Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Unveils 2026 Travel Trends

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in MENA, has identified the key travel trends for 2026. While classic vacations remain popular, there's a shift towards experience-driven trips, AI-powered planning, and regional travel. WINGIE predicts that in 2026, traditional holidays will continue, but alternatives will gain prominence, with social media influencing destination discovery.

Experience-Focused Travel

In 2026, travel is shifting from sightseeing to immersive, meaningful experiences. Travelers seek authentic interactions with local cultures through festivals, crafts, and cuisine. The MENA region, with its cultural diversity, is well-positioned to offer these transformative experiences.

Wellness and ‘Glowcations’

Wellness tourism is on the rise, particularly glowcations—vacations focused on beauty, skin health, and rejuvenation. These trips are ideal for those seeking tangible results, including personalized wellness retreats, fitness regimes, spa treatments, and beauty therapies.

AI and Digital Innovation in Planning

AI is revolutionizing travel planning, from AI-generated itineraries to personalized recommendations based on preferences and past travel. Nowadays technological adoption is high, and AI tools are streamlining bookings, navigation, and post-trip services, making travel experiences more seamless and customized.

Social Media-Driven Destination Discovery

Social media shapes how travelers discover destinations, with influencers spotlighting hidden gems. This is especially true in the MENA region, where young travelers seek inspiration. Visually appealing and culturally rich destinations will thrive in 2026.

Growing Regional Travel and Market Expansion

Travel within the MENA region is growing due to better infrastructure, easier visas, and increased regional cooperation. Destinations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are becoming more connected, offering a mix of cultural, historical, and modern experiences for both locals and tourists.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as premier choice for travelers.

