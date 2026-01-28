willhaben, Austria’s largest digital marketplace, leverages HERE Technologies’ location services to efficiently connect buyers and sellers

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, today announced that it has renewed its partnership with willhaben, the largest digital marketplace in Austria with more than 13 million listings across real estate, jobs, cars and motors, as part of their mission to streamline how customers connect and transact.



By integrating HERE’s best-in-class location services, willhaben ensures seamless and accurate information to help power the billions of transactions completed annually on the site for products and services. In addition, HERE’s location technology enables willhaben to deliver highly targeted, location-aware relevance for both end users and advertisers.



“After product type and price, the physical distance between buyer and seller is one of the most important factors in the successful completion of a transaction,” said Reinhard Franz, Chief Product Officer of willhaben. “Given the criticality of fast and accurate geolocation data to our business, we are pleased to continue partnering with HERE Technologies as part of our mission to deliver outstanding service and mutually beneficial transactions to our buyers, sellers and advertisers.”



As part of its collaboration with HERE, willhaben is integrating HERE Geocoding and Search to power its classified search, while simultaneously leveraging HERE’s premium location services for dynamic map rendering, including raster and map tiles. This technology enables willhaben to deliver a seamless, location-aware experience that enhances convenience and engagement for both buyers and sellers.



“Our ongoing partnership with willhaben illustrates the wide range of industries that can benefit from the continuously refreshed, carefully curated data available from HERE's top ranked location platform,” said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager of EMEA at HERE Technologies. “The importance of location technology for the automotive and logistics industries is widely recognized, but with this partnership, we are further demonstrating that location data is critical to an even wider range of industries than what is traditionally understood.”



About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com .



About willhaben

willhaben is Austria's largest digital marketplace and reaches every second person in Austria every day. This makes it one of the internet services with the widest reach in the country. (Source: ÖWA)



The digital marketplace has a diverse portfolio in the areas of real estate, cars and motors, jobs and the free marketplace for private advertisers. The online advertising business of willhaben reflects the interests of the entire population and is therefore a strong partner for the Austrian economy in the field of digital advertising.



Currently, there are more than 100,000 real estate offers, 200,000 vehicles and 15,000 job offers on the portal, as well as around 13.2 million goods and services on the marketplace. In total, the offer includes around 13.5 million reports (as of December 2025).

