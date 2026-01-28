Modular and Prefabricated Non-residential Building Construction Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $82.08 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $86.45 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the demand for quicker construction delivery, the popularity of metal-based structures, and cost-effective solutions. Projections show that the market will continue to expand, reaching $108.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Key factors for this growth include a shift towards advanced technologies, investment in sustainable prefab materials, and the expansion of industrial applications.

The market is also being boosted by a rise in construction site accidents, which propels the preference for modular construction methods that enhance safety. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 1,075 fatal industry injuries in 2023, showcasing the urgent need for safer construction practices.

Industry leaders in this market, such as Module-T Prefabrik and ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd., are focusing on innovative solutions like off-site manufactured room modules to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These companies are investing in the U.S. market and expanding manufacturing capabilities, respectively, to meet the increasing demand for rapid deployment nonresidential structures.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing this market, particularly tariffs on steel, aluminum, and construction machinery, impacting costs and timelines in regions like North America and Europe. However, these challenges are fostering domestic fabrication and innovation in cost-optimized prefabricated technologies.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Standard Metal, Agricultural Metal, Modular Nonmetal, Panelized Precast Nonmetal By Application: Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural By End-User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

Standard Metal: Steel Frame Structures, Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings, Metal Roof Systems Agricultural Metal: Metal Barns, Agricultural Equipment Sheds, Livestock Structures Modular Nonmetal: Modular Wood Buildings, Composite Structures, Concrete Buildings Panelized Precast Nonmetal: Precast Concrete Panels, Insulated Panels, Architectural Panels

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $86.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction market report include:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

ATCO Ltd

Algeco

Fleetwood Limited

Red Sea International Company

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG

Kirby Building Systems

Champion Home Builders, Inc

Guerdon, LLC

ALHO Systembau GmbH

Jeshy Building Concepts Pty Ltd

Ramky Infrastructure Limited

Rain City Industries Pty Ltd

JM Industries Pty Ltd

Buildcep Construction Pty Ltd

Az Building For Future Pty Ltd

Fitzgerald Building Services Pty Ltd

Goodwill Construction Limited

CIMC Modular Building Systems

Hangxiao Steel Structure

Jac Built Construction Limited

Jinchen Group Co., Ltd

China Jingye Engineering Co., Ltd

Sichuan Sanhe Hengsheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Beijing Zhuzong No.6 Development Construction Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Jinfanshui Construction Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Yangjian Group Co., Ltd

Guangdong Coal Base Construction Company

Wuhan Municipal Engineering General Company

Rollalong Ltd

BuildUp

Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG

Peab

Dana Holdings

Swietelsky

Habau

Castagner Immobiliare SRL

V & R Edilcons Srl

Blueair Instal Srl

Ten Estate Developments Srl

Zentec Construct Srl

Skanska

Turner Corp

Aecom

Clark Group

Swinerton

Hensel Phelps

Lendlease

Gilbane Building Co

Battle Lake Design Group

Eco Caminhos

Construcciones Planificadas

WTorre Empreendimentos

Grandio

AF construction

La' Ala Al-Kuwait Real Estate Co

Gav Yam Land Corporation Ltd

Nakheel

Line Investments & Property LLC (LIP)

Emaar

Al Sraiya Holding Group

Al Futtaim Colas

Kharafi National

Baran Group

Redcon Construction Company

Estim Construction Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itwodq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment