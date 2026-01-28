Rimless Toilets Market Report 2026: Global and Regional Shares and Growth Outlook to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rimless Toilets Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an extensive analysis, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. North America dominated the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region.



The rimless toilets market is on a growth trajectory, with market size projected to increase from $17.3 billion in 2025 to $17.78 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8%. This rise reflects innovations in sanitary ware, a shift towards hygienic bathroom solutions, rimless toilet adoption, residential renovation, and expanding retail channels.

Looking forward, the market is forecasted to reach $20.33 billion by 2030, driven by a 3.4% CAGR. Key growth factors include smart toilet integration, sustainability consciousness, burgeoning online sales, and advances in flushing technology. Trends show increased demand for hygienic solutions, easy-to-clean designs, and premium aesthetics, alongside expanding online distribution channels.

A critical driver of this market growth is the hospitality sector, encompassing hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, and entertainment venues. Rimless toilets are increasingly favored in these spaces for their hygiene benefits and streamlined maintenance, adding a layer of elegance to hospitality environments. In the UK, for instance, the hospitality sector significantly contributes to the economy, accounting for 2.8% of national output, thereby influencing market dynamics for rimless toilets.

Innovations are central to market advancement, with major companies like Roca Corporation leading the way in smart connect IoT technology for enhanced convenience and sustainability. Features include remote control, real-time water monitoring, and maintenance alerts. Notably, Roca's In-Wash Insignia shower toilet, launched in April 2023, introduced enhanced digital functions, optimizing water flow and cleanliness.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In February 2024, Villeroy & Boch AG acquired Ideal Standard International N.V. to expand its core business and enhance international competitiveness through synergies in sales and product portfolios. This move aims to fortify Villeroy & Boch's position in the rimless toilets sector.

Research Coverage:

Market characteristics and product innovations, focusing on brand differentiation and technological advancements.

Supply chain analysis detailing key materials and supplier positioning.

Emerging trends in digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation, with strategic recommendations for market positioning.

Regulatory landscape insights illustrating major policy impacts on market growth and investment patterns.

Robust market size analysis, forecasting market trajectory with an emphasis on current influential factors.

Insights into geopolitical and economic influences, including AI advancements, trade tariffs, and global conflicts.

A comprehensive TAM analysis providing strategic growth opportunities based on market potential evaluations.

Market attractiveness assessed through a precise scoring framework evaluating growth prospects and competitive conditions.

Segmentation covering flush and siphon toilet divisions, along with classifications of products and sales channels.

Regional breakdowns, emphasizing shifts in global value chains with a focus on Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

An in-depth competitive landscape showcasing market dynamics and analyses of leading players.

Market Scope:

Product segments: Flush Toilet, Siphon Toilet, Other Products

Sales channels: Offline, Online

Applications: Commercial, Residential

Companies Profiled: Duravit AG, Hindware Homes Limited, Grohe AG, Kohler Co., Toto Ltd., and many more.

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regional Focus: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

