Historic $300-billion wave of business acquisitions set to reshape Canada’s economy: BDC study

61% of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are led by owners aged 50+; nearly one in five plan to exit within five years

Companies that acquire other businesses earn four times the profits of non-acquirers

For every 10 buyers, only seven are sellers—competition for strong businesses is fierce



MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s business landscape is on the brink of a major transformation. A new study by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) reveals thousands of SMEs are expected to change hands in the next five years, creating a $300-billion opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors.

“Canada is witnessing a historic transfer of business ownership, unlocking a $300-bilion opportunity. Acquirers earn four times the profits of non-acquirers within five years. With thousands of owners preparing to exit, now is the time to act.”

— Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist, BDC

Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) generate about 50 percent of Canada’s GDP, with medium-sized firms driving export growth and competitiveness. This wave of acquisitions will help smaller businesses scale up faster, mitigating succession risks and enhancing Canada’s productivity, boosting GDP per capita, creating high-quality jobs, and strengthening global trade performance.

Rhesus IT Services (Quebec): After acquiring Québécom, revenue grew 40 percent in one year. “With the acquisition, we got 12 experts all at once and were able to go after more business,” said Vicky Beaudoin, Vice President & General Manager.

Telelink (Newfoundland and Labrador): Doubled client base and boosted profits after acquiring Big Sky Call Centers. "This is growth we couldn't have achieved without an acquisition," said Cindy Roma, Co-CEO.

Read the full study here.

Prepared by BDC’s Economic Research and Analysis team using Statistics Canada data, the study provides independent, reliable insights into the impact of acquisitions on Canadian SMEs.

Statistics Canada analyzed business performance using the National Accounts Longitudinal Microdata File (2010–2020) and tracked outcomes to 2022. Acquirers were matched with similar non-acquirers using propensity scores based on key characteristics. Differences in revenues, employment, productivity, profitability, return on assets, and exports were then assessed through regression analysis. All reported results are statistically significant. BDC converted percentages to ratios and aggregated businesses with fewer than 500 employees using weighted averages.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada’s bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC’s development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. Our financing and investments in fiscal 2025 will add an estimated $25 billion to Canada’s GDP over the next five years. We are one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and Canada’s Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

