Opto Semiconductors Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opto Semiconductors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides extensive analysis, covering market size, trends, opportunities, and competitive insights, offering a comprehensive industry perspective.





The opto semiconductors market is on course for significant expansion, projected to increase from $64.68 billion in 2025 to $112.02 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%, driven by rising demand for high-power LEDs, photonic sensors in smart devices, and expanding optical components in telecom. Additionally, energy-efficient light-based devices and advancements in medical and industrial lasers fuel growth. Key trends include cloud-connected systems, electric mobility lighting, IoT-driven devices, and AI-enhanced photonic sensing.

Internet traffic is a crucial growth driver. As data flow surges, fiber-optic networks become essential, utilizing opto semiconductors like LEDs and photodetectors. For instance, data from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in 2025 showed a 5% increase in global mobile network traffic, highlighting the importance of optoelectronic components in communication systems.

Innovation remains pivotal, as demonstrated by Lumotive Inc.'s 2023 launch of the LM10 chip, which enhances 3D sensing applications across various sectors, including robotics and automotive. This chip's advanced scanning capabilities and compact design overcome conventional lidar sensor limitations.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape, such as indie Semiconductor's purchase of EXALOS AG in 2023, enhancing its ADAS and in-car user experience offerings. This move integrates EXALOS's cutting-edge technologies, boosting indie's design capabilities with Tier 1 suppliers globally.

Research Coverage:

The supply chain analysis offers a complete value chain overview, detailing crucial raw materials and supplier dynamics, while identifying competitors across levels.

Emerging market trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation are critically assessed.

This section provides a strategic assessment for leveraging leading technologies to maintain competitive advantage.

The regulatory and investment section highlights key policy frameworks and funding patterns influencing the market.

Detailed market size analysis covers historical and future market growth, assessing significant influencing factors like technological advancements, geopolitical events, and economic indicators.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates opportunities based on growth, competition, and strategic alignment.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Optocouplers, LED, Image Sensor, Infrared Component, Laser Diode.

By Material: Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Phosphide, Indium Gallium Arsenide.

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy, and Power.

Companies Mentioned: The report lists leading companies such as Jenoptik AG, Epistar Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Nichia Corporation, and more.

Geographic Coverage: The report expands geographic coverage to include 16 countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $72.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $112.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Opto Semiconductors market report include:

Jenoptik AG

Epistar Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rohm Co. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

TT Electronics PLC

Littelfuse Inc.

Ushio America Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Stanley Electric Co.

Everlight Electronics Co.Ltd.

Cree Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Accelink Technologies Co.Ltd.

Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd.

Oclaro Inc.

Emcore Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtskgf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment