across forex, cryptocurrency, and stock trading, with a stronger focus on local market relevance, regulatory awareness, and practical risk education. The update comes as more Malaysians seek independent learning tools amid increased market participation and volatility.

This expansion is designed to support both first-time traders and experienced market participants by delivering structured, easy-to-follow guides that emphasize understanding over speculation. Trade.com.my’s updated content framework aims to help users make informed decisions without reliance on paid signals, unverified tips, or third-party hype.

Expanded Market-Focused Trading Education

As part of the expansion, Trade.com.my has rolled out new and updated educational sections, including:

Learn to Trade Forex :

Updated guides now include enhanced explanations of forex market mechanics, risk management practices, broker selection considerations, and regulatory context, tailored specifically for Malaysian traders operating in MYR-based environments.

Learn to Trade Crypto:

The platform has added new beginner and intermediate-level resources covering crypto market structure, asset evaluation, volatility management, and responsible trading practices, reflecting the evolving digital asset landscape.

Stock Trading in Malaysia :

Trade.com.my has expanded its equity education content with step-by-step guides focused on buying and trading stocks in Malaysia, including Bursa Malaysia fundamentals, account setup processes, and practical trading workflows.

Updated Market Commentary and Research:

The expansion also includes more frequent updates to market news, technical analysis topics, trading psychology insights, and broker reviews, allowing readers to stay informed with current and research-backed perspectives.

Free, Independent, and Built for Malaysian Traders

All educational resources within the expanded hub remain completely free, reinforcing Trade.com.my’s commitment to independent financial education and trader self-sufficiency. The platform continues to prioritize localized explanations, Malaysia-specific examples, and guidance on avoiding common trading scams targeting local investors.

“This expansion reflects what we’re seeing on the ground — more Malaysians want to understand trading properly, not just follow tips or trends,” said the Lead Content Editor at Trade.com.my. “By expanding our learning hub, we’re providing clearer, locally relevant education that helps traders understand both opportunities and risks before entering the market.”

About Trade.com.my

Trade.com.my is Malaysia’s leading educational hub for traders and investors seeking independent, research-driven learning in forex, cryptocurrency, and stock trading. With thousands of free articles, guides, and broker reviews, the platform supports Malaysian market participants looking to build long-term knowledge and responsible trading practices.

The platform focuses on transparency, financial literacy, and practical market education, helping readers navigate trading with confidence and clarity.

Media Contact

Office

Level 20, Menara 1 Sentrum, 201, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Website: https://www.trade.com.my/

Email: contact@trade.com.my

Whatsapp: +6017 338 1136

