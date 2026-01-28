Ooredoo Palestine and Qvantel Strengthen Partnership With Completion of Full-Stack Revenue Management Upgrade

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooredoo Palestine, a member of the Ooredoo Group, has extended its partnership with Qvantel, a global leader in digital BSS and telecom monetization solutions. The multi-year services renewal follows the successful completion of a full-stack revenue management upgrade and transformation, which included real-time charging and billing from Optiva, who is now part of Qvantel.

The renewal and enhanced platform position Ooredoo Palestine to accelerate time to market, expand its product portfolio and support new services and data monetization capabilities with confidence in performance, reliability and stability. The collaboration reinforces Ooredoo’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality connectivity to its growing subscriber base even under challenging conditions.

Ooredoo Palestine currently serves approximately 1.55 million subscribers and has demonstrated strong resilience and service continuity during times of crisis. In the first half of 2024, its subscriber base grew by approximately 9% year over year, reflecting its continued operational, financial and technical strength. With increasing demand for high-speed data and reliable coverage, Ooredoo Palestine remains committed to providing value-driven services while supporting its communities through initiatives such as free connectivity and emergency bundles to keep people connected during humanitarian challenges.

“Qvantel’s solutions are helping us maintain operational stability while preparing for growth in data services and enhanced customer experience,” said Naim Nazzal, CTO of Ooredoo Palestine. “The upgrade and renewal ensure we can continue delivering consistent, high-quality service to our customers, even under the most challenging circumstances, and set the foundation for future innovation in our digital offerings.”

Through this renewed partnership, Qvantel will continue supporting Ooredoo Palestine in:

Maintaining operational stability: Ensuring uninterrupted service and high-quality network performance for end users.

Ensuring uninterrupted service and high-quality network performance for end users. Driving digital and data growth: Strengthening service and data monetization capabilities to meet rising demand for high-speed connectivity.

Strengthening service and data monetization capabilities to meet rising demand for high-speed connectivity. Enhancing customer convenience: Supporting seamless digital recharges and self-service experiences, reinforcing Ooredoo’s customer-focused approach.



“Ooredoo Palestine continues to set the standard for innovation and resilience,” said Robert Stabile, SVP, Qvantel. "Originally an Optiva customer, Ooredoo Palestine is using the revenue management solutions that are now part of the wider Qvantel Flex AI-driven full BSS and monetization suite. Now that Optiva is part of Qvantel we look forward to extending our partnership with Ooredoo Palestine through the wider range of solutions and services that Qvantel provides and working together to lead the next phase of digital connectivity in the region.”

About Ooredoo Palestine

Ooredoo Palestine is a member of the global Ooredoo Group, a leading company in the field of telecommunications and internet services. The Company provides mobile telecommunications services using the latest equipment and technologies, designed to meet the needs of both individual and corporate customers. The Company places great importance on the community in which it operates; its vision of enriching the lives of its customers, and its belief in the power of communications to drive human development, both contribute to empowering individuals and communities to realize their full potential.

About Qvantel

Qvantel, established in 1995, is a leading provider of digital BSS and monetization software for the telecommunications and digital services industry. Qvantel Flex is an AI-driven BSS and monetization suite enabling operators to launch new offers rapidly using low/no-code configuration and automation. In 2025, Qvantel expanded its operations and portfolio with the acquisition of charging and BSS supplier Optiva. Qvantel supports 70+ operators in over 40 countries, powered by 1,000+ specialists across all global regions. www.qvantel.com

Press contact

Martin Morgan

martin.morgan@qvantel.com