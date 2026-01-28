px Saltend Chemicals Park Named as Home to LanzaTech’s Groundbreaking DRAGON II Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project, Set to Create SAF Jobs on the Humber

SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), has announced Saltend Chemicals Park in Humberside as the intended location for its pioneering DRAGON II project—a £600 million investment to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel at scale. Once operational, DRAGON II is expected to deliver around 80,000 tonnes of SAF, about 1% of UK jet fuel requirements, and 8,000 tonnes of renewable diesel annually, supporting around 300 skilled jobs during its construction and 150 in operation. Saltend Chemicals Park is owned by px Group, part of the Ara Partners portfolio of companies specialising in industrial decarbonisation investments. px Group offers world-class infrastructure, utilities, deep-water jetty access, and fully managed site services platform, and was selected after an exhaustive assessment of sites across the UK.

Development of the DRAGON projects has been aided by strong UK government support. In July 2025, LanzaTech was awarded a £6.4 million grant from the Department for Transport’s Advanced Fuels Fund (AFF), which is helping to accelerate both DRAGON I and DRAGON II projects. Project DRAGON—which stands for Decarbonizing and Reimagining Aviation for the Goal Of Netzero - features two complementary initiatives that both use the LanzaJet® Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) process: DRAGON I in Port Talbot, South Wales; and DRAGON II, in Humberside. LanzaTech also plans to produce in total 50kt of the ethanol to be processed at these facilities from sites in Milford Haven and Saltend using LanzaTech’s gas fermentation technology. This will convert waste carbon dioxide and green hydrogen into ethanol that will then leverage LanzaJet’s technology to convert that ethanol to produce a Power-to-Liquid (PtL) SAF. The use of green hydrogen is dependent upon amendments to current rules for SAF production due to the high cost of the hydrogen required.

The planned facility is scheduled to begin construction in the second half of 2027 and be operational during 2030. It represents a significant contribution to the UK’s net-zero ambitions, national energy security, and the creation of high-value jobs and industrial growth across the region. LanzaTech is exploring opportunities to collaborate with local partners and utilise the region’s extensive supply chains and emerging CO 2 pipeline infrastructure and hydrogen production to maximise benefits to the region to reinforce Humberside’s position as a leader in industrial decarbonisation. This opportunity aligns with Saltend Chemical Park’s vision and strategic drive to support the transition, diversification, and decarbonisation, including the development of a low-carbon hydrogen industry, whilst maximising economic value, industrial synergies, and long-term sustainability.

Mr Jim Woodger, LanzaTech Managing Director for EMEA and Americas, said, “We are excited to bring LanzaTech’s carbon recycling technology paired with our partner LanzaJet’s world-leading SAF production technology to Humberside. We anticipate we will create around 300 high quality, skilled jobs both during construction and in operation.” He added, “We selected the px Saltend Chemicals Park because it offers exceptional infrastructure for SAF production and the future prospect for hydrogen and CO 2 pipelines and storage. The skills of the px Group team also provides an excellent fit with LanzaTech.”

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, added:

“This major investment from LanzaTech demonstrates Saltend’s continued attractiveness for world-first, low-carbon projects. Our plug-and-play model, deep technical expertise, and unmatched site infrastructure allow pioneers like LanzaTech to deploy innovative projects at speed and scale. DRAGON II will further strengthen the Humber’s status as the UK’s Energy Estuary, delivering jobs and a resilient, net-zero future for the region.”

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste carbon into valuable products. Through global partnerships, LanzaTech enables the production of feedstocks for high-value markets including SAF and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., with global commercial partnerships, including with ArcelorMittal in Belgium and IndianOil Company in India, the company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2025, Ara Partners had approximately $6.0 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

About px Group

px Group is a leading provider of comprehensive and integrated services encompassing operations and maintenance, engineering and energy management across the entire UK energy and industrial complex. The company has over 25 years' experience operating and managing highly complex energy and industrial infrastructure assets, earning a strong reputation for bringing an "owner's mindset" to the facilities that it operates. Based in Stockton-on-Tees, UK.

px Group delivers exceptional operational, financial, and safety, health and environmental performance, enabling the Company to develop deeply-rooted partnerships with its clients, demonstrated by the award and renewal of long-term contracts in sectors with high barriers to entry and change.

For more information about px Group, please visit https://www.pxlimited.com/.