Funding Circle awarded Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation strengthening commitment to UK Small Businesses

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funding Circle , the UK’s leading SME finance platform, is proud to announce it has officially been awarded the Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation . This recognition highlights Funding Circle’s ongoing commitment to ethical payment practices and its role in fostering a healthy financial ecosystem for SMEs.



The Fair Payment Code, managed by the Office of the Small Business Commissioner, is a rigorous standard designed to ensure that businesses treat their suppliers fairly. By achieving the Silver level, Funding Circle demonstrates that it consistently meets high standards for prompt payment and transparent communication with its supply chain.



In an economic climate where cash flow remains a primary concern for business owners, prompt payment is more than just a courtesy, it is necessary.

Funding Circle’s Silver accreditation underscores its dedication to paying at least 95% of all invoices within 60 days, including at least 95% of invoices to small businesses within 30 days, while upholding the Code’s principles of being Clear, Fair and Collaborative with their suppliers.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO at Funding Circle commented: “At Funding Circle, we back small businesses, and that commitment extends beyond the finance we provide - it’s built into how we operate as a business. Securing the Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation demonstrates our deep commitment to supporting SMEs. We know how much timely payment matters to our suppliers, many of whom are small businesses. We’re proud to lead by example in the UK Fintech sector.”

Emma Jones, Small Business Commissioner commented: “I am delighted to award Funding Circle with the Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation. By committing to these standards, Funding Circle is sending a clear message that they value their suppliers and understand the critical importance of healthy cash flow for small businesses.

“Late payments remain one of the biggest challenges facing the UK’s SME community; seeing a leading finance platform champion fair and transparent payment practices is a vital step toward building a more supportive and sustainable economic environment.”

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£17bn in credit to over 125,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.