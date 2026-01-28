Verit Advisors® is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Harker Holding Inc. to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Chicago, IL, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors®, a Chicago-based investment banking firm, was engaged by Charlotte, North Carolina based Harker Holding Inc. to provide expertise in structuring and executing an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) transaction and debt capital raise that optimized the Company’s and shareholders’ objectives. The Verit team was honored to advise Harker on this exciting transaction which will create meaningful employee benefits and preserve the founder’s legacy for years to come.

David Harker, Harker’s Founder and Chief Executive shared: “It was a pleasure to work alongside the Verit team on this milestone in Harker’s journey. The ESOP is a powerful step forward, aligning Harker’s culture and financial future with the team who make it possible.”

Harker is a renowned, high-end workplace office and healthcare interior general contractor headquartered in Charlotte, NC. The Company focuses on providing tailored solutions for financial services, institutional organizations, and law firms, while also serving the needs of regional hospitals and healthcare practices. The Company was excited to transition ownership to a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) on December 29, 2025. With the establishment of the ESOP, David Harker has preserved the Company’s independence while retaining its core values, success, and commitment to its employees and customers.

Verit Advisors was honored to support Harker on this monumental transition to an ESOP. John Solimine, founding member and Managing Director shared, “it was a privilege to support and collaborate with the Harker team on such a significant transaction that was so aligned with their core values. The ESOP represents a natural extension of the founder’s vision and the Company’s employee-driven culture. The ESOP will position the Company for continued growth and success for years to come.”

ABOUT HARKER HOLDING INC.

Harker, founded in 2010 and based in Charlotte, NC, focuses on providing high-end tailored solutions for financial services, institutional organizations, and law firms, while also serving the needs of regional hospitals and healthcare practices. Harker provides a comprehensive range of services, encompassing preconstruction, project management, and construction solutions. With a well-rounded approach, the Company ensures seamless project execution from inception to completion, delivering exceptional results to clients. The Company's expertise lies in the implementation of cutting-edge, universal design execution, ensuring innovative and inclusive spaces.

For more information about Harker visit www.harkercc.com

ABOUT VERIT ADVISORS

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs and her team founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

For more information about Verit Advisors visit www.verit.com