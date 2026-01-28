BIO-key and Visualforma Awarded Contract to Secure Digital Identities for Large Municipality in Portugal

HOLMDEL, N.J. and FARO, Portugal, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Visualforma (https://visualforma.pt/), a Portuguese technology integrator specializing in digital transformation and secure IT solutions. This partnership supports the launch of a new line of business focused on Portuguese municipal councils, enabling the deployment of advanced digital identity and access management to strengthen cybersecurity and improve access to public digital services.

Visualforma will lead the nationwide rollout of BIO-key’s IAM and biometric authentication technologies across Portugal’s public-sector ecosystem, currently comprising more than 250 government organizations. The contract defines a structured deployment framework that has already been executed to secure access to critical digital services, reinforce cybersecurity controls, and ensure regulatory compliance across municipal administrations, educational institutions, and healthcare entities. The program underpins the digital transformation of public services by delivering secure, scalable, and auditable access to government systems and citizen-facing platforms.

In parallel, the agreement includes the deployment of BIO-key’s IAM and biometric technologies within a major tourist city, where the solution is already operational and supporting high-volume, citizen- and visitor-facing digital services. This implementation addresses the specific security, scalability, and availability requirements associated with tourism-intensive environments, enabling secure access to municipal services, public facilities, and digital platforms used by both residents and international visitors, while maintaining a seamless user experience aligned with the city’s smart-city strategy.

BIO-key has already delivered and operationalized its full IAM and biometric security portfolio within selected municipal operational, administrative, and citizen service environments. These deployments serve as validated reference architectures that are being replicated across additional municipalities. The implementation strengthens protection against cyber threats, enhances compliance with public-sector regulatory requirements, and delivers a consistent, secure, and user-centric digital experience for public employees, residents, and visitors alike. BIO-key’s solutions include:

PortalGuard ® – a comprehensive IAM platform supporting MFA, SSO, and centralized access management

– a comprehensive IAM platform supporting MFA, SSO, and centralized access management PIN:You™ – a secure, tokenless, user-friendly PIN-based authentication method

WEB-key – a proven biometric engine for strong authentication

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) – binding access to the individual, not the device

Certified biometric scanners including EcoID III





“This partnership with BIO-key represents a strategic step in Visualforma’s commitment to support Portuguese municipalities in their digital transformation journey. By integrating advanced identity and biometric security into municipal platforms, we enable safer, more efficient, and more accessible digital services for both public servants and citizens. Together, we are raising the security and usability standards of public digital infrastructure in Portugal,” said Humberto Bento, Operations Director, Visualforma.

“Congratulations to Visualforma on this move into the municipal market. It’s an area with a major direct impact on citizens, where modernization, security, and simplifying processes truly make a difference day to day. We are excited to support Visualforma in this new partnership. We welcome you and wish you every success!” said Ana Marques, Director of Sales, BIO-key International.

“Municipal services sit at the heart of citizens’ daily interactions with government, making security, trust, and ease of use absolutely critical. Partnering with Visualforma allows BIO-key to bring proven, biometric-centric IAM capabilities to Portuguese municipalities through a highly trusted local integrator. Our platform also supports secure identity verification through integration with the Portuguese Cartão de Cidadão and alignment with eIDAS-compliant electronic identification frameworks, strengthening trust, regulatory compliance, and seamless access to digital public services. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to Portugal and to advancing secure, citizen-centric digital government services,” said Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key International.

Visualforma is a leading Portuguese technology integrator with more than 30 years of experience, widely recognized as a trusted reference in the Portuguese public sector. The company specializes in digital transformation, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and business solutions for central government, municipal administrations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations, as well as private-sector enterprises. With a proven track record supporting a nationwide footprint across municipalities, universities, and health entities, Visualforma plays a key role in modernizing public services, strengthening cybersecurity, and enabling secure, compliant, and citizen-centric digital platforms. Its strong focus on innovation, regulatory alignment, and operational excellence has positioned Visualforma as a long-term strategic partner for public-sector digital transformation in Portugal.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

