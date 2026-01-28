Modular and Prefabricated Non-residential Building Construction Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $82.08 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $86.45 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the demand for quicker construction delivery, the popularity of metal-based structures, and cost-effective solutions. Projections show that the market will continue to expand, reaching $108.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Key factors for this growth include a shift towards advanced technologies, investment in sustainable prefab materials, and the expansion of industrial applications.
The market is also being boosted by a rise in construction site accidents, which propels the preference for modular construction methods that enhance safety. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 1,075 fatal industry injuries in 2023, showcasing the urgent need for safer construction practices.
Industry leaders in this market, such as Module-T Prefabrik and ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd., are focusing on innovative solutions like off-site manufactured room modules to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These companies are investing in the U.S. market and expanding manufacturing capabilities, respectively, to meet the increasing demand for rapid deployment nonresidential structures.
Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing this market, particularly tariffs on steel, aluminum, and construction machinery, impacting costs and timelines in regions like North America and Europe. However, these challenges are fostering domestic fabrication and innovation in cost-optimized prefabricated technologies.
Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Standard Metal, Agricultural Metal, Modular Nonmetal, Panelized Precast Nonmetal
- By Application: Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural
- By End-User: Private, Public
Subsegments:
- Standard Metal: Steel Frame Structures, Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings, Metal Roof Systems
- Agricultural Metal: Metal Barns, Agricultural Equipment Sheds, Livestock Structures
- Modular Nonmetal: Modular Wood Buildings, Composite Structures, Concrete Buildings
- Panelized Precast Nonmetal: Precast Concrete Panels, Insulated Panels, Architectural Panels
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$86.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$108.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction market report include:
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp
- ATCO Ltd
- Algeco
- Fleetwood Limited
- Red Sea International Company
- KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG
- Kirby Building Systems
- Champion Home Builders, Inc
- Guerdon, LLC
- ALHO Systembau GmbH
- Jeshy Building Concepts Pty Ltd
- Ramky Infrastructure Limited
- Rain City Industries Pty Ltd
- JM Industries Pty Ltd
- Buildcep Construction Pty Ltd
- Az Building For Future Pty Ltd
- Fitzgerald Building Services Pty Ltd
- Goodwill Construction Limited
- CIMC Modular Building Systems
- Hangxiao Steel Structure
- Jac Built Construction Limited
- Jinchen Group Co., Ltd
- China Jingye Engineering Co., Ltd
- Sichuan Sanhe Hengsheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
- Beijing Zhuzong No.6 Development Construction Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Jinfanshui Construction Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Yangjian Group Co., Ltd
- Guangdong Coal Base Construction Company
- Wuhan Municipal Engineering General Company
- Rollalong Ltd
- BuildUp
- Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG
- Peab
- Dana Holdings
- Swietelsky
- Habau
- Castagner Immobiliare SRL
- V & R Edilcons Srl
- Blueair Instal Srl
- Ten Estate Developments Srl
- Zentec Construct Srl
- Skanska
- Turner Corp
- Aecom
- Clark Group
- Swinerton
- Hensel Phelps
- Lendlease
- Gilbane Building Co
- Battle Lake Design Group
- Eco Caminhos
- Construcciones Planificadas
- WTorre Empreendimentos
- Grandio
- AF construction
- La' Ala Al-Kuwait Real Estate Co
- Gav Yam Land Corporation Ltd
- Nakheel
- Line Investments & Property LLC (LIP)
- Emaar
- Al Sraiya Holding Group
- Al Futtaim Colas
- Kharafi National
- Baran Group
- Redcon Construction Company
- Estim Construction Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itwodq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment