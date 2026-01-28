CoinEx Reinforces Safety and Trust with Proof of Reserve Update - January 2026





HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, released its latest Proof of Reserve update on January 22, 2026, providing a transparent snapshot of the platform’s asset reserves. 100% Reserve has been the bottom line of CoinEx. By maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio, CoinEx ensures that every USD $1 of user deposits is fully backed by an equivalent amount in reserves. As of January 2026, CoinEx maintains the following reserve ratios:

CET: 111.84%

USDT: 112.24%

USDC: 109.94%

BTC: 106.23%

ETH: 100.31%

DOGE: 100.2%





The total market value of assets held in CoinEx wallets stands at $567,424,799.92.





Long-term Development Backed by Strong Foundation



To build long-term trust, CoinEx has prioritized transparency since 2022 by introducing Merkle Tree–based Proof of Reserve, becoming one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly disclose reserve information. Backed by ViaBTC, CoinEx is supported by mature blockchain infrastructure and strong technical capabilities. This foundation underpins the platform’s resilience and security framework.

Thanks to the sustainable approach, CoinEx has earned broad industry recognition and become a trusted choice for more than 10 million users across over 200 countries and regions worldwide. CoinEx will continue its long-term development, placing user trust at the forefront.

